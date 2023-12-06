Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that Israeli troops should retain control for the disarmament of Gaza after the war with Hamas, again rejecting the idea that an international force could be responsible for security in the strip.
"On the day after: Gaza must be disarmed. And in order for Gaza to be disarmed, there’s only one force that can ensure that — and this force is the IDF," Netanyahu told a news conference Tuesday.
It comes after Netanyahu told CNN last month that Israel's security role in a post-war Gaza would be an “over-riding, over-reaching military envelope,” without explaining what that meant.
On the ground Tuesday, Israel's military reported intense fighting in southern Gaza as it surrounded the strip's second-largest city of Khan Younis. The IDF also said it had encircled the northern Jabalya refugee camp, which it claims is a Hamas stronghold.
Here's what else you need to know:
- UN visa: Israel's foreign minister said he revoked the United Nations' humanitarian coordinator's visa due to the "bias of the UN." It comes as multiple UN officials warn of an "apocalyptic" situation in Gaza for displaced civilians, who face overcrowding and the spread of disease. Nearly 1.9 million people, more than 80% of Gaza's population, have been displaced, a UN agency said. Meanwhile, nearly 16,000 people have been killed in Gaza and more than 60% of homes destroyed since October 7, according to the strip's Hamas-run government.
- "Tasteless" comment: Remarks by an Israel Defense Forces spokesperson to evaluate civilian deaths in Gaza in “ratios” were “tasteless," a UN spokesperson said Tuesday. IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus told CNN Monday that two Palestinian civilians killed in Gaza for every Hamas militant is a “tremendously positive ratio” given the challenges of urban combat. "Every loss of life is sad, I should have chosen my words more carefully," Conricus said Tuesday.
- US moves: President Joe Biden's administration has begun to stress publicly that US efforts to shape Israel’s military operations to be more surgical and deliberate to limit civilian casualties in Gaza have been fruitful. The US expects the current phase of Israel’s ground operation in the south to last several weeks before Israel transitions to a lower-intensity, hyper-localized strategy that targets specific Hamas personnel, multiple senior administration officials told CNN. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a new policy to prevent extremist Israeli settlers responsible for violence in the West Bank from coming to the US.
- Biden decries Hamas: Biden on Tuesday decried sexual assaults committed by Hamas during its October 7 terror attack on Israel and called on “all of us” to condemn the acts. His comments come as Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal has faced fierce criticism for not more forcefully condemning the acts by Hamas — underscoring a divide in the party over the Israel-Hamas war.
- Gaza aid: Fifty trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing Tuesday, including two fuel trucks, an Egyptian official said. The US military airlifted another 36,000 pounds of critical supplies to Gazans on Tuesday, the Pentagon said, as the US also announced an additional $21 million in aid. Meanwhile, power has been returning gradually to Gaza following Monday's blackout, the only remaining major telecoms operator in the strip said.
- Wider conflict: The IDF said Tuesday that it struck Lebanese soldiers while acting in "self defense" against Hezbollah militants. A Lebanese soldier was killed and three others were wounded in the Israeli attack, the Lebanese army said. It comes as Lebanon's caretaker prime minister said he wants to spare his country "from any major war that might occur" as the Israel-Hamas conflict stokes regional tensions.