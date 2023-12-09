The United States vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution on Friday calling for an immediate ceasefire in war-torn Gaza amid growing concern about the civilian death toll in the enclave and pressure for the international community to do more to alleviate the humanitarian crisis there.
Thirteen countries were in favor of the resolution while the United States vetoed and the UK abstained. At least 97 other countries joined in the effort, co-sponsoring the United Arab Emirates-drafted bill.
UN chief Antonio Guterres on Friday called the current state of affairs a threat to international peace and security, saying that "we are at a breaking point," as the enclave faces hunger and hundreds of strikes daily.
These are the main headlines:
- Rejected ceasefire resolution: According to a draft copy presented by the United Arab Emirates, the UN Security Council resolution called for “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire,” as well as “the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages” and “ensuring humanitarian access." Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan thanked the US for its veto decision, but charitable organizations like Human Rights Watch, Oxfam and Amnesty International decried the move. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour also condemned the US veto, with Mansour calling it a “sad day.” Hamas, also condemning the veto, described it as an "immoral and inhumane position." As the only country that abstained, the UK's Mission to the UN said the country could not vote on a resolution that "does not condemn the atrocities Hamas committed against innocent Israeli civilians on the 7th of October."
- Images of detained men: The Israel Defense Forces and Hamas responded to images that showed a mass detention by the Israeli military of men in Gaza who were blindfolded and stripped down to their underwear. A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Force claimed the men were "Hamas members and suspect Hamas members." A member of Hamas’ political office accused Israel of "kidnapping, invasive searches, and disrobing" what he said was "a group of displaced Palestinian civilians.” At least some of the men detained were civilians with no known affiliation to militant groups, according to a CNN interview with a relative and a statement by one of the men's employers, a news network.
- Strikes in Gaza: The IDF said it carried out strikes on about 450 targets in Gaza over the past day — the highest number reported since the end of a truce with Hamas a week ago. The Israeli military continues to fight in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, which it says is a “main stronghold” of Hamas, according to a statement. Videos geolocated Thursday showed a series of heavy strikes in the city, and dozens of casualties were admitted to hospitals in the area.
- Status of aid: The head of the main UN relief agency operating in Gaza said the organization is facing collapse as it deals with constant bombardment, insufficient humanitarian supplies and overcrowded shelters. Another UN office said that the "intensity of hostilities and restrictions of movement" on roads were limiting where aid could be delivered, with Gaza's southernmost governorate of Rafah is the "almost exclusive area" in the strip where limited aid distribution is taking place. Israel on Thursday said it will open the Kerem Shalom border crossing for the inspection of aid trucks in the "next few days."
- Death toll: Nearly 17,500 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7, the Hamas-run Ministry of Health said Friday, and more than 46,400 people have been injured. A spokesperson added that the occupancy rate in Gaza hospitals has reached 262%, warning that medical institutions have run out of key supplies. The Hamas-run ministry also said it had identified over 300,000 cases of 15 infectious diseases in shelters. CNN cannot independently verify the numbers.