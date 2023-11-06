World
Israel-Hamas war rages as outcry grows over Gaza crisis

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 1:54 a.m. ET, November 6, 2023
1 min ago

In call for ceasefire, Jordan's Queen Rania says pro-Palestinian stance is not antisemitic

From CNN's Becky Anderson, Elizabeth Wells, Zeena Saifi and Rhea Mogul

Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan is pictured during an interview with CNN’s Becky Anderson on Sunday.
Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan has called for a ceasefire in Israel’s war against Hamas, saying that supporting the protection of Palestinian lives does not equal being antisemitic or pro-terrorism.

“Let me be very, very clear. Being pro-Palestinian is not being antisemitic, being pro-Palestinian does not mean you’re pro-Hamas or pro-terrorism,” Rania told CNN’s Becky Anderson on Sunday.
“What we’ve seen in recent years is the charge of antisemitism being weaponized in order to silence any criticism of Israel,” she said.
“I want to absolutely and wholeheartedly condemn antisemitism and Islamophobia…but I also want to remind everyone that Israel does not represent all the Jewish people around the world. Israel is a state and is alone is responsible for its own crimes.”

Israel declared a “complete siege” on Gaza following the October 7 terror attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas, which controls the coastal enclave.

Hamas killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and took about 240 hostages, according to the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) count.

The Israeli siege and accompanying bombing campaign has seen Gaza pounded with relentless airstrikes, and a blockade of vital supplies to 2.2 million people living in the isolated strip. As of Sunday, more than 9,700 people had been killed in Israeli strikes, according to the Palestinian Minister of Health in Ramallah, using figures that are drawn from sources in the Hamas-controlled enclave.

Read more from Queen Rania's CNN interview.

44 min ago

Communications down in Gaza as top US diplomat visits Turkey. Here's what to know

From CNN staff

Humanitarian agencies have lost contact with aid workers in Gaza, as the Palestinian enclave faces its third communications blackout of the Israel-Hamas war, according to operators.

Telecoms firm Paltel announced a "complete interruption" of its services in a statement posted on Facebook. It said the interruption was due to "the main routes that were previously reconnected being cut off again from the Israeli side."

The main UN agency supporting Palestinians in Gaza said it lost contact with "the vast majority" of its teams in the strip. The Palestine Red Crescent Society also said it couldn't reach aid workers in the territory.

Here are some of the latest major developments:

  • Israel's offensive: The Israeli military said it was carrying out a significant strike on Gaza Sunday evening, after its forces reached the enclave's coast earlier in the day. An IDF spokesperson provided few further details about the strike, beyond saying it was very extensive and targeted Hamas infrastructure both above and underground. A CNN team in Sderot, southern Israel, near the Gaza border, saw a number of explosions and flares in the direction of the enclave on Sunday evening. Earlier, the IDF said its soldiers had reached the coast as part of an effort to encircle Hamas forces and strike targets in Gaza.
  • Rising Gaza death toll: More than 9,700 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since October 7, according to Dr. Mai Al-Kaila, the Palestinian minister of health in Ramallah, using data drawn from medical sources in the Hamas-controlled enclave. The figure included 4,800 children, Al-Kaila said. The updated figures came after a US special envoy, David Satterfield, said Saturday that between 800,000 and a million people have fled from the north to southern parts of the Gaza Strip, deepening the humanitarian crisis. Critical supplies remain in short supply during Israel's siege on the territory.

  • Blinken trip: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to meet with Turkish officials Monday to discuss the Israel-Hamas war — his last stop on a whirlwind diplomatic trip to the Middle East. Blinken met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani for more than an hour in an unannounced visit to Baghdad Sunday, emerging to say the meeting was "productive." It came after he visited Israel on Friday and met with key Arab leaders on Saturday in Jordan. He also met with the Palestinian Authority president Sunday in Ramallah, where the two discussed escalating settler violence in the West Bank.
  • US sub: In a rare announcement, the US military said a guided missile submarine has arrived in the Middle East, a message of deterrence clearly directed at regional adversaries as the Biden administration tries to avoid a broader conflict amid the Israel-Hamas war. US Central Command said on social media Sunday that an Ohio-class submarine was entering its area of responsibility. A picture posted with the announcement appeared to show the sub in the Suez Canal northeast of Cairo.
  • Jordan aid: Jordan air-dropped a medical aid package to a Jordanian field hospital in Gaza, King Abdullah II said on social media. "We will always be there for our Palestinian brethren," said the king, who has previously criticized Israel's assault on Gaza and repeatedly called for a ceasefire.
  • Lebanon border: Tensions flared again at the northern Israel border Sunday, with Israel and Lebanon both announcing civilian casualties from the ongoing strikes between the Israel Defense Forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah. On Friday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said the militants would be "prepared for all scenarios,” and that any escalation by the Israeli army at the border would be a "historic folly" that would prompt a major response. But he also said Hezbollah’s “primary goal” was to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza. On Sunday, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib told CNN the government is working with Hezbollah and Palestinian groups in Lebanon to prevent a wider war. 
  • IDF accuses Hamas: The Israeli military released what it said was evidence of Hamas using civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and children’s playgrounds, as shields for its attacks on Israel. Images and video showed what a military spokesperson described as "launch pits" that Hamas used to fire rockets from the civilian areas. Officials with the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority and the Hamas-controlled government media office in Gaza rejected the claims.

1 hr 8 min ago

US guided missile sub surfaces in Middle East, sending message of deterrence to regional adversaries

From CNN's Oren Liebermann

A picture shared by US Central Command appears to show a guided missile submarine in the Suez Canal passing under the Al Salam Bridge northeast of Cairo.
In a rare announcement, the US military said a guided missile submarine has arrived in the Middle East, a message of deterrence clearly directed at regional adversaries as the Biden administration tries to avoid a broader regional conflict amid the Israel-Hamas war.

US Central Command said on social media Sunday that an Ohio-class submarine was entering its area of responsibility. A picture posted with the announcement appeared to show the sub in the Suez Canal northeast of Cairo.

Why it matters: The military rarely announces the movements or operations of its fleet of ballistic and guided missile subs. Instead, the nuclear-powered vessels operate in near-complete secrecy as part of the US nuclear triad, along with intercontinental ballistic missile silos and strategic bombers.

The announcement is a clear message of deterrence directed at Iran and its proxies in the region. The sub, which is not named, joins a number of other US Navy assets already in area, including two carrier strike groups and an amphibious ready group.

In October 2022, the US made public a ballistic missile submarine in the Middle East, when the commander of US Central Command, Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, boarded the USS West Virginia. Kurilla’s visit occurred at an “undisclosed location at sea in international waters,” Central Command said at the time.

Diplomatic push: The announcement of a guided missile sub in the region comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been holding a series of meetings with US partners in the Middle East. In a whirlwind trip, Blinken has visited Turkey, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank, Jordan and Cyprus.

Read more about the sub.

15 min ago

Jordan airdrops medical aid package to field hospital in Gaza

From CNN's Jomana Karadsheh

Jordan air-dropped a medical aid package to a Jordanian field hospital in Gaza, King Abdullah II said on social media.
Jordan air-dropped a medical aid package to a Jordanian field hospital in Gaza, King Abdullah II said on social media.

"Our fearless air force personnel air-dropped at midnight urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza. This is our duty to aid our brothers and sisters injured in the war on Gaza. We will always be there for our Palestinian brethren," King Abdullah II said.

The king has been critical of Israel's assault on Gaza and repeatedly called for a ceasefire.

1 hr 7 min ago

Lebanon says it is working with Hezbollah to prevent war

From CNN’s Zeena Saifi in Jerusalem 

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib speaks to CNN on Sunday.
Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib told CNN on Sunday that the government is working with Hezbollah and Palestinian groups in Lebanon to prevent a war. 

“We are working with Hezbollah and other Palestinian organizations here to prevent a war, and we’d like the US also to pressure Israel not to start a war,” he told CNN. 

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday that "all scenarios" are possible on the Lebanon-Israel border, warning Israel against further escalation of its operations on the Lebanese border, as he repeated calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. 

Bou Habib said Israel provokes Lebanon “every day” and said he believes Hezbollah does not want a war. 

“We are under the impression, they didn’t tell us, but we are under the impression that there wouldn’t be any big war coming unless Israel attacks Lebanon or the situation gets very bad in Gaza,” said. 

He said he believes Hezbollah when it says it had no prior knowledge of the October 7 attack by Hamas but conceded that doesn’t mean the two groups don’t have relations with one another. 

“One small incident can start a war. Hopefully not, Lebanese do not want war, I don’t think Hezbollah wants a war … hopefully the Israelis don’t start a war with us,” he said. 

Some background: There has been an ongoing exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah across the border over the past weeks following the Hamas attack in Israel on October 7.

1 hr 6 min ago

Blinken arrives in Turkey for another key diplomatic meeting

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

Antony Blinken arrives at an airport in Ankara, Turkey, just after midnight local time on November 6.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Turkey just after midnight Monday local time (4 p.m. ET on Sunday) — his last stop in the region before heading to Asia.

Blinken is expected to meet with Turkish officials Monday morning to discuss the Israel-Hamas war. 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been immensely critical of Israel's offensive in Gaza, calling the actions "crimes against humanity" and saying this weekend he was suspending communications with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Turkey has also recalled its ambassador to Israel for "consultations." 

Blinken has traveled to Israel, Jordan, the West Bank, Cyprus, and Iraq so far as part of a whirlwind diplomatic trip.

1 hr 5 min ago

CIA director to meet with leaders and intelligence counterparts in Middle East, official says

From CNN’s Jim Sciutto

Bill Burns testifies during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, in 2021.
CIA Director Bill Burns is traveling to several countries in the Middle East to meet with “multiple intelligence counterparts and country leaders,” according to a US official.

The visit comes in the midst of the war between Israel and Hamas, as the US seeks to prevent a wider conflict and negotiations over hostages taken from Israel to Gaza continue.

Burns "will discuss issues of mutual concern including the situation in Gaza, support for hostage negotiations, and the US commitment to continuing to deter state and non-state actors from widening the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The Director will reinforce our commitment to intelligence cooperation, especially in areas such as counterterrorism and security," according to a statement from the official.
6 hr 45 min ago

Israeli military is conducting a significant strike on Gaza, IDF spokesperson says

From CNN's Tamar Michaelis

The Israeli military is currently conducting a significant strike in the Gaza Strip, spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Sunday.

The strike, which Hagari described as very extensive, is targeting Hamas infrastructure above and underground, as well as militants and senior commanders, he said.

A CNN team in Sderot, southern Israel, near the Israel-Gaza border, saw a number of explosions and flares in the direction of Gaza on Sunday evening local time.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces said its soldiers had reached positions along the coast of Gaza as part of the expansion of its ground operations.

6 hr 46 min ago

Blinken makes unannounced visit to Iraq amid concerns about broader regional conflict

From CNN’s Jennifer Hansler

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to Iraq Sunday — a significant stop on his whirlwind trip through the region.

Blinken met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Baghdad for more than an hour. He also visited the US Embassy, where he received a security briefing on the threat to US facilities.

Some context: US officials have repeatedly warned against other parties becoming involved in the conflict in Israel. In the wake of the October 7 Hamas attack, Iran-backed proxy groups have scaled up attacks aimed at US troops in Iraq and Syria. 

“We need to continue to prevent escalation of this conflict, its spread to other areas and other theaters. The United States has and we will continue to respond to attacks by Iran’s proxies to defend our personnel in the region, personnel who are here in Iraq and in Syria to help prevent the resurgence of ISIS. We will do what is necessary to deter and, as I said, respond to any attacks,” Blinken said at a news conference in Tel Aviv Friday.

Ahead of his stop in Iraq, Blinken made stops in Israel, Jordan, the West Bank and Cyprus. From Iraq, he will travel on to Turkey.

More from Blinken: Speaking to reporters after the Iraq meeting Sunday, Blinken said his discussion with the prime minister was “good” and “productive,” and added that he made clear that attacks by Iran-backed militias against US personnel are totally unacceptable.

They also discussed making sure the conflict in Gaza does not spread into the wider region, the top US diplomat said.

Regarding Gaza, Blinken said negotiations on a humanitarian pause in the fighting are a "process," but that US and Israeli teams are meeting Sunday to "work through the specifics, the practicalities of these pauses."

"Israel has raised important questions about how humanitarian pauses would work. We've got to answer those questions. We're working on exactly that," he said.