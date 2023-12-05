Top officials at the United Nations are warning of an “apocalyptic” situation in war-torn Gaza with “no place safe to go” for civilians, as Israel’s war with Hamas spreads into the south, where many had previously sought refuge.
“Every time we think things cannot get any more apocalyptic in Gaza, they do,” said Martin Griffiths, the top UN emergency relief official, in a statement Monday. “People are being ordered to move again, with little to survive on, forced to make one impossible choice after another,” he said.
“Such blatant disregard for basic humanity must stop,” he added.
Meanwhile, the number of civilians being killed in Gaza is "rapidly increasing," the head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said.
At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7, including more than 375 in the previous 24 hours, a spokesperson for the Hamas-run Ministry of Health said Monday.
Here's what to know:
- Operations across Gaza: Israel has been intensifying its aerial bombardment of southern Gaza in pursuit of Palestinian militant group Hamas and said over the weekend that it will expand ground operations to the whole of the territory. “Intense battles” are still taking place in northern Gaza, where two Israeli soldiers were killed during “close-quarter combat” with Hamas fighters, the military said on Monday.
- "Nowhere safe": Tens of thousands of internally displaced Palestinians have arrived in Gaza's southernmost governorate of Rafah over the past two days, the UN's humanitarian agency said Tuesday, as it warned of overcrowding and the spread of disease. Meanwhile, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday appealed to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to spare civilians from more suffering, noting that despite evacuation orders, “there is nowhere safe to go in Gaza.”
- Hundreds of thousands displaced: A recent evacuation order to move civilians from Khan Younis into Rafah in southern Gaza "created panic, fear and anxiety," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said. And Marwan Alhams of the Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah said the facility was overwhelmed. "We do not know where to put those refugees." UNRWA previously said almost 1.9 million people, more than 80% of the enclave's total population, have been displaced since the beginning of the war.
- Humanitarian crisis: Scores of wounded people were seen being taken from rubble and to hospitals in southern Gaza, according to footage from the scene. The World Health Organization said Israeli military activity in southern Gaza could deprive thousands of Palestinians of health care, describing the conditions around Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis as catastrophic.
- Pressure to protect civilians: US officials have ramped up their warnings about protecting civilian lives as Israel expands its offensive, but US national security adviser Jake Sullivan declined to weigh in on whether Israel has been more precise in its military operation. He did say Israel asked people to leave areas identified for strikes.
- Internet blackout: Gaza is in a "near total blackout," according to London-based internet monitoring firm, Netblocks. The last remaining major telecommunications operator in the enclave, PalTel, also said all telecom services in the strip have been completely cut off. This means Palestinian civilians caught in the line of fire are unable to check on each other or call for help, and emergency and medical workers can’t coordinate their responses, an activist trying to help Palestinians skirt telecommunication blackouts said.
- Hostages still in Gaza: Negotiations over the release of additional hostages from Gaza that broke down Friday appear highly unlikely to resume any time soon, multiple US administration officials said. The major reason is that Hamas is refusing to release a remaining group of young women hostages, and Israel will not accept the suggestion of moving on to discuss the release of other categories of people, like men, a US official said.