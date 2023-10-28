A member of the press is seen among the destroyed buildings and debris after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on October 11. Abed Zagout/Anadolu/Getty Images

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told international news organizations that they cannot guarantee the safety of journalists reporting from Gaza, according to a Reuters report published Friday.

International news agencies Reuters and Agence France Presse (AFP) contacted the Israeli military this week for assurance their journalists on the ground in Gaza would not be targeted by Israeli airstrikes.

The IDF responded in a letter to both agencies saying they are "targeting all Hamas military activity throughout Gaza" and "[u]nder these circumstances, [they] cannot guarantee [their] employees' safety, and strongly urge [them] to take all necessary measures for their safety."

The letter also said Hamas deliberately put military operations "in the vicinity of journalists and civilians," Reuters wrote. Hamas did not immediately respond when asked if these allegations put forth by the IDF were true, Reuters said.

Reuters and AFP have both expressed concern over the safety of journalists in Gaza, Reuters stated.

“The situation on the ground is dire, and the IDF’s unwillingness to give assurances about the safety of our staff threatens their ability to deliver the news about this conflict without fear of being injured or killed," Reuters explained in a statement in response to the IDF's letter.

"We are in an incredibly precarious position and it's important that the world understands that there is a large team of journalists working in extremely dangerous conditions," AFP Global News Director Phil Chetwynd said.

CNN is a client of Reuters and AFP, regularly using live and recorded video feeds from the news agencies.