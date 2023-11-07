World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Israel-Hamas war rages as outcry grows over Gaza crisis

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 12:53 a.m. ET, November 7, 2023
12 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Doctors Without Borders nurse describes horrors she witnessed in Gaza

From CNN's Raja Razek 

An American nurse who left Gaza last week has described the horrors she witnessed in the besieged enclave under Israeli bombardment after returning to safety in the United States.

Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, Emily Callahan, a manager with aid group Doctors Without Borders (MSF), said her team saw "children with just massive burns down their faces, down their necks, all over their limbs."

"Because the hospitals are so overwhelmed, they are being discharged immediately after," she said, adding that children were then sent to refugee camps with no access to running water.

"They are given two hours of water every 12 hours," she said, adding "there were only four toilets" at the UNRWA-run Khan Younis Training Centre in southern Gaza.

The facility is hosting more than 22,000 internally displaced people and the space per person is less than 2 square meters (about 21 square feet), according to the UN relief agency.

Callahan said there were children with "fresh open burns and wounds and partial amputations that are just walking around [in] these conditions."

"Parents are bringing their children to us going, 'please can you help? please can you help?' and we have no supplies," she said. 

At least 70% of Gaza's more than 2 million people are now displaced, with most living in appalling conditions at UN shelters, according to UNRWA.

In a statement Monday, the agency described the conditions in the overcrowded UNRWA installations, which are sheltering 717,000 internally displaced Gazans. It said the situation at the shelters is "inhumane" and deteriorating and warned of a risk of a public health crisis due to the damage to the water and sanitation infrastructure. 

Callahan said she and her team had to "call in favors and call their friends" for food and water and believed they were also at risk of starvation.

"When I say we would have starved to death without them, I am not exaggerating," she said.

"And in the moments of absolute desperation of civilians, they were steadfast and calm and just talked to them and said these people are also in the same boat that you are, they have no supplies, they also have no food and water, they are also sleeping outside on the concrete."

32 min ago

"Their sense of justice is very simple": Israelis voice frustration as world turns against war in Gaza

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová and Adi Koplewitz in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem

Yoav Peled says he has started wondering if the world has gone mad.

Sitting outside the Kirya, Israel’s equivalent of the Pentagon in Tel Aviv, Peled was cutting pieces of yellow ribbon off a large wheel last Thursday, handing them out to strangers passing by. The bands symbolize solidarity with the roughly 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

It is this solidarity — and specifically whether it still extends beyond Israel’s borders — that Peled was questioning.

“I used to consider myself part of the extreme liberals, whatever they call themselves. But when I see demonstrations with cries in support of Hamas and stuff like that, I doubt that the world understands complexity … and when they can’t understand complexity, they see this as a one-sided thing and their sense of justice is very simple. But it’s not simple,” he told CNN. “I think the governments understand this, but the people… I don’t know.”

As global leaders continue to pile pressure on Israel over the mounting civilian death toll from its bombardment of Gaza and huge crowds gather for pro-Palestinian protests in cities like London, Washington DC, Berlin, Paris, Amman and Cairo — almost all in support of civilians in Gaza, rather than Hamas — many Israelis are getting frustrated with what they see as unequal treatment.

It’s a feeling that cuts across the deep divisions within Israeli society: the world does not understand us.

Editor's Note: A version of this post appears in CNN’s Meanwhile in the Middle East newsletter, a three-times-a-week look inside the region’s biggest stories. Read more voices from Israel.

25 min ago

Gaza death toll rises past 10,000, Palestinian Health Ministry says. Here's what else to know

From CNN staff

Palestinians mourn relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of Gaza in front of the morgue in Deir al Balah on October 31.
Palestinians mourn relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of Gaza in front of the morgue in Deir al Balah on October 31. Fatima Shbair/AP

More than 10,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its military offensive a month ago, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah said, drawing from sources in the Hamas-controlled enclave.

Israel declared war on Hamas after the Islamist militant group launched a brutal attack on October 7, killing 1,400 in Israel and kidnapping more than 240. Israel retaliated by launching an air and ground offensive on Gaza, vowing to eliminate the militant group.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Monday it has struck hundreds of Hamas targets and taken control of a military compound in Gaza over the past 24 hours.

Inside the enclave, communication services are slowly being restored to some parts of Gaza after a weekend blackout. On average, about 30 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have been passing through the border each day, the Palestine Red Crescent Society in Ramallah said. However, this still does not include fuel supplies.

Here's what else to know:

  • Israeli offensive: The IDF said it hit more than 450 Hamas targets and captured additional territory inside Gaza in the last day, including a military compound. IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Peter Lerner said forces are moving toward Gaza City. Another spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said Sunday that Israeli troops have split Gaza into two territories — north and south.
  • Control of Gaza: Israel will have the "overall security responsibility" in Gaza for an "indefinite period" after the war ends, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed in an interview with ABC News. The prime minister also repeated that Israel will not allow a general ceasefire until all hostages are released by Hamas. But he said he was open to short pauses.
  • Death toll: More than 70% of those killed in Gaza during the past month were children, women and the elderly, while some 24,000 people have been injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah. UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths said the death toll "defies humanity."

  • Situation inside Gaza: Communication services are slowly returning in some parts after they were cut out across the enclave, according to local providers. Communications in Gaza were disrupted on Sunday for a third time since October 7, with humanitarian organizations saying they were unable to reach employees inside the territory.
  • Rafah crossing: Additional wounded Palestinians arrived in Egypt for treatment through the Rafah border crossing on Monday, according to an Egyptian official. This brings the total number of wounded Palestinians transferred to Egypt to 101, according to a CNN tally. The crossing reopened Monday after being temporarily closed over the weekend following an Israeli airstrike that hit a Palestine Red Crescent ambulance. This means foreign nationals and Egyptian citizens whose names were included in a November 1 list will be allowed to cross, the General Authority for Crossings and Borders in Gaza said.
  • Growing calls for a ceasefire: The heads of 18 United Nations agencies and major aid organizations issued a rare joint statement Sunday calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Israel and the Palestinian territories. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated this call on Monday. In a private session Monday, the UN Security Council failed to reach a consensus on a draft resolution aimed at halting the conflict.
  • Blinken trip: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken asserted he made progress on the goals he set for a whirlwind Middle East trip as he departed with few tangible results to show for a flurry of meetings with regional leaders. Blinken’s priorities were focused on the need to protect civilians and increase humanitarian assistance, pressing for the release of the hostages held by Hamas and preventing the conflict from expanding. He also repeatedly advocated for the idea of a “humanitarian pause” rather than a ceasefire. “All of this is a work in progress,” he said.
23 min ago

Palestinian Health Ministry says Gaza death toll surpasses 10,000

From CNN's Kareem El Damanhoury and Abeer Salman 

A family member reacts as Palestinian cameraman Mohammed Alaloul (bottom) covers the body of a relative killed in an Israeli strike, in Gaza on November 5. 
A family member reacts as Palestinian cameraman Mohammed Alaloul (bottom) covers the body of a relative killed in an Israeli strike, in Gaza on November 5.  Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/AP

The number of Palestinians killed in Gaza since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 has surpassed 10,000, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah drawing from sources in the Hamas-controlled enclave. 

More than 70% of those killed were children, women and the elderly, while some 24,000 people have been injured, according to the ministry.

On Monday, the Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza said the death toll in the enclave has risen to more than 10,000.

Some background: Israel declared war on Hamas after the Islamist militant group launched a brutal attack on October 7, killing 1,400 in Israel and kidnapping more than 240. Israel retaliated by launching an air and ground offensive on Gaza, vowing to eliminate the militant group. 

Thousands more Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in the past month than during conflicts with Israel spanning the past 15 years.

The United Nations Human Rights Office said the attacks last week on Gaza’s largest refugee camp “could amount to war crimes” given the scale of casualties and destruction. 

2 hr 33 min ago

More than 60% of Gaza's medical facilities out of service, Palestinian Authority minister says

From CNN’s Kareem El Damanhoury and Abeer Salman

More than 60% of Gaza’s hospitals and medical centers are now out of service, according to a statement from the Palestinian Authority Minister of Health Mai al-Kaila.

Al-Kaila said 16 of 35 hospitals and 51 of 72 medical centers are no longer operational due to the fuel and medical supply shortages as well as the Israeli bombardment. 

The Palestine Red Crescent Society has also issued an urgent appeal to international health and relief organizations to provide aid and supplies to Gaza, warning about the repercussions of fuel shortages in the Al-Quds Hospital that is sheltering 14,000 displaced people. 

“The hospital’s fuel reserves will run out within 48 hours, and life-saving equipment, neonatal incubators, and intensive care units will cease to function,” the Red Crescent said in a statement Monday. 

4 hr 21 min ago

Israeli airstrikes hit near Gaza’s Al-Quds Hospital, Palestine Red Crescent Society says

From CNN’s Abeer Salman and Kareem El Damanhoury

Israeli airstrikes hit near the Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City on Monday night, according to a statement by the Palestine Red Crescent Society. 

“[Israel] targeted the vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital in the Gaza Strip with two missiles, approximately 50 meters away from the hospital gate,” the group said.  

CNN reached out to the Israeli military but did not immediately hear back.

In previous statements, the Israeli military maintained that it has requested civilians in Gaza City move south of Wadi Gaza, a waterway bisecting the center of the enclave, for safety. Earlier, it said it had struck 450 Hamas targets in the strip in 24 hours. 

On Sunday, large explosions rocked the vicinity of the Al-Quds hospital, resulting in casualties, including a number of deaths, according to the Red Crescent. 

3 hr 6 min ago

Gaza death toll "defies humanity," UN relief chief says

From CNN's Kareem El Damanhoury

The rising death toll in Gaza "defies humanity," United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said Tuesday.

"10,000 people in one month," he said. "This defies humanity."

On Monday, the Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry said Israel’s attacks have killed at least 10,022 Palestinians, including 4,104 children, 2,641 women, and 611 elderly people in the strip since October 7.

It's unclear how many combatants are included in the total. CNN cannot independently verify the numbers released by the ministry in Gaza, which is sealed off by Israel and mostly sealed by Egypt.

Some background: Israel declared war on Hamas after the Islamist militant group launched a brutal attack on October 7, killing 1,400 in Israel and kidnapping more than 240. Israel retaliated by launching an air and ground offensive on Gaza, vowing to eliminate the militant group. 

Thousands more Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in the past month than during conflicts with Israel spanning the past 15 years.

The heads of 18 UN and non-UN humanitarian organizations, including Griffiths, issued a joint statement Sunday calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire."

Signatories included the heads of the WHO, UNICEF, CARE International, Save the Children, the World Food Programme, the World Health Organization and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

4 hr 26 min ago

Israel will have "overall security responsibility" for Gaza for "indefinite period," Netanyahu claims

From CNN's Kareem El Damanhoury and Mitchell McCluskey

Israel will have the "overall security responsibility" in Gaza for an "indefinite period" after the war with Hamas ends, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed in an interview that aired on ABC News Monday. 

Gaza should be governed by “those who don’t want to continue the way of Hamas," Netanyahu said, adding: "I think Israel will, for an indefinite period, will have the overall security responsibility because we’ve seen what happens when we don’t have it.”

The prime minister also repeated that Israel will not allow a general ceasefire until all hostages are released by Hamas. 

However, Netanyahu said he was open to short pauses to take place. 

"As far as tactical little pauses, an hour here, an hour there. We've had them before, I suppose, we'll check the circumstances in order to enable goods, humanitarian goods to come in, or our hostages, individual hostages to leave. But I don't think there's going to be a general ceasefire," he said.

Netanyahu also addressed the role of Iran and Tehran-backed militant group Hezbollah in the conflict, cautioning them from becoming more involved. 

"I think they've understood that if they enter the war in a significant way, the response will be very, very powerful and I hope they don't make that mistake," Netanyahu told ABC. 

13 min ago

70% of people in Gaza are displaced with many living in inhumane conditions, UN agency says

From CNN's Hande Atay Alam and Kareem El Damanhoury

Displaced people are seen in the yard of a United Nations school housing in Khan Yunis on November 4.
Displaced people are seen in the yard of a United Nations school housing in Khan Yunis on November 4. Ahmed Zakot/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

At least 70% of Gaza's more than 2 million people are now displaced with most living in appalling conditions at United Nations shelters, a spokesperson for a UN relief agency said.

Tamara Alrifa,  director of external relations for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said "1.5 million people who moved there were forcibly displaced."

"So, we're talking about 70% of people who are displaced away from their homes," she said.

In a statement Monday, the agency described the conditions in the overcrowded UNRWA installations that are sheltering 717,000 internally displaced Gazans. It said the situation at the shelters is "inhumane" and deteriorating and warned of a risk of a public health crisis due to the damage to the water and sanitation infrastructure. 

"UNRWA shelters have reported thousands of cases of acute respiratory, skin infections, diarrhea, and chicken pox," the statement said.

The UN agency said the decomposition of bodies under collapsed buildings amid limited rescue efforts also continues to raise humanitarian and environmental concerns.

One UNRWA facility, the Khan Younis Training Centre (KYTC), is hosting more than 22,000 internally displaced people — and the space per person is less than 2 square meters (about 21 square feet), the organization said.