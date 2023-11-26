After a delay, a group of 17 released hostages arrived in Israel after leaving Gaza in a Red Cross convoy late Saturday local time, according to the Israeli military. A CNN team on the ground saw the convoy arrive.
The group includes 13 Israelis and four Thai nationals, Israel said.
Around the same time, 39 Palestinian detainees and prisoners were released from Israeli jails, authorities said.
Here are other headlines:
- Truce dispute: Obstacles that caused a delay in hostage and prisoner releases Saturday “were overcome” through mediation, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson said. Hamas said it was delaying the handover of hostages due to aid disputes and the selection of Palestinian prisoners being released. The group said earlier that it had received fewer than half the number of aid trucks that should have come through under the deal with Israel.
- Latest list of hostages to be freed: Israel has received a list of hostages due to be released on Sunday and "security officials are checking the list," according to Israel's Prime Minister's office.
- The released hostages: Among the Israeli hostages freed on Saturday are 9-year-old Emily Hand — whose father Thomas initially thought she had been killed in Hamas’ attacks — and 21-year-old Maya Regev, who was taken to Soroka Hospital for treatment of a moderate injury, according to a statement from the hospital and Israel’s Ministry of Health.
- Foreign nationals care: Four Thai nationals were released by Hamas late Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces and the Thai foreign ministry said. Israel promised to provide "dedicated care" to all of them, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Saturday.
- Palestinian prisoners released: Thirty-nine Palestinian detainees and prisoners — which included 33 teenage boys and six women — were released by Israel as part of the truce. Among them, 15 were serving a jail sentence and 24 were being held in administrative detention.
- Humanitarian aid: The Palestine Red Crescent Society said it received 187 trucks from the Egyptian Red Crescent on Saturday and dispatched the largest aid convoy to Gaza City and the northern parts of the strip since Hamas' October 7 attacks in Israel. The UN said the convoy to northern Gaza consisted of 61 trucks. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called for an increase in humanitarian aid and fuel delivered to Gaza.
- Qatar's call for truce to extend: Qatari Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari told CNN Saturday that his country hopes to see the truce to extend beyond four days.
- Detained hospital director: The Israeli military said it is still detaining the director of northern Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital, Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiya. Earlier Saturday, the World Health Organization called for the legal and human rights of detained health workers to be respected. Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas of using the hospital for combat and command purposes, which Hamas and hospital officials deny. So far, Israel has provided limited evidence of such use, with an alleged Hamas underground network having been viewed by only some Israeli reporters.