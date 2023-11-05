Dozens were killed and many more injured in a blast at the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip late Saturday night, according to an official at a nearby hospital.

Dr. Khalil Al-Daqran, the head of nursing at the Al-Aqsa Martyr’s Hospital in Deir Al-Balah told CNN he had seen at least 33 bodies from what he claimed was an Israeli airstrike.

“One of the houses in the camp was struck. This house was crowded with residents. Its residents were bombed while they were safe in their homes," Dr. Al-Daqran said.

The Israeli military did not have an immediate comment as to whether it was targeting the area.

Dr. Al-Daqran said many of the victims were women and children and that the death toll would increase as more bodies were being brought to the hospital.

Video taken at the Al-Aqsa Martyr's hospital showed multiple bodies laid out under white tarpaulin and those of five children.

Al-Maghazi camp resident Jamal Al Aloul said he was sleeping soundly when suddenly “the whole building fell on us.” He said his two children were killed in the collapse. He said he did not know who else had been killed but there were many other people in the building.

“I saw a red light, then we were shaking on the sofa, I saw all my sisters screaming…when I found myself alive, I looked to see who is still alive," said Samah Shaqoura, another camp resident.

She said moments later she found her father dead.

Dr. Al-Daqran said the hospital was not equipped to accept the high number of patients coming in from the scene and said the shortage of fuel and supplies made adequately treating the wounded impossible.

“The number of people inside the hospital who need treatment is more than double the number of beds in the hospital,” he told CNN.

A dense area: The Al-Maghazi refugee camp is located in the central part of the coastal enclave south of Wadi Gaza. According to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, the camp is characterized by narrow alleys and a high population density with over 33,000 people living in an area of no more than 0.6 square kilometers.

The IDF has repeatedly called for civilians in Gaza to move south of Wadi Gaza as it has intensified its air and ground assault on Gaza City and Northern Gaza.