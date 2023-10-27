Relatives and colleagues of Palestinian journalists Saeed al-Taweel and Mohammad Sobh, who were killed in Israeli airstrikes, perform funeral prayer during their funeral ceremony in Gaza on October 10. Ashraf Amra/Anadolu/Getty Images

The past three weeks of the Israel-Hamas war has been the deadliest period for journalists covering conflicts in decades, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

At least 29 journalists have lost their lives since the first attack by Hamas on October 7, it said in a statement released Friday. The CPJ said it began tracking the deaths of journalists covering a conflict in 1992.

Of the journalists killed, at least 24 were Palestinian, four were Israeli, and one was Lebanese, CPJ said.

The journalism advocacy group further said it was "highly alarmed" by reports of a communications blackout in Gaza.

"As news bureaus lose contact with their crews and reporters in Gaza, who are independently bearing witness to provide information about developments and the human toll of this war, the world is losing a window into the reality of all sides engaged in this conflict," CPJ said.

Communications in Gaza have been severely disrupted in the past several hours as a result of Israeli airstrikes, according to the local telecoms provider Jawwal.

The last standing major internet operator in the region, Paltel, experienced damage to its international routes, according to NetBlocks, an internet outage monitoring firm based in London.

CNN's Amy O'Kruk and Abeer Salman contributed reporting to this post.