Israel has agreed to move forward with daily four-hour pauses of military operations in areas of northern Gaza, the White House said Thursday.

A senior Israeli official is calling the four-hour breaks “tactical localized pauses” that will go into effect in specific areas. A neighborhood or area will be given several hours’ notice that they will have a pause, to give people in the north the ability to travel south for aid and relief.

The pauses do not amount to a ceasefire and will not affect the fight in Gaza, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said. He also stressed there would be no ceasefire until the release of the hostages, echoing earlier comments from Israel's prime minister.

Some 80,000 people fled northern Gaza through an evacuation corridor Thursday, an Israeli official said, compared with 50,000 people Wednesday. CNN cannot independently verify the figures.

Here are other headlines you should know:

Gaza fighting: Israel claimed its forces seized weapons and uncovered tunnel shafts as they captured a Hamas stronghold in northern Gaza following a 10-hour battle. In another statement, the Israeli military said an airstrike killed a Hamas commander and the navy struck Hamas anti-tank missile launching posts in Gaza. Hamas’ military wing said on Telegram it was targeting Israeli forces in the northern Gaza areas of Al Tawam, Sheikh Radwan, al-Shati camp and Juhr Al-Deek.

Rising death toll: At least 10,790 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah, drawing from sources in the Hamas-controlled territory. The toll includes 4,412 children and 2,918 women, according to the ministry. More than 26,000 others have been injured. In the occupied West Bank, 176 people have been killed by Israeli forces or Jewish settlers since October 7 and more than 2,450 Palestinians have been wounded, the report said.