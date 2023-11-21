Hamas is “close to reaching a truce agreement” with Israel, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said in a statement posted on Telegram.
Haniyeh did not provide additional details about the potential agreement.
The Hamas statement supports similar assertions from the White House. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Monday that negotiators are “getting close to the end” on the release of hostages held by Hamas – but he declined to elaborate on the details of a potential deal.
In recent days, sources told CNN a possible deal to secure the release of some hostages and a temporary pause in fighting may be in sight, following weeks of negotiations between the United States, Israel and Hamas, mediated by Gulf state Qatar.
Here are the latest developments:
- Gaza death toll: At least 12,700 Palestinians have been killed since October 7 as a result of Israeli attacks, according to figures from the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the West Bank, which draws its data from Hamas-run health authorities in the enclave. At least 5,350 of those killed were children, it said.
- Indonesian hospital attack: Ophir Falk, foreign policy adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told CNN Israel’s firing into the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza was proportional and “in complete compliance with international law.” Twelve people died after the attack, which Israel said was in response to firing from the hospital. Among the dead were patients and a member of medical staff, health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave said.
- Babies evacuated: The World Health Organization said 28 out of 33 premature babies that were in Al-Shifa Hospital have been evacuated into Egypt. WHO’s Senior Emergency Officer Rob Holden said two of the 33 neonatal babies died over the weekend, while three other babies were reunited with their families.
- Israel and Hezbollah exchange fire: The IDF and Hezbollah say they exchanged more fire across the Israel-Lebanon border on Monday, including Hezbollah's use of powerful Borkan missiles. Lebanon’s National News Agency said there have been 10 Hezbollah strikes on Israeli positions since midnight local time, and Israel carried out 15 individual strikes.
- Biden faces criticism : National Security Council spokesman John Kirby pushed back against protesters who are accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, saying that while “yes” there are too many civilians dying in Gaza, Israel has a right to defend itself against “a genocidal terrorist threat.”