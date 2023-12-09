Family members of two hostages currently believed to be held in Gaza confronted Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant outside his home in northern Israel on Friday.

The exchange took place as Gallant tried to explain to two women protesting on the street the Israeli government’s strategy in regard to releasing remaining hostages from Hamas captivity.

“The situation isn’t such that we would give (Hamas) everything, and they give us everything,” Gallant said. “That’s not what they want. They have different aspirations. Therefore, it’s just a psychological deception.”

Ifat Kalderon said “if it doesn’t happen tomorrow, they will actually die.” She is the cousin of Ofer Kalderon, who is thought to be held hostage in Gaza.

“Your whole idea of pumping water [into tunnels], you’ll kill them,” Ifat Kalderon said.

Gallant continued trying to explain the government’s stance.

“I’m explaining something else. Hamas is willing to speak to us only when we’re applying force. If we don’t pressure them, we don’t bring them anywhere,” he said.

Gallant went on to say he believes pressure brought Hamas to a temporary truce and a hostage release deal last month.

“It will happen again,” he tried to reassure the two women.

“With every minute their lives are at risk. Do you know what they eat? Rice and a glass of sea water. How long can they live on that? Without sun and light,” said Dvora Leshem, grandmother of Romi Gonen, who is thought to be held captive in Gaza.

Gallant responded: “We understand the situation, and we want to do things as fast as possible, but unfortunately it doesn’t only depend on us. There is another side and they’re playing, both psychologically and practically."

Leshem urged the minister to first get the hostages out and then fight with Hamas.

Before leaving, Gallant tried to convince the two women, saying: “We will make all efforts.”

“As quickly as possible, so they don’t return inside coffins, but come back alive,” Ifat Kalderon said.

“You will have no one to return,” Leshem warned before Gallant left the scene.