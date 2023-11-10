Israel has agreed to move forward with daily four-hour pauses of military operations in areas of northern Gaza, the White House said Thursday.
A senior Israeli official is calling the four-hour breaks “tactical localized pauses” that will go into effect in specific areas. A neighborhood or area will be given several hours’ notice that they will have a pause, to give people in the north the ability to travel south for aid and relief.
The pauses do not amount to a ceasefire and will not affect the fight in Gaza, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said. He also stressed there would be no ceasefire until the release of the hostages, echoing earlier comments from Israel's prime minister.
Some 80,000 people fled northern Gaza through an evacuation corridor Thursday, an Israeli official said, compared with 50,000 people Wednesday. CNN cannot independently verify the figures.
Here are other headlines you should know:
- Gaza fighting: Israel claimed its forces seized weapons and uncovered tunnel shafts as they captured a Hamas stronghold in northern Gaza following a 10-hour battle. In another statement, the Israeli military said an airstrike killed a Hamas commander and the navy struck Hamas anti-tank missile launching posts in Gaza. Hamas’ military wing said on Telegram it was targeting Israeli forces in the northern Gaza areas of Al Tawam, Sheikh Radwan, al-Shati camp and Juhr Al-Deek.
- Rising death toll: At least 10,790 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah, drawing from sources in the Hamas-controlled territory. The toll includes 4,412 children and 2,918 women, according to the ministry. More than 26,000 others have been injured. In the occupied West Bank, 176 people have been killed by Israeli forces or Jewish settlers since October 7 and more than 2,450 Palestinians have been wounded, the report said.
- More evacuations: More than 300 foreign nationals were evacuated from Gaza through the Rafah border crossing and arrived in Egypt Thursday, an Egyptian official told CNN. Twelve wounded Palestinians arrived in Egypt for treatment through the crossing, with 10 other Palestinians accompanying them, the official added. This brings the total number of evacuated foreign nationals to 2,000 and the number of wounded Palestinians to cross to 115, according to a CNN tally.
- Hostage talks: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted Thursday that there would be "no ceasefire" without the release of hostages held by Hamas. A trilateral meeting with Qatari officials and the intelligence chiefs of Israel and the US was held in Doha on Thursday to discuss hostage releases in exchange for a humanitarian pause and aid entry to Gaza, a diplomatic source familiar with the talks told CNN. The armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group in Gaza said. Thursday it is prepared to release two Israeli hostages on humanitarian grounds.
- Economic impact: Israel’s war on Hamas could set the Palestinian economy back decades, according to a new analysis by the United Nations Development Programme. A UNDP report released Thursday paints a dire picture of the economic conditions in the Palestinian territories, where it says the past month of conflict has erased employment by 61% in Gaza and 24% in the West Bank.
- Tehran denial: Iran has reiterated that despite its financial backing and support of Hamas and other regional proxy groups, it does not direct any of their actions. Asked by CNN whether Iranian support was the "connective thread" in attacks by Hezbollah in Lebanon on Israel, by Houthis in Yemen and by Shiite militias in Syria against Israeli and US forces, Ambassador to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said there was cooperation and collaboration, but that Tehran was not directing any operation. He also likened Iran's role to that of the US in providing assistance to Israel.
- Attacks on Israel: Meanwhile, Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a purported ballistic missile attack on Israel's Eilat Thursday. Israel's military said an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) hit a civilian building in the southern city on Wednesday.
- Report response: The Associated Press, Reuters, The New York Times and CNN all strongly denied on Thursday having had prior knowledge of Hamas’ October 7 terror attack after an agenda-driven pro-Israel media monitoring group published a thinly-sourced report claiming freelance photographers from the outlets were present during the initial attack.