As the extended truce between Israel and Hamas enters its sixth and potentially final day on Wednesday, diplomatic efforts are underway to maintain the pause in fighting.
The agreement between Israel and Hamas was extended Monday for two additional days. Now Hamas is "striving to extend the truce," a member of the militant group's political bureau said. Ghazi Hamad said Hamas is using all of the cards it has in negotiations.
The expectation is that if everything goes well on Wednesday —and Hamas releases at least 10 Israeli hostages as planned — Hamas could produce an additional list of hostages for the following day, extending the pause for another 24 hours, according to a source familiar with the ongoing discussions in Doha, Qatar amongst officials representing Israel, the US, Qatar and Egypt.
Negotiators believe there are enough women and children in Hamas captivity to extend the truce by two additional days before the discussion turns to men and soldier hostages, the source said.
Here's what else you need to know:
- More hostages released: Hamas released 12 more hostages Tuesday — 10 Israelis and two Thai citizens, according to the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli prime minister's office. Some of the Israelis hold dual citizenship, the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum in Israel said. No Americans were released, even though the White House previously said two women were expected to be freed as part of the deal announced between Israel and Hamas last week. The White House said it remains hopeful that some Americans may be released Wednesday.
- Palestinian detainees freed: In compliance with the truce agreement, a total of 30 Palestinians were released Tuesday from Israeli prisons in Damon, Megiddo and Ofer, the Israeli prison service said. A bus believed to be carrying some of the released Palestinians arrived in the occupied West Bank.
- CIA chief's visit: CIA Director Bill Burns visited Qatar on Tuesday for meetings with Qatari officials as well as his Israeli and Egyptian counterparts to push for a broader hostage deal that would expand beyond women and children to include negotiations for men and soldiers, a source familiar with the talks told CNN.
- Israeli raid in Jenin: The head of Médecins Sans Frontières said Tuesday that he had been “trapped” with staff inside a hospital in the occupied West Bank’s Jenin refugee camp amid an ongoing Israeli raid in the densely populated area. Two Palestinians died from their wounds after ambulances could not reach them, he said. Video obtained by CNN shows military vehicles inside the city near the refugee camp and the sounds of heavy gunfire.
- The fight ahead: The IDF said it's getting ready to resume its military campaign against Hamas when the truce ends. On Tuesday, the fifth day of the pause, Hamas and Israel clashed in northern Gaza — a skirmish both sides said was a violation of the ongoing agreement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military operation will continue until Gaza is “no longer a threat to Israel," which includes freeing all of the hostages and eliminating Hamas "above and below the ground."
- Aid for Gaza: The United States airlifted more than 54,000 pounds of medical items and food to a logistics hub in Egypt to be brought into Gaza, according to US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. The US military said it will fly three planeloads of humanitarian aid in the coming days. United Nations officials have also been emphasizing the increased need for assistance, especially the need for supplies to operate critical services and sectors like sewage, water or hospitals.