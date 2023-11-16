US President Joe Biden accused Hamas of committing a “war crime” for operating what the US and Israel have claimed is a command node under the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza.
His comments follow an Israeli raid Wednesday on Al-Shifa. Israeli forces accused Hamas of operating from tunnels beneath the vast complex – a claim denied by the militant group and hospital officials.
CNN cannot verify either side's claims.
Conditions at Al-Shifa, which has run out of fuel and is no longer considered operational, have deteriorated rapidly in recent days amid intense fighting, with doctors warning of a “catastrophic” situation for patients, staff and displaced people still inside.
The operation comes amid Israel's escalating ground offensive in Gaza, aimed at destroying Hamas.
Here's what else to know:
- Hospital raid: Intense fighting outside Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa, occurred Wednesday amid Israel's raid, according to a reporter inside. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was “carrying out a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area" of the hospital. The director general of Gaza hospitals said the Israeli military entered the ground floor and basement of the surgery building during the raid. According to Hamas, the hospital is now under Israeli control.
- Israel claims it has evidence: Israeli troops found "military equipment used by Hamas," during the Al-Shifa raid, the military said in a statement but offered no evidence yet of a vast tunnel network it claimed was used by the militant group. Israel says it will present more evidence to support its claims of a Hamas command center, an adviser to the prime minister told CNN Wednesday, as international pressure mounts.
- Humanitarian pauses: The United Nations Security Council has adopted a resolution calling for a series of humanitarian pauses in Gaza. Three countries — the US, Russia, and the UK — abstained from the vote, while 12 members voted in favor.
- International responses: Qatar condemned the Israeli military for raiding the hospital, an action it described as “a war crime and a blatant violation of international laws.” The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned Israel’s raid, which it described as a "storming." Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Israel a terrorist state.
- Humanitarian crisis: "Grave violations" against children are occurring in Gaza, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said Wednesday, one day after her visit to the territory. The main United Nations relief agency operating in Gaza warned Wednesday that its "entire operation is now on the verge of collapse." And the UN's humanitarian agency chief said "carnage in Gaza reaches new levels of horror every day" and called for a ceasefire.
- Rafah crossing: Around 23,000 liters (6,078 gallons) of fuel from Egypt were delivered to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to be used only for transporting aid from Rafah, the organization’s director in Gaza, Thomas White, said on X. That's just 9% of what is needed daily to sustain lifesaving activities, he emphasized.
- Hostage situation: The families of US citizens believed to be held hostage by Hamas met with Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, at the US State Department, according to a source familiar with their plans.
- Death toll in Gaza: Israeli attacks in Gaza have killed 11,255 Palestinians since October 7, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah, which draws its figures from the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health in Gaza. A fuel blockade has resulted in a deepening humanitarian crisis as hospitals, water systems, bakeries and other services reliant on electricity shut down.