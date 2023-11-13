World
Israel-Hamas war rages as outcry grows over Gaza crisis

By Tara Subramaniam

Published 12:10 AM ET, Mon November 13, 2023
1 hr 9 min ago

Gaza's health system is crumbling as hundreds try to evacuate. Here's what to know

From CNN Staff

Hospitals across Gaza are running out of electricity and supplies, with staff working in dire conditions while thousands of residents pack into medical centers, seeking shelter from a seemingly endless barrage of Israeli airstrikes.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah says it has lost contact with northern Gaza hospitals while Gaza's second-largest hospital — Al-Quds in Gaza City — is no longer operational, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

In Gaza's biggest hospital, Al-Shifa, patients and staff are trapped inside due to fighting nearby, according to health officials and aid agencies. The hospital is rapidly running out of electricity, food and medical supplies, a senior official at the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza told CNN on Saturday.

Heavy fighting near the medical center has left it in a “catastrophic situation,” with patients and staff trapped inside, ambulances unable to collect the wounded and life-support systems without electricity, health officials in Gaza and aid agencies are reporting.

Israel said it opened an evacuation corridor outside Al-Shifa Sunday, but the International Committee of the Red Cross said no one had left through it. CNN cannot independently verify whether any people have been able to evacuate.

Here are more key developments in the Israel-Hamas war:

  • Largest evacuation: At least 826 foreign nationals evacuated Gaza through the Rafah crossing on Sunday, an Egyptian border official told a journalist working for CNN, marking the largest number to leave Gaza in a single day since the war broke out. At least nine wounded Palestinians also crossed into Egypt, a government official said. Rafah is the only crossing open during Israel's siege on the enclave, making it key to regional efforts to get aid in and people out.
  • Netanyahu speaks:  Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to answer in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash whether he would take responsibility for the October 7 attacks, and seemed to rule out a role for the Palestinian Authority in post-war Gaza.
  • Clashes with Hezbollah: Israel’s military says several civilians were injured by missiles fired from Lebanon Sunday. The Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Israel Defense Forces said its fighter jets attacked several Hezbollah targets within Lebanon in response. The IDF's clashes with the the paramilitary group are central to fears of the Israel-Hamas war spreading into a wider Middle East conflict.
  • French march against antisemitism: Tens of thousands of demonstrators joined marches against antisemitism across France on Sunday, including more than 105,000 people in Paris, CNN affiliate BFM TV reported, citing the Interior Ministry. Tensions have been rising in France — and particularly in the capital — over the Israel-Hamas war, and officials have reported a surge in antisemitic incidents. Also Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated his country's solidarity with Israel in a call with the Israeli president.
1 hr 27 min ago

Israel and US discussing long-term plan for Gaza, Israeli ambassador to US says

From CNN’s Eve Brennan in London 

Israel is looking ahead to a long-term plan for Gaza and is discussing the issue with the United States, according to Ambassador Michael Herzog.

In an interview on "Fox News Sunday," the Israeli ambassador to the US said it’s the Israeli “position that Palestinians will have to govern themselves," but also indicated — echoing the Israeli Prime Minister's earlier remarks — that the government would not support a role for the Palestinian Authority in its current form.

“It is our position that Palestinians will have to govern themselves. What will be the exact role of the Palestinian Authority (PA) remains to be seen, because everybody understands that the PA, in its current composition — they can hardly govern Ramallah. So certainly not Gaza,” Herzog said.

The Palestinian Authority would have to undergo reform, Herzog said.

The ambassador said Israel is not interested in occupying or governing Gaza, adding that security is the main priority. 

“We are there to move the Hamas military threat against Israel and their ability to rebuild the capabilities and strike again and again, as they're saying they would like to do. That's our intent,” Herzog said. 

Herzog claimed Israel is “very targeted” in its operation in Gaza.

Some context: More than 10,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its military offensive nearly a month ago, the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in the Palestinian enclave said last week.

It’s unclear how many combatants are included in the total. CNN cannot independently verify the numbers released by the ministry in Gaza, which is sealed off by Israel and mostly sealed by Egypt.

1 hr 12 min ago

"We're doing everything we can around the clock" to get hostages released, Netanyahu tells CNN

From CNN's Amarachi Orie

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with CNN on Sunday, November 12.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with CNN on Sunday, November 12. CNN

Israel is "doing everything we can around the clock" to get its more than 200 hostages released by Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday.

This one of our two war goals. One is to destroy Hamas, and the second is to bring back our hostages," he said.

Bash asked Netanyahu what he would say in regard to the thousands of Israelis, including the families of the hostages, that rallied this weekend, frustrated that they are not getting more information on their loved ones who were abducted by Hamas on October 7.

He responded, saying: "It's understandable. They're under tremendous distress. They're under — just, torture."

When asked whether he's doing enough, Netanyahu said: "We're doing everything we can around the clock, and I can't, you know, talk about it."

Netanyahu said "the entire world should join us" in attempting to free hostages, adding that the only ceasefire that will be considered "is one in which we have our hostages released."

Some context: Netanyahu has been under pressure for failing to anticipate the deadliest attack since Israel’s founding, which saw Hamas gunmen killing more than 1,200 people and taking more than 200 people hostage, according to Israeli authorities.

At a protest on Saturday, families of hostages called on Netanyahu and the government to do more to secure their release.

1 hr 11 min ago

"Whoever needs surgery dies," says director at embattled Gaza hospital

From CNN’s Hamdi Alkhshali in Atlanta and Jo Shelley in Tel Aviv

People stand outside the emergency ward of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on November 10.
People stand outside the emergency ward of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on November 10. Khader Al Zanoun/AFP/Getty Images

None of the operating rooms at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza are functioning due to lack of electricity, the medical center's director told Al-Araby TV on Sunday.

"The operating rooms are completely out of service, and now the wounded come to us and we cannot give them anything other than first aid,” Dr. Muhammad Abu Salmiya said.

“Whoever needs surgery dies, and we cannot do anything for him.”

The hospital director said staff were trying to keep premature babies at the hospital alive after oxygen ran out and they had to be moved from the neonatal unit’s incubators.

“I was with them a while ago. They are now exposed, because we have taken them out of the incubators. We wrap them in foil and put hot water next to them so that we can warm them,” Abu Salmiya said.  

The doctor said several children have died while in the intensive care unit and the nursery over the last day.

More background: Heavy fighting near Gaza’s largest hospital has left it in a “catastrophic situation,” with patients and staff trapped inside, ambulances unable to collect the wounded and life-support systems without electricity, health officials and aid agencies report.

The World Health Organization says Al-Shifa has been without power for three days.

“It's been three days without electricity, without water and with very poor internet, which has severely impacted our ability to provide essential care,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on the social media platform X.

“Regrettably, the hospital is not functioning as a hospital anymore,” he said.

Dispute over fuel offer: The Israeli military said it put 300 liters of fuel at the entrance to the Al-Shifa Hospital complex on Sunday, but that Hamas had blocked the hospital from receiving it. 

Abu Salmiya, the hospital director, told Al-Araby TV that Israeli officials had indeed called him to offer the fuel — which he said would provide power to run the generators for only 30 minutes — but that staff had been too scared to go get it. 

The Israel Defense Forces released a video it said showed soldiers delivering the jerry cans to a curbside location near the hospital entrance. It also released an audio recording, purportedly of a hospital official accusing a Hamas leader at the Health Ministry of refusing to allow it to be collected.

Abu Salmiya said it was the presence of Israeli tanks that prevented collection.

“Of course, my paramedic team was completely afraid to go out,” he said, adding, “We want every drop of fuel, but I told (the IDF) that it should be sent through the International Red Cross or through any international institution.” 

Hamas dismissed the allegations and said the Israeli fuel delivery was a propaganda stunt.

1 hr 10 min ago

Hundreds of foreign nationals left Gaza Sunday, border official says, marking largest evacuation yet

From Asmaa Khalil in Rafah and CNN's Zeena Saifi in Jerusalem

A bus carrying Canadian nationals recently evacuated from Gaza prepares to depart the Rafah crossing on November 12.
A bus carrying Canadian nationals recently evacuated from Gaza prepares to depart the Rafah crossing on November 12. Ali Moustafa/Getty Images

More than 800 foreign nationals passed through the Rafah crossing into Egypt on Sunday, an Egyptian border official told a journalist working for CNN, marking the largest number that has passed through the crossing in a single day since evacuations from the enclave began.

It is the first evacuation of foreign nationals since Thursday, when more than 300 left Gaza through the crossing, according to a border official.

More background: Located in Egypt’s north Sinai, the Rafah crossing is the sole border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. It falls along an 8-mile (12.8-kilometer) fence that separates Gaza from the Sinai desert.

As the only route in and out of Gaza that is not closed due to Israel's siege, Rafah has played a key role in efforts to get aid in and people out of the enclave.

CNN's Abbas Al Lawati, Mohammed Abdelbary and Rob Picheta contributed to this report.