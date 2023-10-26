The health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza has responded to US President Joseph Biden's public questioning of the reliability of Palestinian casualty figures in the conflict with Israel, in a statement published by the ministry Thursday.

The ministry published a 212-page report listing the names of thousands of what it described as “documented deaths since October 7th” in Gaza which it blamed on Israeli military "aggression."

The ministry also declared its “commitment to accuracy and accountability” in tabulating the numbers.

"Our people are not anonymous entities that can be ignored," the ministry asserted, pushing back against what they called the “dehumanization of the Palestinian victims.”

The list does not distinguish between combatants and non-combatants.

On Wednesday, Biden said he had “no confidence” in the figures of civilian casualties reported by the Gaza Health Ministry.

“I have no notion that the Palestinians are telling the truth about how many people are killed,” Biden told reporters “I’m sure innocents have been killed, and it’s the price of waging war.”

He added Israel must be “incredibly careful to be sure that they're focusing on going after the folks that are propagating this war against Israel” rather than civilians.

On Thursday, White House spokesperson John Kirby echoed Biden’s remarks calling the Gaza-based ministry “a front for Hamas,” though when asked, he did not dispute that thousands of Palestinians and many innocent civilians had been killed.

Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh of the US-backed Palestinian Authority (PA) in the West Bank, criticized Biden’s remarks, and said the PA’s own health authority saw the numbers as accurate.

“There are certain leaders who don't want to see reality. They only want to see what is happening on the Israeli side. They don't want to see what is happening on the Palestinian side,” he said in an interview Thursday with Al Jazeera.

“The numbers are correct,” he added. “They are our numbers. These numbers are fed to us from the hospitals of Gaza every single day that are received by our Ministry of Health."

The Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority is run by a rival faction to Hamas, and operates its own Ministry of Health which maintains a relationship with the ministry in Gaza.

Death toll numbers for Gaza are released both in Gaza and Ramallah daily.

CNN is not able to independently verify the death toll tabulated in Gaza.

The Israeli military has expressed doubts about the casualty numbers being reported out of Gaza, but it has not provided evidence that they are exaggerated.