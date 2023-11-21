World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Israel-Hamas war rages as humanitarian crisis spirals in Gaza

By Tara Subramaniam

Updated 12:08 a.m. ET, November 21, 2023
6 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
6 min ago

A Hamas leader said the group is “close to reaching a truce agreement” with Israel. Here's the latest

From CNN staff

Hamas is “close to reaching a truce agreement” with Israel, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said in a statement posted on Telegram.

Haniyeh did not provide additional details about the potential agreement. 

The Hamas statement supports similar assertions from the White House. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Monday that negotiators are “getting close to the end” on the release of hostages held by Hamas – but he declined to elaborate on the details of a potential deal.

In recent days, sources told CNN a possible deal to secure the release of some hostages and a temporary pause in fighting may be in sight, following weeks of negotiations between the United States, Israel and Hamas, mediated by Gulf state Qatar. 

Here are the latest developments:

  • Gaza death toll: At least 12,700 Palestinians have been killed since October 7 as a result of Israeli attacks, according to figures from the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the West Bank, which draws its data from Hamas-run health authorities in the enclave. At least 5,350 of those killed were children, it said.
  • Indonesian hospital attack: Ophir Falk, foreign policy adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told CNN Israel’s firing into the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza was proportional and “in complete compliance with international law.” Twelve people died after the attack, which Israel said was in response to firing from the hospital. Among the dead were patients and a member of medical staff, health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave said.
  • Babies evacuated: The World Health Organization said 28 out of 33 premature babies that were in Al-Shifa Hospital have been evacuated into Egypt. WHO’s Senior Emergency Officer Rob Holden said two of the 33 neonatal babies died over the weekend, while three other babies were reunited with their families.
  • Israel and Hezbollah exchange fire: The IDF and Hezbollah say they exchanged more fire across the Israel-Lebanon border on Monday, including Hezbollah's use of powerful Borkan missiles. Lebanon’s National News Agency said there have been 10 Hezbollah strikes on Israeli positions since midnight local time, and Israel carried out 15 individual strikes.
  • Biden faces criticism : National Security Council spokesman John Kirby pushed back against protesters who are accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, saying that while “yes” there are too many civilians dying in Gaza, Israel has a right to defend itself against “a genocidal terrorist threat.” 

31 min ago

Hamas leader claims it is “close to reaching a truce agreement” 

From CNN staff

Hamas is “close to reaching a truce agreement” with Israel, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said in a statement posted on Telegram.

Haniyeh’s statement comes after Hamas had delivered a response to mediators in Qatar. 

“The movement delivered its response to the brothers in Qatar and the mediators, and we are close to reaching a truce agreement,” Haniyeh said. 

Haniyeh did not provide additional details about the potential agreement. 

The Hamas statement supports similar assertions from the White House. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Monday that negotiators are “getting close to the end” on the release of hostages held by Hamas – but he declined to elaborate on the details of a potential deal.

“I know that everybody's interested in the numbers and who they're going to be. We're working that through literally in real time with both sides. So, I think it's better if I just don't speculate about what that pool is going to look like. Obviously, we are laser focused on the American citizens that we know are being held hostage, and we want them out, all of them, everybody should be out now,” Kirby said.

In recent days, sources told CNN a possible deal to secure the release of some hostages and a temporary pause in fighting may be in sight, following weeks of negotiations between the United States, Israel and Hamas, mediated by Gulf state Qatar. 

43 min ago

50 journalists have been killed in Israel-Hamas war, Committee to Protect Journalists says

From CNN's Jon Passantino

At least 50 journalists and media workers have been killed since the bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas broke out last month, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Monday night, in what has been the deadliest month for journalists since the press freedom group began tracking deaths in 1992.

The mounting toll marked a “grim milestone,” and far surpasses the 15 journalists who have been killed in Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine, according to the organization.

On Saturday, five journalists were killed, marking the second deadliest day of the conflict, CPJ said. The deadliest day of the war was on October 7 — when Hamas launched its shocking terror attack on Israel — the organization said, when six journalists were killed.

CPJ said it verifies reports of journalists killed in the conflict from speaking to sources in the region and from media reports. It was unclear if all of the journalists killed were covering the conflict at the time of their deaths, CPJ said.

“CPJ emphasizes that journalists are civilians doing important work during times of crisis and must not be targeted by warring parties,” Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator, said in a statement. “Journalists across the region are making great sacrifices to cover this heart-breaking conflict. Those in Gaza, in particular, have paid, and continue to pay, an unprecedented toll and face exponential threats. Many have lost colleagues, families, and media facilities, and have fled seeking safety when there is no safe haven or exit.”

The organization has published the names of the slain journalists along with the circumstances of their deaths on its website

43 min ago

Netanyahu adviser says Israel's firing at Indonesia Hospital "in complete compliance with international law”

From CNN’s Philip Wang

Ophir Falk, foreign policy adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said on Monday that Israel’s firing into the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza was proportional and “in complete compliance with international law.”

“We are in complete compliance with international law, with proportionality, distinction and there is a clear military necessity to destroy Hamas, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” Falk told CNN’s Alex Marquardt.
“In the course of destroying Hamas, which is what the IDF is doing right now, we are distinguishing, making a clear distinction between civilians and terrorists,” Falk added. 

Twelve people died after Israeli tank fire hit the hospital, health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave said. Among the dead were patients and a member of medical staff, officials said.

Asked about whether Israel’s military actions in Gaza showed a lack of concern for civilians, Falk defended Israel's response, saying there is “no military on Earth that is more moral” than the Israel Defense Forces. 

42 min ago

UN secretary-general describes deaths of civilians in Gaza as “unparalleled and unprecedented”

From CNN’s Philip Wang

António Guterres speaks to reporters on recent developments in Israel and Gaza at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City on November 6.
António Guterres speaks to reporters on recent developments in Israel and Gaza at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City on November 6. Giada Papini Rampelotto/EuropaNewswire/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

The number of civilians killed in Gaza has been “unparalleled and unprecedented” in comparison to any conflict since 2017, when United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres took office, he said Monday.

“What is clear is that we have had in a few weeks thousands of children killed. So this is what matters. We are witnessing a killing of civilians that is unparalleled and unprecedented in any conflict since I am secretary-general, ” Guterres said during a news conference. 

When asked about his vision for the day-after in Gaza, Guterres rejected the possibility of a UN protectorate in the enclave, instead calling for a “multi-stakeholder approach” that will eventually lead to a two-state solution. 

“Everybody needs to come together to make the conditions for a transition, allowing for the Palestinian Authority, a strengthened Palestinian Authority, to assume responsibility in Gaza,” he said.

42 min ago

"Stop talking about killing Arabs": Families clash with far-right Israeli minister over release of hostages

From CNN's Andrew Carey and Oren Liebermann

Family members of Israelis being held in Gaza gather in front of the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv on November 20.
Family members of Israelis being held in Gaza gather in front of the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv on November 20. Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu/Getty Images

There were intense exchanges during a committee meeting in the Israeli parliament Monday as family members of some of the hostages held in Gaza clashed with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and other far-right members of the government.

Ben-Gvir, a divisive figure in Israeli politics who wants Israel to annex the Palestinian territories, is promoting legislation that would see the death penalty handed down to terrorists.

Hostage family members, holding pictures of their loved ones, vented their frustrations. One of them, Gil Dickmann, whose cousin is being held in Gaza, repeatedly shouted: “Bring them home!”

“Maybe instead of talking about the dead, talk about the living. Stop talking about killing Arabs. Talk about saving Jews. This is your job!” shouted Hen Avigdori, whose wife and daughter were taken on October 7.

Already frustrated at the apparent lack of progress to free the hostages, the family members accused Ben-Gvir of endangering their loved ones further by putting the issue of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons back in the spotlight.

Family members worry that by suggesting that Israel might execute Palestinian prisoners, it could make Hamas less willing to release hostages or increase the likelihood of their mistreatment in Gaza. 

Almog Cohen, a colleague of Ben-Gvir in the Jewish Power party, fired back at family members.

“You don’t have a monopoly on pain. We also buried more than 50 friends," Cohen said.

The meeting was held to discuss Ben-Gvir’s proposed legislation, which is making its way through parliament. It still has several stages to pass before it becomes law and could be withdrawn.

Later in Tel Aviv, a large group of other family members met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of the war cabinet at the Defense Ministry.

Udi Goren, one of the family members, left early because he felt there was no new information provided by the war cabinet.

He said he was very disappointed to hear the government was not prioritizing the release of the hostages above all else, including the mission to defeat Hamas.

Asked if he had heard any information about a possible release of hostages, Goren told CNN there was nothing new.