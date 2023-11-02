Japanese nationals and their Palestinian families among Gaza evacuees, Tokyo says
Ten Japanese citizens and eight of their Palestinian family members were evacuated from Gaza to Egypt on Wednesday, according to Japanese authorities.
Speaking at a regular news conference Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said one Japanese national who remained in Gaza has family in the enclave and had not requested evacuation.
"We are in close contact with this person," he said.
In the first sanctioned exodus from Gaza in weeks, injured Palestinians and hundreds of foreign nationals started crossing into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing Wednesday. They include more than 360 foreign passport holders, many of them Palestinian dual nationals, an Egyptian official told CNN.
More than 400 children killed or injured each day in Gaza during Israeli bombardment, UNICEF says
Children are being killed or injured at a rate of more than 400 a day in Israel's ongoing siege of Gaza, the United Nations children's agency said Wednesday, as it reiterated calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.
Some 3,500 children have reportedly been killed and more than 6,800 children reportedly injured during 25 days of “ongoing bombardment” since October 7, UNICEF said in a statement that added: “This cannot become the new normal.”
“Children have endured too much already. The killing and captivity of children must stop. Children are not a target,” said the statement, which was released following the second consecutive day of deadly Israeli airstrikes on the Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza.
“The scenes of carnage coming out of Jabaliya camp in the Gaza Strip following attacks yesterday and again today are horrific and appalling,” UNICEF said.
The UN agency said it does not yet have estimates of the death toll of children from the camp. Medical officials on the ground told CNN hundreds were injured and killed, including many children, following the airstrikes.
The Israeli military said it targeted and killed several Hamas militants in the camp and maintains it does everything it can to minimize civilian casualties.
Hamas on Tuesday strongly denied the presence of one of its commanders at the camp.
Calls for ceasefire: UNICEF said refugee camps are protected under international law and “parties to conflict” have obligations to respect and protect civilians from attack.
“UNICEF reiterates its urgent call to all parties to the conflict for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, to ensure the protection of all children, and for safe and unimpeded humanitarian access to deliver lifesaving aid at scale across the Gaza Strip, according to International Humanitarian Law,” the statement said.
Israel bombed the densely-populated Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza for the second time in two days Wednesday, prompting warnings of war crimes as more nations took diplomatic measures and condemned Israel’s offensive in the besieged enclave.
Hours later, one of the few remaining hospitals serving the northern part of the coastal enclave announced its main generator had gone out of service, deepening fears for patients in intensive care.
The massive second strike on Jabalya created further catastrophic damage, destroying several buildings in the Falluja neighborhood of the camp, with video from the site showing a deep crater and people digging through the rubble searching for bodies.
Here's what you need to know:
Second strike: The Civil Defense in Hamas-run Gaza described the airstrike on the camp Wednesday as a “second massacre.” The strike killed at least 80 people and injured hundreds more, according to Dr. Atef Al Kahlout, the director of Gaza’s Indonesian hospital. More bodies were being dug out of the rubble, and the majority of casualties were women and children, he told CNN. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the Wednesday attack targeted a Hamas command and control complex and “eliminated” Hamas terrorists “based on precise intelligence.” The strike came a day after Israeli jets hit the camp Tuesday, killing hundreds of people according to medics and triggering fresh outcry over spiraling civilian casualties in Gaza.
Generator down: The main generator for the Gaza Indonesian Hospital went out of service Wednesday night, Al Kahlout told CNN Thursday. Scores of people injured in the Israeli airstrikes on the Jabalya camp are being treated at the hospital, which is considered a backbone in providing health services in northern Gaza.
War crimes warning: The UN Human Rights Office has said the attacks on Jabalya, Gaza’s largest refugee camp, “could amount to war crimes” given “the high number of civilian casualties and the scale of destruction,” it wrote on social media. Israel’s weeks long bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 8,700 people, according to figures released by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah, drawn from sources in the Hamas-controlled enclave.
Diplomatic response: The devastation wrought by the refugee camp strikes, which are part of Israel’s expanded offensive in Gaza, appeared to be a tipping point in the war for a number of countries that responded with diplomatic measures in condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza and the resulting humanitarian crisis. Jordan on Wednesday became the latest country to recall its ambassador to Israel.
"Unprecedented tragedy": The scale of the tragedy for the more than 2 million people, half of them children, trapped inside war-torn Gaza, is “unprecedented,” the head of the UN's Palestinian refugee agency said following a trip to the enclave Wednesday. “Everyone was just asking for water and food. Instead of being at school, learning, children were asking for a sip of water and a piece of bread. It was heart wrenching,” said UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini, as he renewed calls for a ceasefire.
First departures: In the first sanctioned exodus from the besieged enclave in weeks, injured Palestinians and hundreds of foreign nationals started crossing from Gaza into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing. They include more than 360 foreign passport holders, many of them Palestinian dual nationals, an Egyptian official told CNN. Forty-five injured Palestinians are receiving treatment in Egypt, an Egyptian official told CNN — among 81 severely injured people expected to enter the country for treatment.
Indonesian Hospital's main generator in northern Gaza is out of service, director says
The main generator for the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza went out of service Wednesday night, Dr. Atef Al Kahlout, the head of the hospital, told CNN Thursday.
Al Kahlout said a secondary generator was running in some sections of the hospital. However, the electromechanical systems throughout the entire hospital had stopped working, he said, including the ventilation systems in the operating rooms, the facility's only oxygen station and its morgue refrigerators.
The Israeli military conducted airstrikes on the densely populated refugee camp on Tuesday and Wednesday, which it said targeted Hamas militants.
Medics said there were "hundreds" of dead and wounded. Videos seen by CNN on Tuesday showed long lines of bodies outside the hospital.
The second strike on Wednesday killed at least 80 people, Al Kahlout told CNN earlier.
Barrage of explosions seen in Gaza City early Thursday morning, live camera feed shows
A barrage of new explosions was seen over Gaza City in the early hours of Thursday, a live camera feed from the Agence France-Presse news agency showed.
The explosions were seen at around 3:08 a.m. Israel time (9:08 p.m. ET), with sustained booms and bright flames captured on the AFP footage. However, it was too dark to determine whether there were any projectiles.
The Israel Defense Forces have not yet commented on the blasts.
Second Israeli airstrike on Jabalya kills dozens, hospital director says
The Israeli airstrike that rocked the Gaza refugee camp of Jabalya on Wednesday killed at least 80 people, according to a local hospital official.
Dr. Atef Al Kahlout, the director of Gaza's Indonesian hospital, told CNN Wednesday that at least 80 bodies have arrived at the hospital following the strike and that more were being dug out of the rubble.
He said the majority of the casualties were women and children and that hundreds more people were injured.
The Israel Defense Forces confirmed earlier Wednesday that the blast in the Falluja neighborhood of the Jabalya refugee camp was due to an airstrike. It said "Hamas terrorists were eliminated in the strike."
Video from the blast site showed catastrophic damage surrounding a deep crater in the neighborhood. People are seen digging through the rubble searching for bodies.
The Israeli military also conducted airstrikes in Jabalya on Tuesday in an area near Falluja. Medics said there were hundreds of casualties.
"Tragedy is unprecedented" in Gaza, UN agency says after visit
The "scale of the tragedy in Gaza is unprecedented," according to Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA,) who has just returned from a visit to the area.
Lazzarini said in a statement that the trip marked the first time he had been allowed into Gaza since the war began nearly four weeks ago. He called it "one of the saddest days in my humanitarian work."
"I met with displaced Palestinians sheltered in one of the UNRWA schools in Rafah," he said of his visit. "They showed me where it was damaged during bombardments. One person was killed and more than 80 were injured. The place was overcrowded. The levels of distress and the unsanitary living conditions were beyond comprehension." "Everyone was just asking for water and food," he said. "Instead of being at school, learning, children were asking for a sip of water and a piece of bread. It was heart wrenching. Above all, people were asking for a ceasefire. They want this tragedy to end."
UNRWA "has become the last remaining lifeline for survival," Lazzarini said, noting that basic necessities "are running out fast." He also stressed the agency "will continue to stand" with Palestinian refugees and communities, and renewed calls for a humanitarian ceasefire.
Biden hails Rafah gate's opening and calls civilian deaths a tragedy
US President Joe Biden hailed the opening of the Rafah gate to wounded Palestinians and foreign nationals on Wednesday. He said the United States will continue pressing Israel to adhere to international laws protecting civilians in conflict.
Speaking on a visit to a farm in Minnesota, Biden said it was impossible not to be moved by images of suffering Palestinians.
“Israel has the right to respond and a responsibility to defend its citizens from terror. And it needs to do so in a manner that is consistent with international humanitarian law, that prioritizes protection of civilians,” Biden said. “We've all seen the devastating images from Gaza, Palestinian children crying out for lost parents. “The loss of innocent life is a tragedy. We grieve for those deaths and continue to grieve for the Israeli children and mothers who were brutally slaughtered by Hamas terrorists.”
Biden said the Rafah crossing's opening came after “intense and urgent American diplomacy with our partners in the region,” and that as many as 1,000 more foreign nationals could depart soon.
He said the US would keep pushing to increase aid to Gaza, saying the number of trucks crossing into the enclave had increased significantly, "but we still have a long way to go."
“The United States is going to continue to drive humanitarian support for innocent people in Gaza who need help and they do need help,” he said.
On the hostages being held in Gaza, Biden said his administration “continues to work around the clock to reunite those families.”
“We are not going to give up, period,” he said. “And I am optimistic. But I am an optimist, folks.”
UN Human Rights Office concerned Israeli strikes on refugee camp "could amount to war crimes"
The United Nations' Human Rights Office expressed concern that Israeli airstrikes on the Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza "could amount to war crimes."
“Given the high number of civilian casualties and the scale of destruction following Israeli airstrikes on Jabalya refugee camp, we have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes," the office said in a social media post Wednesday.
The UN's statement comes after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that a blast in the Falluja neighborhood of the Jabalya refugee camp Wednesday was due to an airstrike, following an initial airstrike on Tuesday. Both airstrikes targeted Hamas, according to the IDF.
The IDF said in a statement Wednesday that its jets "struck a Hamas command and control complex in Jabalya," adding that "Hamas terrorists were eliminated in the strike."