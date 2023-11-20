A recent draft of a possible deal to secure the release of hostages that Hamas is holding in Gaza proposes a four- to five-day pause in fighting for the initial release of 50 hostages, two sources familiar with the talks told CNN.
An agreement has yet to be struck, and the text of a deal has been traded back and forth for weeks. But negotiators from various countries, including senior Biden administration officials, are expressing rare optimism about the progress. Gaps in some of the major sticking points have begun to close, sources say, and while the talks could still break down, an agreement may now be days away.
“We think that we are closer than we have been perhaps at any point since these negotiations began weeks ago,” deputy national security adviser Jon Finer told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” on Sunday. Finer did not get into details of the talks and stressed that there is no final deal in place.
Here’s what else you need to know:
- Israel releases video from under Al-Shifa: Having entered the hospital itself, Israel is under significant pressure to prove the long-standing assertion that Hamas used Al-Shifa for combat purposes. The Israeli military released video from inside a newly exposed tunnel shaft at the Al-Shifa Hospital compound in Gaza showing an underground tunnel extending downward from the shaft opening. Video from a camera lowered by the IDF into a shaft shows a set of spiral stairs and a closed metal door with what appears to be a small viewing window. The Israeli military says it has not yet opened the door because the military fears it may be booby-trapped.
- CNN visits Al-Shifa tunnel shaft: CNN's Oren Liebermann visited the exposed tunnel shaft near Al-Shifa Hospital. The discovery might offer the most compelling evidence of a possible network of tunnels, but does not establish without a doubt there is a Hamas command center under the medical facility.
- White House investigates blast at UN school: Washington confirmed it is gathering information about strikes on a United Nations-run school that was used as a civilian shelter in Gaza, the deputy national security adviser has confirmed. The exact number of deaths is not known, but video from al-Fakhoura School in Jabalya shows bloodied bodies across a series of rooms on two floors of the two-story building. Many women and children were among the dead.
- Washington warns Israel to account for displaced Gazans: The White House has warned Israel against carrying out offensive operations in southern Gaza until it has accounted for the hundreds of thousands of civilians who have fled south.
- WHO confirms “very sick” newborns evacuated from Gaza: Thirty-one neonatal babies have been evacuated from Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, alongside six health workers and 10 staff family members, World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed Sunday. The babies are now being cared for in the Al-Helal Al-Emirati Maternity Hospital in Rafah.
- Yemeni rebels hijack cargo ship: Israel says a cargo ship carrying 25 crew members was hijacked in the Red Sea on Sunday. The alleged Houthi capturing of the ship comes after a spokesperson for the Houthi forces earlier on Sunday threatened to target ships passing through the Red Sea that are operated or owned by Israeli companies, citing a “religious, national and moral responsibility” in light of Israel’s military operation in Gaza. The group is among the Iran-backed proxies that have raised concerns of a broader conflict in the region.