Children are being killed or injured at a rate of more than 400 a day in Israel's ongoing siege of Gaza, the United Nations children's agency said Wednesday, as it reiterated calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Some 3,500 children have reportedly been killed and more than 6,800 children reportedly injured during 25 days of “ongoing bombardment” since October 7, UNICEF said in a statement that added: “This cannot become the new normal.”

“Children have endured too much already. The killing and captivity of children must stop. Children are not a target,” said the statement, which was released following the second consecutive day of deadly Israeli airstrikes on the Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza.

“The scenes of carnage coming out of Jabaliya camp in the Gaza Strip following attacks yesterday and again today are horrific and appalling,” UNICEF said.

The UN agency said it does not yet have estimates of the death toll of children from the camp. Medical officials on the ground told CNN hundreds were injured and killed, including many children, following the airstrikes.

The Israeli military said it targeted and killed several Hamas militants in the camp and maintains it does everything it can to minimize civilian casualties.

Hamas on Tuesday strongly denied the presence of one of its commanders at the camp.

Calls for ceasefire: UNICEF said refugee camps are protected under international law and “parties to conflict” have obligations to respect and protect civilians from attack.