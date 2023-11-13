Hospitals across Gaza are running out of electricity and supplies, with staff working in dire conditions while thousands of residents pack into medical centers, seeking shelter from a seemingly endless barrage of Israeli airstrikes.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah says it has lost contact with northern Gaza hospitals while Gaza's second-largest hospital — Al-Quds in Gaza City — is no longer operational, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society.
In Gaza's biggest hospital, Al-Shifa, patients and staff are trapped inside due to fighting nearby, according to health officials and aid agencies. The hospital is rapidly running out of electricity, food and medical supplies, a senior official at the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza told CNN on Saturday.
Heavy fighting near the medical center has left it in a “catastrophic situation,” with patients and staff trapped inside, ambulances unable to collect the wounded and life-support systems without electricity, health officials in Gaza and aid agencies are reporting.
Israel said it opened an evacuation corridor outside Al-Shifa Sunday, but the International Committee of the Red Cross said no one had left through it. CNN cannot independently verify whether any people have been able to evacuate.
Here are more key developments in the Israel-Hamas war:
- Largest evacuation: At least 826 foreign nationals evacuated Gaza through the Rafah crossing on Sunday, an Egyptian border official told a journalist working for CNN, marking the largest number to leave Gaza in a single day since the war broke out. At least nine wounded Palestinians also crossed into Egypt, a government official said. Rafah is the only crossing open during Israel's siege on the enclave, making it key to regional efforts to get aid in and people out.
- Netanyahu speaks: Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to answer in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash whether he would take responsibility for the October 7 attacks, and seemed to rule out a role for the Palestinian Authority in post-war Gaza.
- Clashes with Hezbollah: Israel’s military says several civilians were injured by missiles fired from Lebanon Sunday. The Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Israel Defense Forces said its fighter jets attacked several Hezbollah targets within Lebanon in response. The IDF's clashes with the the paramilitary group are central to fears of the Israel-Hamas war spreading into a wider Middle East conflict.
- French march against antisemitism: Tens of thousands of demonstrators joined marches against antisemitism across France on Sunday, including more than 105,000 people in Paris, CNN affiliate BFM TV reported, citing the Interior Ministry. Tensions have been rising in France — and particularly in the capital — over the Israel-Hamas war, and officials have reported a surge in antisemitic incidents. Also Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated his country's solidarity with Israel in a call with the Israeli president.