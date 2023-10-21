At the home of Rabbi Meir Hecht in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, the release of two American hostages from Hamas came as a miracle to the congregation.

Rabbi Hecht's wife, Yehudis Hecht, lit two candles to usher in Shabbat just before 6 p.m. Central time Friday after they received news of the release of Judith Tai Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter, Natalie Raanan.

They did so to “thank God for miracles and pray for continued miracles for all of Israel."

“It’s been unreal. We love Judith, and obviously our hearts were turned upside down, broken,” Yehudis Hecht said.

“We are beyond grateful and we pray that they have quick healing from all that they’ve endured.”

Rabbi Hecht told reporters that the hearts of the members of his synagogue – which Judith attends – "are filled with overflowing gratitude to the almighty God for his kindness and for this miracle that we have seen before our eyes.”

Judith and Natalie were two out of the 200 people abducted by Hamas and Rabbi Hecht said they will continue to pray for the release of "every single one of those hostages" in the "hands of vile, vicious, savage murderers and terrorists, Hamas."

About a dozen members of Hecht’s synagogue had also gathered at his home Friday night.

Sarah Neikrug, a 47-year-old HR worker in Evanston, said she did not know the Raanans personally, but was “surprised, happy, in shock, elated” by the release of Judith and Natalie.

The Raanans, who are from Chicago, had been visiting relatives in Nahal Oz, a farming community in southern Israel, when they were taken hostage on October 7, according to their family.