Internet service and communications went down again in Gaza on Wednesday, according to two telecoms companies, as Israel maintains its bombardment and expanded ground operation in the coastal enclave.

Communications have been repeatedly impacted in Gaza, with independent internet monitoring groups telling CNN that recent blackouts have been the worst since the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7.

In a statement Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter, Palestine Telecommunications (Paltel) said there was "a complete interruption of all communications and Internet services with the Gaza Strip, due to international routes that were previously reconnected being cut off again."

The Jawwal Telecommunication Company also said its cellphone service was down, according to a statement on Facebook.

Calls and messages from CNN staff in Jerusalem to contacts with Gaza numbers on Wednesday did not connect.