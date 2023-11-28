Israel and Hamas have agreed to a two-day extension of a truce in the Gaza Strip. Under the agreement, Hamas will release a further 10 hostages each day over the next two days, according to a senior Israel official.

The extension was set to go into effect when the fourth groups of hostages were released on Monday, according to Mark Regev, a senior adviser to Israel's prime minister.

US President Joe Biden praised the continued pause in fighting and said in a statement, "We will not stop until all of the hostages held by Hamas terrorists are released."

However, not all of the roughly 240 people seized during the October 7 terror attack on Israel are, or were, being held by Hamas, the militant group that launched the assault. CNN has previously reported that between 40 and 50 hostages were held by Palestinian Islamic Jihad or other militant groups. The truce agreement requires Hamas — and not another group — to hand over hostages.

