As the extended truce between Israel and Hamas enters its sixth and potentially final day on Wednesday, diplomatic efforts are underway to maintain the pause in fighting.

The agreement between Israel and Hamas was extended Monday for two additional days. Now Hamas is "striving to extend the truce," a member of the militant group's political bureau said. Ghazi Hamad said Hamas is using all of the cards it has in negotiations.

The expectation is that if everything goes well on Wednesday —and Hamas releases at least 10 Israeli hostages as planned — Hamas could produce an additional list of hostages for the following day, extending the pause for another 24 hours, according to a source familiar with the ongoing discussions in Doha, Qatar amongst officials representing Israel, the US, Qatar and Egypt.

Negotiators believe there are enough women and children in Hamas captivity to extend the truce by two additional days before the discussion turns to men and soldier hostages, the source said.

