Hamas and Israel have both committed war crimes during the past month of fighting, the UN human rights chief said Wednesday.
Volker Türk also urged both sides to agree to a ceasefire to allow aid deliveries to Gaza, the release of hostages by Hamas, and to work toward an "end to the occupation."
Israel's military pushed back against war crimes accusations, saying its strikes on Hamas targets followed international law and sought to minimize civilian casualties.
Meanwhile, the United States and its G7 allies have repeatedly rejected calls for a ceasefire, putting them at odds with mounting calls from their Arab partners and international aid agencies.
Here's what else to know:
- Civilians flee south: Thousands of Palestinians are evacuating northern Gaza as Israel intensifies its ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza City. Some of them described an unbearable reality in the enclave's main urban center, with constant airstrikes and no water. A man who did not provide his name told CNN in southern Gaza that the war "left nothing safe — not churches, not mosques or anything." Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant claimed Tuesday that IDF troops were operating in Gaza City, targeting Hamas infrastructure and commanders there.
- Dire humanitarian situation: Doctors in Gaza are running out of medical supplies, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross's chief surgeon, while all bakeries have been forced to close in northern Gaza due to a lack of fuel, water and wheat flour. The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) said it was able to deliver medical supplies to the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City Wednesday despite "relentless bombardments."
- Louder calls for a ceasefire: The president of the International Rescue Committee called for a humanitarian ceasefire for at least five days, emphasizing it was the "absolute minimum" needed to allow aid agencies to relieve some of the suffering. Other world leaders have also called for a ceasefire or a "humanitarian pause" in recent days. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated US opposition however, saying, "Those calling for an immediate ceasefire have an obligation to explain how to address the unacceptable result that would likely bring."
- Hostage negotiations: A deal to secure the release of a large number of hostages that Hamas is holding in Gaza appears elusive, despite negotiations involving the US, Israel, Qatar and Hamas. The multi-party talks have been ongoing for weeks and have so far produced many ideas, but any proposal involving hostages in exchange for a pause in fighting is not on the table, a US official and other diplomatic sources said. IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said the military’s current count of hostages being held by Hamas is 239.
- Rafah border latest: The crossing between Gaza and Egypt was closed Wednesday due to a “security circumstance,” the US State Department said. A total of 637 foreign nationals were evacuated to Egypt Tuesday, an Egyptian official said.
- Gaza's future: The US believes the Palestinian Authority “is the appropriate place to look for governance eventually” of Gaza, a State Department official said Wednesday. That's in line with Blinken's comments that "Israel cannot occupy Gaza," but "there may be a need for some transition period at the end of the conflict." Israeli Prime Minister benjamin Netanyahu claimed this week that Israel will have the "overall security responsibility" in Gaza for an "indefinite period."