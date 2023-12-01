Israeli military active in northern Gaza, Hamas-controlled ministry says as truce breaks down
From CNN’s Kareem El Damanhoury
Minutes after a week-long truce between Israel and Hamas broke down on Friday, Israeli military vehicles were firing in northwest Gaza, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Interior in Gaza.
In a statement, the ministry also said Israeli aircraft were in the skies above the area.
The statement from Hamas comes as the Israeli military said it had resumed combat operations against the militant group, accusing it of violating the truce agreement by firing toward Israel.
3 min ago
Breaking: Israeli military says it has resumed combat operations against Hamas
From Tamar Michaelis
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says it has resumed combat operations against Hamas, accusing the militant group of violating the truce agreement by firing toward Israel.
34 min ago
Breaking: Israel-Hamas truce agreement appears to have expired with no immediate sign of extension
From CNN staff
The truce between Israel and Hamas appeared to have expired Friday with no immediate sign of an agreement being reached to further extend the hostage deal to an eighth day.
It is not yet clear whether this means that fighting will resume in the Gaza Strip, which suffered extensive damage and loss of life during seven weeks of Israeli bombardment.
An hour before Friday’s deadline was set to expire Israel’s aerial defense system intercepted one rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said. There was no indication of who launched the single rocket.
The truce, which started last Friday, was expected to expire at 7 a.m. local time (12 a.m. ET). An agreement to extend to a seventh day came down to the wire on Thursday.
Some context: Egyptian and Qatari negotiators had been pushing to extend the pause in fighting in Gaza for an extra two days to facilitate the release of further hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and to allow more aid into the strip, according to Egypt's State Information Service.
Israeli officials have repeatedly stated that a condition of any extension to the pause in fighting is that Hamas must release 10 Israeli women and children held hostage per day.
Under the terms of the deal, Israel freed three Palestinians for every Israeli hostage released.
As the truce expiration loomed both Israel and Hamas have indicated they’re prepared for fighting to resume.
“We should be prepared for a quick transition into full scale fighting at any point, today, tomorrow, at any moment. As soon as we maximize the move to return hostages we will resume fierce fighting across the whole Gaza Strip,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Thursday.
Hamas’ military wing on Thursday asked its forces to maintain a high-combat readiness posture.
In the seven-day pause in fighting, 80 Israelis — primarily women and children and some of whom are dual citizens — and another 24 foreign nationals have been released. Another Israeli dual citizen was also freed outside of the agreed-upon deal.
As of Thursday, 240 Palestinians had been freed from Israeli prisons — mainly women and minors.
57 min ago
Truce agreement between Israel and Hamas is set to expire. Here's where things stand
From CNN staff
An uneasy truce between Israel and Hamas that has lasted for seven days is set to expire again at around 7 a.m. local time Friday (midnight ET).
Just over an hour before the truce was set to expire, the Israeli military said its air defense system intercepted one rocket launched from Gaza.
The pause in fighting has brought temporary respite to those in the besieged enclave of Gaza and led to the release of dozens of hostages, the freeing of Palestinians from Israeli jails and the ratcheting up of much-needed humanitarian supplies to the strip.
The truce, which started last Friday, was only renewed at the last minute for the seventh day on Thursday after a tense and lengthy back-and-forth.
Both sides are in a day-to-day extension phase of the agreement under which Hamas must offer up a new list of 10 hostages to be released to secure another 24 hours in the pause in fighting.
The military wing of Hamas is calling for its forces to remain on “high combat readiness” in case combat resumes, a statement said.
Here's what you should know to get up to speed:
Released hostages and prisoners: Hamas released eight hostages on Thursday, including two minors and six women of dual nationality. The seventh group was released at different times because they were held in different locations in Gaza, an Israeli official said. According to sources, to extend the truce, Israel accepted eight new hostages plus the two Israeli-Russians released on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a total of 30 Palestinians were released from Israeli prisons on Thursday, the Israeli prison service said.
Status of the truce: Egyptian and Qatari negotiators are pushing to extend the truce for an additional two days, Egypt said. Under Thursday's extension, which was agreed upon minutes before the truce was set to expire, 10 Israeli hostages and 30 Palestinian prisoners were to be released — the same terms as the previous days.
Climate summit sidelines: Israeli President Isaac Herzog is asking United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to use his “full political weight” to help speed up the release of remaining hostages in Gaza. The leaders met on the sidelines of the UN climate summit COP28 in Dubai, according to a readout of the meeting.
Blinken visit: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met separately with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the war cabinet and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday. The top US diplomat said Netanyahu offered concrete steps to ensure Israel makes further efforts to protect civilians in Gaza when fighting resumes. Blinken also “condemned extremist violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and said he would continue to insist on full accountability for those responsible” in his meeting with Abbas.
ICC chief in Israel: The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor visited Israel at the request of survivors and families of victims of the October 7 attacks. The court said Karim Khan's visit was "not investigative in nature." Five countries have submitted a referral to the ICC to investigate whether crimes have been committed in the Palestinian territories as part of Israel’s response to the Hamas attacks.
1 hr 30 min ago
Israeli military intercepts rocket launched from Gaza shortly before truce is set to expire
From CNN staff
The Israeli military's air defense system intercepted one rocket launched from the Gaza Strip just over an hour before the truce between Israel and Hamas is set to expire, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said early Friday local time.
There is no indication of who launched the single rocket.
Rocket sirens have been heard in the Sderot area in the final hours of the seven-day truce.
The current agreement between Israel and Hamas is set to expire at 7 a.m. local time Friday (midnight ET).
This post has been updated with additional information.
1 hr 30 min ago
Israel was aware of Hamas’ attack plan over a year ago, New York Times reports
From CNN's Simone McCarthy
Israeli officials obtained a document describing Hamas’ battle plan for its October 7 terror attack more than a year before the militant group carried out the assault, the New York Times reported Thursday, citing documents, emails and interviews.
The roughly 40-page document did not give a date for the attack, but outlined “point by point” the kind of deadly incursion that Hamas carried out in Israeli territory in October, according to the Times, which reviewed the translated document.
Israeli military and intelligence officials dismissed the plan, assessing that it would be too difficult for Hamas to carry out, according to the Times.
The document, which the Israeli authorities code-named “Jericho Wall,” detailed an assault that would overwhelm fortifications around the Gaza Strip, take over Israeli cities and target key military bases. It was followed with precision by Hamas on October 7, the Times said.
On that day, Hamas militants struck across the border from Gaza in a coordinated assault taking more than 200 hostages and killing around 1,200 people – the largest such attack on Israel since the country’s founding in 1948.
The attack was widely seen a major Israeli intelligence failure, with a number of top defense and security officials coming forward in October to take responsibility to some extent for missteps that led to the attacks.
Later that month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received sharp public criticism after he accused security chiefs in a later-deleted social media post of failing to warn him about the impending attack.
“On the contrary, all the defense officials … assessed that Hamas was deterred,” Netanyahu wrote at the time.
According to the Times, the “Jericho Wall” document was circulated widely among Israeli military and intelligence leaders, but it was unclear whether Netanyahu or other top political leaders saw the document.
1 hr 30 min ago
30 Palestinians released from Israeli custody Thursday, prison service says
From Tamar Michaelis and CNN's Sugam Pokharel and Michael Rios
A total of 30 Palestinians were released from Israeli prisons in Damon, Megiddo, Ofer, Nafha, Ktzi’ot and Ramon on Thursday, the Israeli prison service said in a statement.
Under the terms of the Israel-Hamas truce, Israel has to free three Palestinians for every Israeli hostage freed.
After a tense and lengthy back-and-forth on extending the truce into a seventh day, the Israeli government eventually accepted a proposal for Hamas to release eight new Israeli hostages on Thursday. Israel agreed to count two Israeli-Russian hostages who were set free on Wednesday as part of Thursday’s release, multiple sources familiar with the discussions told CNN.
Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari also reiterated the terms of the truce extension Thursday, stating Israel would release 30 Palestinians in Israeli prisons in exchange for the release of 10 hostages in Gaza — with the two Israeli-Russian nationals released on Wednesday counted on the list as part of the hostage deal.
CNN's MJ Lee, Alex Marquardt, Kaitlan Collins and Becky Anderson contributed reporting to this post.
1 hr 30 min ago
Over 2,700 trucks carrying aid have entered Gaza from Egypt since October 21, Egyptian official says
From CNN’s Sarah El-Sirgany, Larry Madowo and Eyad Kourdi
A total of 2,781 trucks carrying thousands of tons of international aid have crossed from Egypt into Gaza since October 21 through the Rafah crossing, according to an Egyptian official.
The aid comprises a substantial quantity of medical supplies and medications, amounting to 3,176 tons, according to Ayman Walash, director of Egypt's foreign press center.
Additionally, the aid includes 13,348 tons of food; 10,359 tons of water; 3,203 tons of other relief materials; and 137 tons of tents, Walash said during a press briefing in Al-Arish, Egypt, on Thursday.
On the ground: A CNN team driving on a highway toward the Rafah crossing has observed hundreds of trucks loaded with aid awaiting entry into Gaza. One truck driver told CNN he has been waiting for 10 days to enter Gaza.
1 hr 30 min ago
Here's why only 8 hostages were released on the seventh day of Israel and Hamas' truce
From CNN's MJ Lee, Alex Marquardt, Kaitlan Collins and Becky Anderson
Hamas and Israel are now fully in a day-to-day extension phase of their truce, where Hamas must offer up a new list of 10 hostages in order to secure another 24 hours in the pause in fighting.
Hamas claimed until the last minute Thursday that it was having trouble locating enough hostages to fulfill Israel's terms, posing serious challenges for the talks on extending the truce into a seventh day. After a tense and lengthy back-and-forth, Hamas ultimately waited until very close to the truce expiring to hand over a list.
The Israeli government decided to accept the proposal from Hamas, which was to release only eight new Israeli hostages on Thursday, and count two Israeli-Russian hostages who were set free on Wednesday as part of Thursday’s release, multiple sources familiar with the discussions told CNN.
When the time came, hostages were released Thursday from different places and at different times. According to an Israeli official, this is because the hostages were held in different locations in Gaza.
With Thursday's challenges in mind, anxious negotiators fear the process of extending the truce into an eighth day could be very challenging.
Tamar Michaelis contributed reporting to this post.