Dark clouds of smoke billowed over the skyline of Khan Younis on Sunday as Israel expanded its operations in southern Gaza, according to a video livestreamed by Reuters.

The video, filmed from the roof of the Nasser Medical Complex, shows heavy smoke on the horizon — with some explosions heard in the distance. CNN has also geolocated a video from social media that captured the sound of heavy gunfire in Khan Younis, where limited communications have made it challenging to obtain accurate information.

Meanwhile, the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, said the southern city has come under “a series of airstrikes and artillery shelling on a number of areas" Sunday and hospitals in the area are facing increased pressure.

In an update Sunday, Israel's military said it struck more than 250 Hamas targets in the past 24 hours, including what it called Hamas communication sites and tunnels.

It comes after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday issued “an urgent appeal” for civilians to evacuate from much of Khan Younis. It is unclear how many people were aware of the order given the lack of communications availability in much of Gaza.

"Unprecedented" disaster: Speaking at the Doha Forum on Sunday, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said Gaza is witnessing an "unprecedented humanitarian disaster." Despite giving a downbeat assessment on both parties' willingness to agree to another truce, he said efforts were "continuing." Qatar has been a key player in efforts to mediate deals to free hostages taken by Hamas during its October 7 attacks in Israel.

Speaking at the Doha Forum on Sunday, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said Gaza is witnessing an “unprecedented humanitarian disaster.” Despite giving a downbeat assessment on both parties’ willingness to agree to another truce, he said efforts were “continuing.” Qatar has been a key player in efforts to mediate deals to free hostages taken by Hamas during its October 7 attacks in Israel. Death toll rises: At least 17,700 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza from October 7 through December 9, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah, citing sources from the Hamas-controlled enclave. It said 70% of the fatalities were children, women, and the elderly. Meanwhile, the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank during the same period rose to 275, the ministry said.

At least 17,700 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza from October 7 through December 9, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah, citing sources from the Hamas-controlled enclave. It said 70% of the fatalities were children, women, and the elderly. Meanwhile, the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank during the same period rose to 275, the ministry said.

Israel believes Hamas had about 30,000 fighters in Gaza before the war began on October 7, the IDF told CNN on Sunday. Israel’s national security advisor estimated Saturday that at least 7,000 of the people killed in Gaza since October 7 were “Hamas terrorists.” Israeli goals challenged: Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said Israel's stated goal of destroying Hamas is "not going to happen." Israel vowed to eradicate the militant group following the October 7 attacks but Shtayyeh, who represents the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, said Hamas was "an integral part of the Palestinian political mosaic."