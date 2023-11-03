The Israeli military announced the combat deaths of four soldiers on Friday morning.
It brings the total death toll for Israeli soldiers fighting in Gaza to 23.
Since October 7, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has published the names of 338 service members who have died.
12 min ago
Iran's supreme leader claims Israel is becoming "helpless and confused" amid war with Hamas
From CNN’s Ruba Alhenawi and Katie Bo Lillis
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday claimed that Israel is becoming “helpless and confused” as it maintains its military incursion in Gaza.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Khamenei also claimed the Israeli government was “lying” to its people when it expressed concern over hostages held by Hamas in Gaza while shelling areas where they might be held.
“Without American support,” Israel “will be silenced within days,” Khamenei said.
CNN reported Thursday that the US intelligence community believes — for now — that Iran and its proxies are calibrating their response to Israel’s military intervention in Gaza to avoid direct conflict with Israel or the US while still exacting costs on its adversaries.
But the US is also keenly aware that Iran does not maintain perfect control of its umbrella of proxies — in particular over Lebanese Hezbollah, the largest and most capable of the various groups. Hezbollah is an ally of Hamas, the group that attacked Israel on October 7, and has long positioned itself as fighting against Israel. US officials are deeply concerned that the group’s internal politics may cause Hezbollah to escalate simmering tensions.
The US also does not always have perfect visibility into the communications between Iran and its various proxies, according to sources familiar with US intelligence in the region.
On Wednesday, Khamenei called on Muslim-majority countries to stop economic cooperation with Israel, including oil and food exports to the country, according to Iran’s state-aligned Tasnim news agency.
9 min ago
Top US diplomat travels to Israel in effort to balance support for IDF with protecting Gaza civilians
From CNN's Jennifer Hansler
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Israel Friday to press the Israeli government on its ongoing offensive in Gaza amid growing international condemnation and a steadily mounting civilian death toll.
The top US diplomat, who traveled twice to Israel last month in the wake of the deadly Hamas attack, will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials as the US government continues to attempt balancing support for Israel’s defense with an increasingly public call for them to protect civilians.
In remarks to the press before departing Washington, DC, Thursday, Blinken said he planned to talk to the Israeli government about “the ongoing campaign against the Hamas terrorist organization” and “steps that need to be taken to protect civilians.”
He also intends to discuss, as he did in past trips, the hostages being held by Hamas and the prevention of a wider regional conflict.
Blinken declined to go into detail about the “concrete steps” to better protect civilians, nor would he provide a direct answer when asked whether Israel has shown restraint in its offensive so far. Instead, he said that this was “a crossfire of Hamas’ making,” condemning the terrorist group for “cynically and monstrously” using civilians as human shields and embedding its fighters within civilian infrastructure.
7 min ago
Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital will turn into a "mass grave" as fuel runs low, doctor warns
From CNN's Mitchell McCluskey
Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital will become a "mass grave" as electricity runs out, a doctor at the enclave's largest medical facility said Thursday.
Hospitals and aid agencies have been warning that medical facilities across Gaza will grind to a halt unless fuel is delivered to keep power lines running, while medics struggle to treat patients with severe injuries from Israeli bombardment.
“Unless there's electricity, this hospital will turn into a mass grave. It's as simple as that. if we cannot keep the ventilators running. If we can't take our critically wounded patients back to the operating room, then there's nothing for this place other than to come and die," Dr. Ghassan Abu-Sittah told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.
The hospital is running on just one generator after the fuel shortage led to one being switched off, and some patients could not safely undergo surgery due to the lack of electricity, he added.
"This meant that parts of the hospital had to go without light tonight," Abu-Sittah said.
Despite the Israeli military's announcement that it has encircled Gaza City, the doctor said he has no intention of leaving.
“I have no plans to leave the hospital or to leave my patients. My day involves operating from 8 o'clock in the morning till very late at night. These surgeries are done out of necessity, not out of some kind of luxury. And so if I'm not there, literally there's nobody else there to do it,” he said.
6 min ago
Intense flares illuminate skies of Gaza late Thursday night
From CNN's Nic Robertson in Sderot, Israel
The skies of northern Gaza were illuminated by flares and explosions as the bombardment intensified late Thursday night.
CNN international diplomatic editor Nic Robertson in Sderot, Israel, saw missiles raining down on Gaza for more than 30 minutes, with multiple flares illuminating the night sky. The volume of flares was more intense than had been seen in the past weeks since October 7.
The focus of the flares appears to be in the northern Gaza area of Beit Hanoun, around 2.5 miles from Sderot, Robertson said.
CNN’s Ben Wedeman, who has reported for years in the Gaza Strip, described Beit Hanoun, which is not as populous as nearby Gaza City, as one of the areas that has traditionally experienced the first military moves by the Israel Defense Forces during past operations.
There also appears to be a smoke screen covering the ground suggesting the possible movement of troops in the areas.
Robertson said it appeared that two rockets were fired out of Gaza during this time. Artillery fire was also heard nearby.
Mark Regev, senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told CNN's Wolf Blitzer the Israeli military is keeping up the pressure on Hamas.
"We are hitting its military machine," Regev said. "Our goal is to destroy Hamas' military machine and to dismantle its political control over Gaza."
Regev said he could not provide further details, as the operation is ongoing.
The intensified fire comes after the Israeli military announced they had encircled Gaza City.
4 min ago
Key UN relief agency says its fuel supplies in Gaza are completely depleted
From CNN's Christiane Amanpour team and Amy Cassidy in London
The head of the main United Nations agency in Gaza said on Thursday that its fuel supplies are “completely depleted,” and the last remaining public services in the enclave have "completely collapsed."
The lack of fuel means the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) will not be able to supply hospitals, the water station and bakeries "in the coming days," said Philippe Lazzarini, the agency's commissioner general. UNRWA may also be unable to move its trucks in Gaza to provide humanitarian assistance.
The agency now needs to look at what other fuel is available in the strip, Lazzarini told CNN's Christiane Amanpour.
"There was commercial fuel, which was available, and there was also fuel which was brought in by the international community to supply the electric plant," he said, adding that over the past week the agency has also worked with Israeli officials through deconfliction channels to pick up fuel reserves.
Collapse of public services: The last remaining public services in Gaza have "completely collapsed," the UN official said, and the "handful" of aid trucks currently being allowed to enter the territory "basically don't do anything to reverse the fact" Gaza is "being strangled by the siege."
"It's extremely sad to see how much now this population is completely dependent on an international humanitarian community, which is not in a position anymore to deliver at scope what they need," Lazzarini said, adding that, "Hunger is turning into anger."
Claims on Hamas' fuel reserves: Amanpour asked the relief agency leader about reports that Hamas was storing and hoarding fuel.
The Israel Defense Forces has maintained publicly that Hamas holds significant amounts of fuel for its military operations — and that it is not using the supplies to provide for the humanitarian needs of Gaza civilians.
"What I can tell you is that no one right now is taking care of the civilian need. When it comes to the fuel, I have no idea what the military build-up has been of Hamas in the Gaza Strip," Lazzarini said.
4 hr 55 min ago
Israeli military has encircled Gaza City, IDF says
From CNN's Tamar Michaelis
The Israeli military has completed its encirclement of Gaza City, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Thursday.
The Israeli engineering corps is now working to locate and neutralize underground infrastructure, explosives and other threats to allow the IDF to move freely in the area, Hagari said.
“Our forces are in very significant areas of Gaza City,” Halevi said.
2 hr 42 min ago
"The smell of death is everywhere": Israeli strikes and fuel shortages leave Gaza's hospitals overwhelmed
From CNN's Nadeen Ebrahim and Abeer Salman
In Al Shifa hospital, Gaza’s largest medical facility, a dazed and drowsy woman sits on the floor with a bleeding leg. A younger man lies flat on blood-stained tiles, his neck and legs wrapped in bandages.
The rest of the emergency room on Tuesday was crowded with men, women and children of different ages — some crying, some trembling and some asleep on makeshift beds on the floor.
“The situation in hospitals is miserable … (it) makes you weep,” Rajaa Musleh, a 50-year-old woman sheltering at Al Shifa told CNN on Thursday.
“There is no equipment, people are piled up on top of one another,” said Musleh, who is also Gaza’s country representative for the MedGlobal healthcare charity.
Musleh lost her home in Israel’s bombardment of Gaza and says that soon there won’t be any fuel left to power this hospital, which is housing both patients and the countless displaced who have nowhere else to go.
More than 1.5 million people in Gaza were internally displaced as of Thursday, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Nearly 700,000 are seeking refuge in facilities run by the UN’s Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which are accommodating numbers three times their intended capacity.
Piles of both trash and people line the hospital’s corridors, Musleh said, with many “sleeping on the floors because residents feel hospitals are safe.”
The smell of death is everywhere,” she said. “The smell of blood is everywhere.”
The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah warned Wednesday that the medical complex would be out of service in less than 24 hours as it runs out of the fuel needed to power generators.
Located in Gaza City, Al Shifa hospital is also becoming part of the front line, as Israel last week claimed the facility is the site of a major Hamas command and control center.