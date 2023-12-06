Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that Israeli troops should retain control for the disarmament of Gaza after the war with Hamas, again rejecting the idea that an international force could be responsible for security in the strip.

"On the day after: Gaza must be disarmed. And in order for Gaza to be disarmed, there’s only one force that can ensure that — and this force is the IDF," Netanyahu told a news conference Tuesday.

It comes after Netanyahu told CNN last month that Israel's security role in a post-war Gaza would be an “over-riding, over-reaching military envelope,” without explaining what that meant.

On the ground Tuesday, Israel's military reported intense fighting in southern Gaza as it surrounded the strip's second-largest city of Khan Younis. The IDF also said it had encircled the northern Jabalya refugee camp, which it claims is a Hamas stronghold.

