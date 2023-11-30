The "operational pause" in fighting between Israel and Hamas will continue amid ongoing talks for the release of more hostages, the Israel Defense Forces said, minutes before the truce was set to expire.

“In light of the mediators' efforts to continue the process of releasing the hostages and subject to the terms of the framework, the operational pause will continue,” the IDF said.

Hamas also confirmed the extension of the truce for a seventh day in a statement.

The group had previously said negotiations for an extension were at an impasse after Israel refused an offer to receive seven women and children and the bodies of three others who they claim were killed by Israeli bombardment in return for an extension of the truce.

CNN’s political and foreign policy analyst Barak Ravid reported prior to the expiration that “Israeli officials say Hamas proposed via mediators to release less than 10 hostages or to release hostages that are not women and children.”

Diplomatic sources close to the negotiations told CNN that Hamas was only able to offer seven women and children and offered to include an additional three elderly hostages.