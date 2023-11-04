Israel has claimed responsibility for an attack outside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City that Hamas-run health authorities say killed 15 people and wounded 50 others.

Multiple videos from the scene show at least a dozen bloodied people strewn across the ground near an ambulance. There appears to be some shrapnel damage to at least one of the cars on the scene.

In a statement, Israel said it targeted the ambulance because it was being used by Hamas. A spokesperson for the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said Friday that the ambulance was in a medical convoy from the hospital, traveling to the Rafah border crossing, and had informed the International Committee of the Red Cross about the move.

The ICRC, in a statement, confirmed it was aware of the scheduled movement of a convoy of vehicles carrying wounded patients from northern Gaza to the south, but it was not part of it. The Palestine Red Crescent Society said one of its ambulances was in the convoy and was damaged by shelling, but none of its members were harmed.

The strike comes after Gaza residents faced yet another night of heavy aerial assault, with the skies of northern Gaza illuminated by flares and explosions.

