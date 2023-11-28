World
Israel-Hamas truce enters fifth day after extension agreement

By Tara Subramaniam and Jerome Taylor, CNN

Updated 12:06 a.m. ET, November 28, 2023
7 min ago

10 more hostages expected to be released as truce enters fifth day. Here's what to know

From CNN staff

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a two-day extension of a truce in the Gaza Strip. Under the agreement, Hamas will release a further 10 hostages each day over the next two days, according to a senior Israel official.

The extension was set to go into effect when the fourth groups of hostages were released on Monday, according to Mark Regev, a senior adviser to Israel's prime minister.

US President Joe Biden praised the continued pause in fighting and said in a statement, "We will not stop until all of the hostages held by Hamas terrorists are released."

However, not all of the roughly 240 people seized during the October 7 terror attack on Israel are, or were, being held by Hamas, the militant group that launched the assault. CNN has previously reported that between 40 and 50 hostages were held by Palestinian Islamic Jihad or other militant groups. The truce agreement requires Hamas — and not another group — to hand over hostages.

Here's what else you should know:

  • More hostages freed: A new group of 11 hostages released by Hamas was back in Israel Monday night — all of them women and children, according to the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum in Israel. They all were residents of kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel and have dual citizenship.
  • Americans not released: Two American women abducted by Hamas on October 7 were not among those released Monday. So far, just 4-year-old American Abigail Edan was released on Sunday. Since the truce was extended two more days, that leaves open the possibility that the two women could be released on Tuesday or Wednesday, a White House official said.
  • Latest death toll: More than 14,800 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza between October 7 and November 23, according to figures from the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the West Bank, which draws its data from Hamas-run health authorities in the Gaza Strip. That includes at least 6,000 children and 4,000 women, the statement said.
  • What comes next: Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said his country's military will fight with a stronger force when the truce is over – and the operation will be carried out across the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel and other locations in the Middle East this week. He will discuss sustaining the flow of aid into the enclave and "the future of Gaza" and the need for an independent Palestinian state, a State Department official said.
  • Aid in Gaza: A British-Palestinian surgeon who treated patients at hospitals in Gaza estimates that between 700 and 900 children have had limbs amputated since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7. CNN is not able to independently verify those estimated numbers. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported the delivery of 150 trucks of aid to northern Gaza, spanning from the start of the truce on Friday until Sunday evening. 

7 min ago

Father of American hostage remains “hopeful” her release will come before truce ends

From CNN staff

This photo shows Liat Beinin and Aviv Atzili in New York on August 2023. 
This photo shows Liat Beinin and Aviv Atzili in New York on August 2023.  Boaz Atzili/AP

Liat Beinin, an Israeli American woman being held hostage in Gaza, was expected to be among the 50 hostages Hamas released over the course of the initial four-day truce, according to the White House. But as of Monday, she remains in captivity.

"Obviously, I’m disappointed but we remain optimistic and hopeful that her release will come in the next two days," Yehuda Beinin, her father, told CNN's Erin Burnett Monday.

Under the extended truce, Hamas will release 10 hostages each day, according to an Israeli senior adviser. That leaves open the possibility that two American women, including Liat Beinin, could be released on Tuesday or Wednesday. 

“We have no choice but to remain — other than to remain hopeful," Yehuda said. He said earlier in the interview that their family is "also concerned about Aviv, Liat Beinin’s husband.” 

“We know that Aviv was wounded on the day of the attack and other than that, we have no knowledge, whatsoever, of Aviv, where he’s being held or who’s holding him, actually,” Yehuda Beinin said. "Obviously this lack of information and lack of definitive news is very concerning."

Beinin said he and his wife suspect other groups in Gaza that Hamas does not fully control may be holding his daughter or her husband. 

“I don’t have specific information regarding who’s holding our daughter or Aviv. It just seems a reasonable conclusion given the course of events up till now," Yehuda said.

3 min ago

US secretary of state will travel to Israel and other places in the Middle East this week

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

Antony Blinken boards his aircraft prior to departure at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland on November 27, as he travels to Brussels for a NATO Foreign Ministers meeting.
Antony Blinken boards his aircraft prior to departure at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland on November 27, as he travels to Brussels for a NATO Foreign Ministers meeting. Saul Loeb/AP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to NATO headquarters this week will include additional stops in the Middle East. 

"After Brussels, Secretary Blinken will travel this week to Skopje, Israel, the West Bank, and Dubai," a senior State Department official said.

During those meetings, Blinken will "stress the need to sustain the increased flow of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, secure the release of all hostages and improve protections for civilians in Gaza," the official said.

Blinken will also talk with leaders about "the future of Gaza and the need to establish an independent Palestinian state," the official said, adding that Blinken will aim to "continue efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading."

7 min ago

33 Palestinians were released from Israeli prisons Monday, prison service says  

From Tamar Michaelis in Tel Aviv and CNN's Sugam Pokharel in London

A total of 33 Palestinians were released from several Israeli prisons Monday, the Israeli prison service said. 

They were released from the prisons in Damon, Megiddo, Ofer, Ktzi’ot, Ramon and Nafha, according to the service.

It followed the release of 11 more hostages by Hamas

With Monday's releases, Hamas has so far released 69 hostages, primarily women and children. Israel has freed 150 Palestinians from prison, mainly women and minors, many of whom were detained but never charged.

7 min ago

Forum of hostages' families provides names of 11 hostages released Monday

From CNN's Mick Krever

The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum in Israel released the names and photos of the 11 hostages freed by Hamas on Monday.

While the Israel Defense Forces says all 11 people released were Israelis, it's not clear if some of them hold dual citizenship.

All are residents of kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel, an official statement from the kibbutz said.

The hostages released have been identified as:

  • Eitan Yahalomi, child
  • Sharon Kunio, adult
  • Emma Kunio, child
  • Yuli Kunio, child
  • Karina Engel, adult
  • Mika Engel, adult
  • Yuval Engel, child
  • Sahar Kalderon, child
  • Erez Kalderon, child
  • Or Yaakov, child
  • Yagil Yaakov, child

Tamar Michaelis contributed reporting to this post.