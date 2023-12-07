Multiple United Nations agencies are warning of the dire situation for residents of war-torn Gaza as Israel approved a "minimal" increase in the amount of fuel permitted to enter the strip to prevent a "humanitarian collapse and the outbreak of epidemics" in the south.

In separate statements Wednesday, the World Health Organization chief said Gaza's health system is "on its knees" and nearing total collapse, while the head of the World Food Programme said the humanitarian system in the strip is collapsing and, "Everyone in #Gaza is hungry."

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it is advancing in the south of the enclave, where it says it has surrounded the home of Hamas' leader in Gaza in what a senior adviser to Israel's prime minister told CNN was a "symbolic victory."

Here's what else you need to know:

On the ground: Israeli forces have breached Hamas "defense lines" in the southern city of Khan Younis, a spokesperson for the military claimed Wednesday. It comes after the IDF said the Israeli military had begun carrying out raids against "Hamas strongholds" in the territory’s second-largest city. Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the IDF had encircled the house of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. The IDF would not say where it believes Sinwar is, but that he was “underground.”

Israel-UN spat deepens: UN Secretary-General António Guterres invoked a rarely used rule to refer the situation in Gaza to the UN Security Council, urging members to "avert a humanitarian catastrophe." Israel's envoy called the move "a new moral low" and, along with the country's foreign minister, called on Guterres to resign. The United Arab Emirates also submitted a draft resolution to the Security Council urging a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres invoked a rarely used rule to refer the situation in Gaza to the UN Security Council, urging members to "avert a humanitarian catastrophe." Israel’s envoy called the move "a new moral low" and, along with the country's foreign minister, called on Guterres to resign. The United Arab Emirates also submitted a draft resolution to the Security Council urging a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. Civilian deaths: Israel is taking some “important steps” to better protect civilians during its offensive in southern Gaza, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday in an exclusive interview with CNN. “I said to them very clearly when I was there just a week ago, we cannot have a repeat of what happened in the north in the south in terms of harm being done to civilians,” Blinken said. However, the number of civilian casualties in Gaza remains too high, US State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said Wednesday. More than 16,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.