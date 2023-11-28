Israel and Hamas have agreed to a two-day extension of a truce in the Gaza Strip. Under the agreement, Hamas will release a further 10 hostages each day over the next two days, according to a senior Israel official.
The extension was set to go into effect when the fourth groups of hostages were released on Monday, according to Mark Regev, a senior adviser to Israel's prime minister.
US President Joe Biden praised the continued pause in fighting and said in a statement, "We will not stop until all of the hostages held by Hamas terrorists are released."
However, not all of the roughly 240 people seized during the October 7 terror attack on Israel are, or were, being held by Hamas, the militant group that launched the assault. CNN has previously reported that between 40 and 50 hostages were held by Palestinian Islamic Jihad or other militant groups. The truce agreement requires Hamas — and not another group — to hand over hostages.
Here's what else you should know:
- More hostages freed: A new group of 11 hostages released by Hamas was back in Israel Monday night — all of them women and children, according to the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum in Israel. They all were residents of kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel and have dual citizenship.
- Americans not released: Two American women abducted by Hamas on October 7 were not among those released Monday. So far, just 4-year-old American Abigail Edan was released on Sunday. Since the truce was extended two more days, that leaves open the possibility that the two women could be released on Tuesday or Wednesday, a White House official said.
- Latest death toll: More than 14,800 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza between October 7 and November 23, according to figures from the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the West Bank, which draws its data from Hamas-run health authorities in the Gaza Strip. That includes at least 6,000 children and 4,000 women, the statement said.
- What comes next: Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said his country's military will fight with a stronger force when the truce is over – and the operation will be carried out across the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel and other locations in the Middle East this week. He will discuss sustaining the flow of aid into the enclave and "the future of Gaza" and the need for an independent Palestinian state, a State Department official said.
- Aid in Gaza: A British-Palestinian surgeon who treated patients at hospitals in Gaza estimates that between 700 and 900 children have had limbs amputated since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7. CNN is not able to independently verify those estimated numbers. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported the delivery of 150 trucks of aid to northern Gaza, spanning from the start of the truce on Friday until Sunday evening.