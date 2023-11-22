World
Israel agrees hostage deal with Hamas

By Tara Subramaniam and Jessie Yeung, CNN

Updated 12:09 AM ET, Wed November 22, 2023
9 min ago

Israel approved a hostage deal with Hamas. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

Israel and Hamas have reached a breakthrough deal in their ongoing conflict for a four-day humanitarian pause to allow the release of at least 50 hostages – women and children – held in Gaza, key negotiator Qatar said Wednesday.

The deal, which hinged on approval from Israel’s cabinet and follows weeks of negotiations that included the United States and Egypt, marks a breakthrough nearly seven weeks since Israel declared war on Hamas.

The hostages will be released in exchange for a number of Palestinian women and children held in Israeli jails, Qatar said in a statement. The start of the pause will be announced within the next 24 hours.

According to a Hamas statement, the deal will include the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners and allow the entry of hundreds of trucks carrying aid relief, medical supplies and fuel to Gaza.

While the exact names of the hostages to be released has yet to be publicized, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said they are all Israelis, though some have dual nationalities. After the deal was announced, US President Joe Biden said it "should bring home additional American hostages."

Here are other headlines from the war:

  • Calls for ceasefire: The United Nations has called for an immediate ceasefire but said it would welcome a pause in fighting for the organization to be able to get more aid into Gaza, according to UN relief chief Martin Griffiths. China's leader also reiterated calls for an immediate ceasefire involving all parties and called for the release of detained civilians.
  • Humanitarian crisis: In its latest update on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the main UN agency in the Gaza Strip said that almost 1.7 million people have been displaced since October 7. The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East said that 930,000 internally displaced people were sheltering in its premises across Gaza as of November 19. The shelters are already severely overcrowded and have no more room for new arrivals, it said. And up to 50% of the buildings in northern Gaza and Gaza governorates have been damaged in the war since October 7, according to an analysis of radar satellite data carried out by researchers at the City University of New York Graduate Center and Oregon State University.  
  • More strikes: Wounded men, women and children were taken to hospitals in Gaza after Israeli airstrikes on the Jabalya area in northern Gaza, Reuters videos shot on Tuesday show. The IDF said early Tuesday that the Israeli Air Force was “preparing the battlefield” by focusing on “terror targets” in Jabalya. Also, two heavy explosions sent up large plumes of smoke in northern Gaza early Tuesday evening. The explosions shook windows and doorframes of a CNN position in Sderot, across from the border with Gaza.
7 min ago

Hostage families face “terrible week” ahead seeing if their loved ones will be released, relative says

From CNN’s Manveena Suri

Family and friends of Israelis being held in Gaza at a demonstration in Tel Aviv, Israel on November 21.
Family and friends of Israelis being held in Gaza at a demonstration in Tel Aviv, Israel on November 21. Ariel Schalit/AP

Families of hostages held by Hamas will face a “terrible week” ahead of knowing whether their loved ones will be among the hostages released, one relative told CNN after Israel and Hamas reached a breakthrough deal early Wednesday.

“My family, like all the other families, is going to go through a terrible week. We don't know if my cousin is going to be amongst those released in this round,” said Maya Roman, the cousin of a female hostage.

“As it seems, we're going to have to wait and see every day who are going to be released the following day and that's going to be extremely hard,” Roman said, adding that it was causing tensions among the different families.

Despite this, Roman said she is "proud" of her government, telling CNN: “I think this is a good deal.”

“This is what we wanted for our loved ones, to start coming back and you see that. As Israel keeps saying, what is important for us is life and the living and we're willing to exchange more people and to get our people back to give this ceasefire, because the one thing that's important to us here is to get the hostages back,” she said.
“Me and my family kept faith all this time that our government really was putting the hostages at the top of the priority list.”

The deal: In a statement, Qatar — which played a key mediation role in negotiations between Israel and Hamas — confirmed the deal would see the release of 50 civilian women and children currently held in Gaza, in exchange for Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons.

10 min ago

Qatar releases statement on hostage deal and "humanitarian pause"

From CNN's Becky Anderson in Doha

Qatar, which played a key mediation role in negotiations between Israel and Hamas, has issued its own statement announcing what it called “an agreement for a humanitarian pause.”

In line with earlier announcements from both Hamas and the Israeli government, the statement from Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the pause in fighting would last four days, with the possibility of being extended longer.

It said the start of the pause would be announced within 24 hours.

What's in the deal: The statement confirmed the deal sees the release of 50 civilian women and children currently held in Gaza, in exchange for Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons. 

The statement did not put a number on how many Palestinians would be released, but appeared to indicate the number would increase the longer the truce agreement is in place.

It also said the pause will allow for a “larger number of humanitarian convoys and relief aid including fuel designated for humanitarian needs.” 

Israel has been highly reluctant to allow fuel into Gaza since October 7, and only agreed at the weekend to allow minimal deliveries to power sewage facilities and water supply systems.

The statement said Qatar was committed “to ongoing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions, stop the bloodshed, and protect civilians,” and paid tribute to Egypt and the United States for helping get the deal over the line.

10 min ago

Israeli cabinet met for 6 hours before approving hostage deal, official says

From Jeremy Diamond and Mike Schwartz in Sderot

The Israeli cabinet meeting to discuss the hostage release deal lasted about six hours – and topics ranged from the morality of the proposed deal to its battlefield implications, an Israeli official told CNN’s Jeremy Diamond.

“The cabinet meeting did grow tense and emotional at times, but ended with the government overwhelmingly approving the deal,” the official said.

Another government official, Gal Hirsch, told CNN that far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who had previously voiced concerns about the deal, ended up supporting it.

Only two people voted against the agreement, including far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Hirsch, who acts as a hostage coordinator for Israel, said he had told the hostages’ families early Wednesday the government "will do everything to bring all the hostages back home.”

The timeline for the first hostages to cross into Israel was still unclear, he added.

What the deal entails: The agreement would see the release of at least 50 hostages in Gaza, women and children, in exchange for a four-day pause in Israel's air and ground assault on the enclave, according to the Israeli government.

The deal will also include the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners — women and children — held in Israeli jails, according to a Hamas statement. It would also allow the entry of hundreds of trucks carrying aid relief, medical supplies and fuel to Gaza.

10 min ago

150 Palestinian prisoners will be released from Israeli jails as part of hostage deal, Hamas says

From CNN's Kareem El Damanhoury 

One hundred and fifty Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails will be released as part of a deal reached with Israel over hostages held in Gaza, according to a Hamas statement early Wednesday.

The prisoners are women and children, the statement said.

Hamas confirmed the deal, brokered by Qatari and Egyptian mediation, which will see the release of 50 hostages, also women and children, held in Gaza since October 7. It also said the agreement involves the entry of hundreds of trucks carrying aid relief, medical supplies and fuel to all parts of Gaza.

IDF spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Conricus said the full list of relevant prisoners has yet to be released, but unlike the last hostage deal, this group does not include anyone who was involved in the October 7 attacks. 

“The mastermind behind many of the horrible things that are unfolding since October 7th, was indeed released in the latest hostage deal,” Conricus told CNN. “What I know is that the Palestinians that are being freed from prisons are not at all that caliber of terrorists that we were talking about before, not serious offenders.”

Conricus suggested the list of prisoners included in the deal will be released soon, following a short window for appeals. 

10 min ago

It's unclear when the pause in fighting will begin, diplomatic source says

Though Israel's cabinet early Wednesday approved an agreement for the release of 50 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a four-day truce in fighting, the “details on when the pause starts are still unclear," a diplomatic source familiar with the talks told CNN.

The Israeli government statement confirming the deal held out the potential for the truce to extend beyond the four-day period, in exchange for more hostages released.

10 min ago

Israel says 4-day truce in Gaza could be extended if more hostages are released

From CNN's Andrew Carey

The Israeli government held out the potential for a truce to extend beyond the original four-day period, saying in a statement that an extra day would be added to the truce for each 10 additional hostages available for release.

The statement also made clear that Israel plans to resume its air and ground campaign “to complete the eradication of Hamas” once this round of hostage releases concludes.

Israel’s cabinet approved a deal that would see the release of some hostages from Gaza on Tuesday in exchange for a four-day truce in Israel’s air and ground campaign in the enclave. The deal was approved by a significant majority of the cabinet, a government source told CNN.

10 min ago

Israel’s cabinet votes to approve deal to release at least 50 hostages in exchange for 4-day truce

From CNN's Andrew Carey

Israel’s cabinet has approved a deal that would see the release of at least 50 hostages — women and children — held in Gaza by Hamas, in exchange for a four-day truce in Israel’s air and ground campaign in the enclave, according to an Israeli government statement.

The statement held out the potential for the truce to extend beyond the original four-day period, saying that an extra day would be added to the truce for each 10 additional hostages available for release.

The statement also made clear that Israel plans to resume its air and ground campaign “to complete the eradication of Hamas” once this round of hostage releases concludes.

The statement made no mention of the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, though it is understood this is also a key part of the deal. Earlier reports Tuesday suggested about 150 Palestinian prisoners — also predominantly women and children — would be released.

The deal was approved by the Israeli cabinet by a significant majority, a government source told CNN. 

A more detailed statement will be sent to families of the hostages later today, the statement read.

This post was updated with additional details from the Israeli government statement.

10 min ago

1.7 million people displaced in Gaza as UN agency warns of increased spread of disease

From CNN's Tim Lister

In its latest update on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the main United Nations agency in the Gaza Strip said that almost 1.7 million people have been displaced since October 7.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East said that 930,000 internally displaced people were sheltering in its premises across Gaza as of November 19. The shelters are already severely overcrowded and have no more room for new arrivals, it said.

The organization said the displacement of so many people was resulting in significant spread of diseases, including acute respiratory illness and diarrhea, instances of which have increased by 40% in the last two weeks.

Heavy rain and limited access to water and sanitation in Gaza are also posing a “serious threat of a mass disease outbreak” among children, the United Nations Children's Fund warned Tuesday.   

“Let’s be clear: the control of fuel and the access to water is to control whether thousands – perhaps tens of thousands – of children live or die,” UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told a press briefing in Geneva.

On average, there is one shower unit for every 700 people and 160 people share a single toilet, according to UNRWA.

UNRWA also said it was told 120 liters of fuel would be allowed into Gaza every second day — but even that would only cover half of the critical daily requirement.

Without more fuel, the agency said it would be forced to handle a reduced number of aid trucks carrying humanitarian aid crossing daily into Rafah, and large parts of Gaza would continue to be flooded with sewage, further increasing risks of disease.

The agency also provided some other updates on its operations in Gaza. According to UNRWA, as of November 19:

  • A total of 1,268 aid trucks had entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing. Of these, 200 were UNRWA trucks, carrying food, water, medical supplies and other essential non-food items.
  • At least 778 internally displaced people sheltering in UNRWA premises have been injured and at least 176 killed since 7 October. That number is an estimate and is expected to be higher.
  • 17 installations were directly hit and 45 were impacted by collateral damage.
  • More than 100 UNRWA workers have been killed since the beginning of the war. At least half have been killed south of Wadi Gaza, in the area where Israel's military has told civilians to move.
  • Nine out of 22 of its health centers are still operational in the middle and southern areas of Gaza.
  • There are an estimated 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza, with more than 180 giving birth every day.
  • Wells continue to operate, and water trucking operations to the shelters in Rafah and Khan Younis continue. However, due to the reduced availability of fuel, the production of water wells had decreased from an average of 10,000 cubic meters to 7,000.

CNN’s Niamh Kennedy in London contributed to this reporting.