The ferocity of Israel's military operation shows no sign of letting up. On Friday, Israeli tanks surrounded a Gaza hospital, its director said, as the territory’s largest healthcare facility came under a reported “bombardment.” Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said it was "extremely disturbed" by reports of Israeli attacks near another Gaza hospital, Al-Shifa.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it is "prepared and operating in any arena that threatens the State of Israel."
Elsewhere, French leader Emmanuel Macro has said he wants other world leaders to back his call for a ceasefire.
Here's what to know:
- Macron wants ceasefire: The French president says a ceasefire in Gaza is "the only solution" to the war between Israel and Hamas and hopes other world leaders will support his call. He told the BBC "there is no justification to attack civilians."
- Hospital 'surrounded': The director of a hospital in northern Gaza has said it is completely surrounded by tanks, making it impossible to leave. Mustafa al-Kahlout, who heads Al Nasr hospital and Al Rantisi pediatric hospital, urged for an evacuation of the doctors and patients inside. His call comes after strikes were reported near at least two other hospitals in northern Gaza. The IDF has said Hamas is embedding itself in civilian infrastructure and that it will strike Hamas “wherever necessary.”
- Hit on another hospital: The World Health Organization says it is “extremely disturbed” by reports of Israeli attacks near Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital. The Hamas-run media office claims the IDF carried out a strike on the hospital Friday. But the Israeli military has claimed that a misfired projectile "launched by terrorist organizations" inside Gaza was responsible.
- Saudi summit: Saudi Arabia will host a Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit on Saturday in response to the "unprecedented circumstances in Gaza," according to the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
- Adjusted Israeli death toll: Israel now believes around 1,200 people were killed by Hamas in a series of brutal attacks on Israeli communities and gatherings near Gaza on October 7. The number includes foreign workers and other foreign nationalities – and is a downward revision from a previous figure of 1,400. The current estimate is not final, because some of the bodies have yet to be identified.
- Hostage negotiations: The parties involved in the ongoing negotiations to secure the release of hostages that Hamas is holding in Gaza are working toward a deal that would entail a sustained, dayslong pause in fighting in exchange for a large group of hostages being freed, a senior US official familiar with the talks told CNN Friday.