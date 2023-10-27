Doctors Without Borders expresses deep concern over the situation in Gaza
From Hamdi Alkhshali and Jomana Karadsheh
Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, expressed on Friday profound concern about the situation in Gaza.
The organization said it has "lost contact with some of our Palestinian colleagues on the ground,” and expressed particular worry for patients, medical staff and families seeking refuge at Al Shifa hospital and other healthcare facilities.
“We call for the unequivocal protection of all medical facilities, staff and civilians across the Gaza Strip,” MSF said on X.
The current war in Israel and Gaza has been the deadliest for journalists since 1992, advocacy group says
From CNN's Kareem El Damanhoury
The past three weeks of the Israel-Hamas war has been the deadliest period for journalists covering conflicts in decades, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).
At least 29 journalists have lost their lives since the first attack by Hamas on October 7, it said in a statement released Friday. The CPJ said it began tracking the deaths of journalists covering a conflict in 1992.
Of the journalists killed, at least 24 were Palestinian, four were Israeli, and one was Lebanese, CPJ said.
The journalism advocacy group further said it was "highly alarmed" by reports of a communications blackout in Gaza.
"As news bureaus lose contact with their crews and reporters in Gaza, who are independently bearing witness to provide information about developments and the human toll of this war, the world is losing a window into the reality of all sides engaged in this conflict," CPJ said.
Communications in Gaza have been severely disrupted in the past several hours as a result of Israeli airstrikes, according to the local telecoms provider Jawwal.
The last standing major internet operator in the region, Paltel, experienced damage to its international routes, according to NetBlocks, an internet outage monitoring firm based in London.
CNN's Amy O'Kruk and Abeer Salman contributed reporting to this post.
More United Nations staff killed in Gaza, relief agency says
From CNN’s Kareem El Damanhoury
The number of United Nations staff killed in Gaza has increased to 53, after 14 lost their lives in the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the UN Relief Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) on Friday.
Nearly 640,000 out of 1.4 million internally displaced people in Gaza are sheltering in 150 UNRWA facilities across the strip, the statement said, adding that some of them have been killed at school sites operated by the relief agency.
Since the devastating October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, which sparked its retaliatory offensive in Gaza, 18 displaced people sheltering at schools have been killed and 282 have been wounded, the UNRWA said.
Palestinian Authority welcomes support for ceasefire in UN resolution
From CNN's Hamdi Alkhshali, Kareem Khadder and Abeer Salman
The Palestinian Authority foreign ministry welcomed the “overwhelming support” received for the United Nations resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
The resolution that passed Friday called for an immediate humanitarian truce and unimpeded humanitarian assistance, while rejecting any attempts at the forced transfer of Palestinians.
“This vote signals the commitment of a moral majority of the international community to uphold its obligations and the rejection of double standards and politicization of international humanitarian law,” the West Bank-based ministry said in a statement.
It said the "international community has spoken in a clear and united voice against Israel’s ongoing crimes and deliberate violations of international law," adding that UN countries have "stood their ground in defense of international law as the universal rule that applies to all without exception."
Israel, however, has rejected the resolution, with the country's foreign minister calling it "despicable" in a post on social media.
Here's how the vote broke down:
120 countries voted in favor of the resolution
14 countries, including the US and Israel, voted against it
45 countries abstained from the vote
Remember: Israel is at war with Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls Gaza and carried out devastating terror attacks in Israel earlier this month.
The Palestinian Authority is a separate government body with limited self-rule in the West Bank. It was established as part of a peace pact between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization in 1993.
Al Jazeera bureau chief who lost family continues reporting from Gaza
From CNN's Kareem Khadder and Heather Law
Al Jazeera journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh continued reporting live from Gaza on Friday as heavy Israeli airstrikes hit the area, just two days after a dozen of his family members were killed in an airstrike.
Al-Dahdouh, Al Jazeera Arabic's Gaza bureau chief, was on air for several hours speaking over the channel's live pictures as bursts of gunfire are heard in the background.
On Wednesday, Al-Dahdouh's wife, son, daughter and grandson were killed by an airstrike that hit a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. His family was taking shelter there after being displaced, according to Al Jazeera.
A total of 12 members of his family, including nine children, were killed by the blast, a statement released by the family said.
On Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces told CNN it did carry out an airstrike in an area of Gaza where relatives of Al Jazeera journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh were killed.
Israel rejects call for ceasefire approved by UN General Assembly
“We reject outright the UN General Assembly despicable call for a ceasefire,” Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Israel intends to eliminate Hamas just as the world dealt with the Nazis and ISIS.”
The UN General Assembly voted Friday to approve a resolution calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the war between Israel and Hamas. A total of 120 countries voted in favor of the resolution, while 14 countries, including the US and Israel, voted against it. Another 45 countries abstained from the vote.
In a speech following the resolution’s passage, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan said, “Today is a day that will go down in infamy. We have all witnessed that the UN no longer holds even one ounce of legitimacy or relevance.”
“The majority of the international community has shown that it prefers to support the defense of Nazi terrorists rather than support the law-abiding state of Israel to defend it civilians,” he said.
Gaza is approaching a near total internet blackout
From CNN's Amy O'Kruk
Gaza is approaching a near total internet blackout as the region suffered its worst loss in connectivity today since fighting first broke out on October 7.
The last standing major internet operator in the region, Paltel, experienced damage to its international routes, according to NetBlocks, an internet outage monitoring firm based in London. Many Palestinians are experiencing a total loss of internet access and the ability to communicate electronically, according to the data, while some may have very little connectivity.
Jawwal, another Palestinian telecom company that provides mobile service to the Gaza Strip, also released a statement Friday, saying “the intense bombardment in the past hour has resulted in the destruction of all remaining international routes connecting Gaza with the outside world” leading to a “complete interruption of telecommunications services.”
Internet connections are likely to worsen as the Israel Defense Forces announced its "expanding ground operations."
Those with Israeli or international SIM cards are still reporting some internet access.
Iraqi office urges mosques to show solidarity with Gaza
From CNN's Hamdi Alkhshali and Jomana Karadsheh
The Iraqi Sunni Endowment office issued on Friday an urgent call to all Iraqi mosques to amplify the call of "Allahu Akbar," which means "God is Great" in English, through loudspeakers.
The office, otherwise known as the Sunni official authority, added that this call is a gesture of support and solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza as “these moments are witnessing a violent attack and subject to comprehensive destruction and genocide by the Zionist occupation forces.”
Video sent to CNN shows one of the most prominent Sunni mosques in Baghdad, Abu Hanifa Mosque, also known as the Grand Imam Mosque, amplifying the call of "Allahu Akbar" to show solidarity.
UN aid agencies say they've lost contact with staff in Gaza
From CNN's Jomana Karadsheh, Kareem Khadder, and Jen Deaton
Several United Nations agencies report they have lost contact with their local staff in Gaza, as most of the communication capabilities of the enclave appear to have been interrupted.
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X that the organization has lost touch with its staff as well as with its "health facilities, health workers and the rest of our humanitarian partners on the ground."
Lynn Hastings, the United Nations resident and humanitarian coordinator in Palestine, also took to X to say that "Gaza has lost contact with the outside world amid reports of intensified bombardment."
The UN's Children's Fund executive director, Catherine Russell, said in a post on X that she is "extremely concerned" about her team in Gaza after losing touch with them.
"All humanitarians and the children and families they serve MUST be protected," Russell said.
Communications in Gaza have been severely disrupted in the past several hours as a result of airstrikes, the main Palestinian telecoms company says, although those with Israeli or eSIMs still have patchy connection.