The Israeli military has instructed residents of much of Khan Younis, the second-largest city in the Gaza Strip, to evacuate to the Al-Muwasi area, a strip of land with few facilities on the coast, as well as specified blocks shown on an IDF interactive map.
Earlier, the IDF issued what it called "an urgent appeal" for civilians to leave much of the area in and around Khan Younis where fierce fighting is underway.
However, it’s unclear how many people might be aware of the instruction given the lack of communications networks and internet availability in much of Gaza.
Here are other headlines you should know:
- Veto prompts controversy: The US is facing criticism after it vetoed a United Nations Security Council draft resolution on Friday that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. At least 97 other countries joined in the effort, co-sponsoring the United Arab Emirates-drafted bill. Thirteen UN Security Council member countries were in favor of the draft resolution while the US vetoed and the UK abstained. It was the sixth time the Security Council had tried to reach consensus.
- More on the blocked draft resolution: In a video statement Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the US for its veto and vowed to continue in "our just war to dismantle Hamas." Hamas — as well as aid groups like Doctors Without Borders, Amnesty International, and Oxfam — decried the veto. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said Saturday the US was responsible for the "bloodshed" of civilians in the Gaza Strip. Russia also condemned the US, with its diplomat accusing Washington of being "complicit in Israel’s brutal massacre" in a statement to the council following the vote.
- US munitions for Israel: Later Friday night, the US State Department transmitted an emergency declaration to lawmakers for the sale of thousands of munitions to Israel, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told CNN. The move bypasses the standard 20-day period that congressional committees are typically afforded to review such a sale.
- Death toll: The Hamas-controlled health ministry reported that 17,700 people have now been killed and 48,780 others injured since October 7. Ministry spokesperson Dr. Ashraf Al-Qudra said 210 bodies had arrived at hospitals, and he claimed there had been many casualties in an Israeli attack on a school in northern Gaza. He also said that Israeli forces continue to surround Kamal Adwan and Al-Awda hospitals in northern Gaza. He also claimed two health care personnel at Al-Awda had been shot and killed. CNN cannot verify the claims made by Al-Qudra.
- Developments on the ground: Clashes between the Israeli military and Hamas have continued in multiple parts of the Gaza Strip. Amid fierce fighting in and around the south Gazan city of Khan Younis, the Israel Defense Forces issued what it called “an urgent appeal” for civilians to leave much of the area. Shelling near the Al-Amal Hospital and the premises of the Palestine Red Crescent Society in Khan Younis continued Saturday morning, according to the PRCS. Elsewhere, there were chaotic scenes early Saturday morning at a building in the district of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza following two large explosions, according to CNN video and residents’ testimonies. The Israeli military is apprehending military-aged men in northern Gaza to “work out who the terrorists are,” an Israeli government spokesperson told CNN on Friday.
- Hostage death: An Israeli hostage held in Gaza, 25-year-old Sahar Baruch, has been killed, the kibbutz where he lived announced Saturday. It is unclear how he died. At least 136 hostages are still being held in Gaza, the IDF said on December 1. IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said the number includes 17 women and children. Separately, the IDF announced on Saturday that four more of its soldiers have been killed in battles inside the Gaza Strip, bringing the total to 96.
- Mosques damaged: Two of the oldest mosques in Gaza City appear to have suffered extensive damage following airstrikes earlier this week, according to authorities in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
- Evacuations: More than 1,000 Russian nationals have so far been evacuated from Gaza, as another 100 Russians and members of their families crossed the Rafah checkpoint into Egypt on Saturday, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a post on social media.