Many women and children were among those killed when a blast rocked a United Nations school in northern Gaza on Saturday, a UN relief agency confirmed. Video from the scene shows bloodied bodies in a series of rooms on two floors of the building, which had been used as a shelter for displaced Palestinians.
Saturday’s incident was the second time in 24 hours that a school run by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees had been hit, the agency said. It did not have any further details about what caused the explosion or who was responsible.
Here are other headlines you should know:
- No deal on hostages: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says there is still no deal to release some of the hostages captured by Hamas during the militant group's October 7 attacks. Netanyahu denied what he called false reports that Israel was considering a proposal for the release of at least 50 abductees. The Israel Defense Forces said Friday that the military’s official estimate of hostages being held in Gaza is 237.
- Biden rejects ceasefire: US President Joe Biden has rejected the mounting calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, saying in an op-ed published Saturday that it would not achieve peace, because it would allow Hamas to regroup and continue its attacks. Biden called for Israel to respect humanitarian law and minimize the loss of civilian life. The US leader also used the piece to condemn extremist violence against Palestinians in the West Bank — which has been a concern among officials — saying the US is prepared to issue visa bans against the perpetrators.
- Fuel in, evacuees out of Gaza: Six hundred and seventy-four foreign nationals and nine injured Palestinians, along with 11 companions, have left Gaza for Egypt through the Rafah crossing Saturday, according to a statement by the Rafah crossing administration. Meanwhile, 50 trucks made their way into Gaza, including fuel trucks delivering 127,000 liters of fuel designated for UN relief workers, the statement added. The delivery is part of a new Israeli commitment to daily fuel shipments for Gaza, which has proven controversial domestically.
- Al-Shifa evacuations: Several doctors from Al-Shifa told Al Jazeera on Saturday morning they had left the hospital after the Israel Defense Forces ordered them to evacuate – a claim the IDF denies. Dr. Munir Al-Bursh said the hospital director had received the order over a phone call, when he was told to evacuate the entire hospital and instruct those leaving to wave white flags or handkerchiefs. Six doctors will stay behind to take care of 120 patients who cannot move due to poor health conditions, the head of plastic surgery, Ahmed El Mokhallalati, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) Saturday. Meanwhile, the UN has called for access to the hospital so it can investigate Israel's claims that Hamas is using the medical center for combat purposes. Hamas and Gaza medical officials deny that claim.