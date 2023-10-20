The lack of access to aid in Gaza is resulting in "crimes against humanity," according to a group of UN independent experts.

The experts also raised "serious humanitarian and legal concerns over Israel tightening its 16-year siege of the enclave and its population and long-standing occupation, depriving 2.2 million people of essential food, fuel, water, electricity and medicine," the UN Human Rights Office said Thursday in a press release.

“The complete siege of Gaza coupled with unfeasible evacuation orders and forcible population transfers, is a violation of international humanitarian and criminal law. It is also unspeakably cruel,” the experts said in a statement.

The experts stressed the need to immediately ceasefire and ensure urgent access to humanitarian aid, and to guarantee the physical safety of the civilian population.

The group also condemned the deadly Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital blast and said they were "sounding the alarm."

Palestinian officials blamed Israel for the hospital explosion on Tuesday. However, Israel rejected the accusation, saying evidence showed it was caused by a missile launch misfire by Palestinian Islamic Jihad. A US government assessment also concluded Israel “was not responsible,” according to the National Security Council. The assessment was based on available reporting, including “intelligence, missile activity, and open source video and images of the incident,” spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.

The UN experts said the Israel campaign in Gaza was resulting in crimes against humanity.

"Considering statements made by Israeli political leaders and their allies, accompanied by military action in Gaza and escalation of arrests and killing in the West Bank, there is also a risk of genocide against the Palestine people,” the experts said.

“There are no justifications or exceptions for such crimes. We are appalled by the inaction of the international community in the face of belligerent war-mongering,” the experts said.

“The occupation needs to end and there must be reparation, restitution and reconstruction, towards full justice for Palestinians,” they concluded.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan rejected the accusations by the UN experts.

“They are defending terrorists who are committed to the genocide of the Jewish people, and just committed one in our southern communities. These statements from senior officials show how distorted the UN is,” Erdan said.

“The top humanitarian situation they should be focused on is the condition of over 200 innocent civilians held hostage in Gaza, instead of aiding the terrorists and their supporters,” he said.