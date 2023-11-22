Israel and Hamas have reached a breakthrough deal in their ongoing conflict for a four-day humanitarian pause to allow the release of at least 50 hostages – women and children – held in Gaza, key negotiator Qatar said Wednesday.
The deal, which hinged on approval from Israel’s cabinet and follows weeks of negotiations that included the United States and Egypt, marks a breakthrough nearly seven weeks since Israel declared war on Hamas.
The hostages will be released in exchange for a number of Palestinian women and children held in Israeli jails, Qatar said in a statement. The start of the pause will be announced within the next 24 hours.
According to a Hamas statement, the deal will include the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners and allow the entry of hundreds of trucks carrying aid relief, medical supplies and fuel to Gaza.
While the exact names of the hostages to be released has yet to be publicized, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said they are all Israelis, though some have dual nationalities. After the deal was announced, US President Joe Biden said it "should bring home additional American hostages."
Here are other headlines from the war:
- Calls for ceasefire: The United Nations has called for an immediate ceasefire but said it would welcome a pause in fighting for the organization to be able to get more aid into Gaza, according to UN relief chief Martin Griffiths. China's leader also reiterated calls for an immediate ceasefire involving all parties and called for the release of detained civilians.
- Humanitarian crisis: In its latest update on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the main UN agency in the Gaza Strip said that almost 1.7 million people have been displaced since October 7. The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East said that 930,000 internally displaced people were sheltering in its premises across Gaza as of November 19. The shelters are already severely overcrowded and have no more room for new arrivals, it said. And up to 50% of the buildings in northern Gaza and Gaza governorates have been damaged in the war since October 7, according to an analysis of radar satellite data carried out by researchers at the City University of New York Graduate Center and Oregon State University.
- More strikes: Wounded men, women and children were taken to hospitals in Gaza after Israeli airstrikes on the Jabalya area in northern Gaza, Reuters videos shot on Tuesday show. The IDF said early Tuesday that the Israeli Air Force was “preparing the battlefield” by focusing on “terror targets” in Jabalya. Also, two heavy explosions sent up large plumes of smoke in northern Gaza early Tuesday evening. The explosions shook windows and doorframes of a CNN position in Sderot, across from the border with Gaza.