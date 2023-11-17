With Israeli leaders declaring control of the northern part of Gaza, including Gaza City, there are indications that a ground offensive into the south could be imminent.
Leaflets were dropped Wednesday on four communities to the east of Khan Younis, the largest city in southern Gaza, warning people living there to “head towards known shelters.” But there are few safe places left in the densely populated enclave.
Aid organizations said any move by Israel into the south of Gaza could make an already bad humanitarian situation considerably worse.
Within the besieged territory, Gazans are facing the “immediate possibility of starvation” as fuel shortages cripple food production and distribution, the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) warned in a statement on Thursday
A "total communication blackout" is also underway in Gaza due to fuel shortages, the head of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, said Thursday.
Here's what else to know:
- Tunnel shaft: The Israeli army released a video to back up claims it found a "tunnel shaft" in the grounds of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital on Thursday. The Hamas-run government media office denied it was using the hospital as a command and control center — calling the Israeli claims "baseless lies." The hospital has become the epicenter of fighting since Israeli forces launched a military raid there early Wednesday morning.
- "Children are starving:" The director of Al-Shifa Hospital on Thursday described worsening conditions within the medical complex in the Gaza Strip. In a phone interview with Al-Jazeera Arabic, Mohammad Abu Salmiya said displaced children were left without any water or milk at the facility, a refuge for over 650 wounded people, 36 premature babies, 45 kidney patients and 5,000 displaced people. The lack of medical supplies is forcing staff to make “harrowing” decisions, Abu Salmiyah said.
- Trapped by gunfire: Meanwhile, medics inside the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City say they are unable to reach wounded people outside because of intense fighting in the area, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said in a statement Thursday.
- Israeli hostage found dead: The body of Yehudit Weiss, a 65-year-old Israeli woman who was kidnapped by Hamas militants on October 7 has been found near Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital, the Israeli military said Thursday. A military spokesperson said Weiss was killed by Hamas without giving details on the cause of death. She was a resident of kibbutz Be’eri, and her husband, Shmuel, was among those killed.
- Diplomatic views: The US has not made any assessment if Israel has "violated international humanitarian law," State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said in a briefing Thursday. Meanwhile, the European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell urged Israel "not to be consumed by rage" as the country continues to reel from Hamas' October 7 attacks.
- Fighting in Lebanon: Throughout Thursday morning, Israel launched missiles and artillery strikes on the outskirts of the Lebanese border villages of Naqoura, Blida, Alma Al-Shaab and Labouneh, according to the Lebanese National News Agency. Lebanese authorities say the area of Labouneh is "almost barren due" to Israel's use of "incendiary bombs."
- Evacuations: The State Department said that nearly 700 American citizens, legal permanent residents and family members have escaped Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt, and there are less than 900 American citizens, legal permanent residents and family members still in Gaza. A total of 139 Spanish-Palestinian citizens and their families evacuated from Gaza have arrived in Spain, the country’s foreign minister announced on Thursday.