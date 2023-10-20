World
Israel-Hamas war rages as Greek Orthodox church in Gaza hit in airstrike

By Tara Subramaniam

Updated 12:56 AM ET, Fri October 20, 2023
16 min ago

Siege of Gaza "resulting in crimes against humanity," UN independent experts claim

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite

The lack of access to aid in Gaza is resulting in "crimes against humanity," according to a group of UN independent experts.

The experts also raised "serious humanitarian and legal concerns over Israel tightening its 16-year siege of the enclave and its population and long-standing occupation, depriving 2.2 million people of essential food, fuel, water, electricity and medicine," the UN Human Rights Office said Thursday in a press release.

“The complete siege of Gaza coupled with unfeasible evacuation orders and forcible population transfers, is a violation of international humanitarian and criminal law. It is also unspeakably cruel,” the experts said in a statement.

The experts stressed the need to immediately ceasefire and ensure urgent access to humanitarian aid, and to guarantee the physical safety of the civilian population.

The group also condemned the deadly Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital blast and said they were "sounding the alarm."

Palestinian officials blamed Israel for the hospital explosion on Tuesday. However, Israel rejected the accusation, saying evidence showed it was caused by a missile launch misfire by Palestinian Islamic Jihad. A US government assessment also concluded Israel “was not responsible,” according to the National Security Council. The assessment was based on available reporting, including “intelligence, missile activity, and open source video and images of the incident,” spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.

The UN experts said the Israel campaign in Gaza was resulting in crimes against humanity.

"Considering statements made by Israeli political leaders and their allies, accompanied by military action in Gaza and escalation of arrests and killing in the West Bank, there is also a risk of genocide against the Palestine people,” the experts said.
“There are no justifications or exceptions for such crimes. We are appalled by the inaction of the international community in the face of belligerent war-mongering,” the experts said.
“The occupation needs to end and there must be reparation, restitution and reconstruction, towards full justice for Palestinians,” they concluded.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan rejected the accusations by the UN experts.

“They are defending terrorists who are committed to the genocide of the Jewish people, and just committed one in our southern communities. These statements from senior officials show how distorted the UN is,” Erdan said.

“The top humanitarian situation they should be focused on is the condition of over 200 innocent civilians held hostage in Gaza, instead of aiding the terrorists and their supporters,” he said.

42 min ago

Israel-Hamas war fuels debate and nationalist sentiment on Chinese social media

From CNN's Chris Lau

Israel’s war with Palestinian militant group Hamas has sparked a fierce debate on China’s tightly controlled social media, driving a wedge between those who support Israel’s right to retaliate and a variety of pro-Palestinian voices – including a surge in antisemitic views.

Many in China have been closely following developments in the Middle East and posting their views online since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people and capturing around 200 hostages now believed to be held in Gaza.

The spiraling conflict has split views on popular platform Weibo in much the same way as it has divided opinion outside of China with posts on the Israel-Hamas war routinely landing in its top trending lists, drawing hundreds of millions of views.

But while there are many posts sympathetic to Israel, criticism of its actions is growing, alongside a rise in more extreme, antisemitic views – which China’s powerful online censors have allowed to proliferate.

Deputy Chief of Mission Yuval Waks, of the Israeli Embassy in Beijing, said the sentiment in China has been “very anti-Israeli and, in many cases, antisemitic.”

“We are concerned this would create an atmosphere that is poisonous and would put into danger, critical danger, the Israelis in China and Jews who live in China,” Waks said.

An Israeli diplomat from the embassy was stabbed in Beijing last week by a foreign national, though the motivation of the suspect, a 53-year-old businessman, is still under investigation.

Read more about China's response to the ongoing conflict here.

58 min ago

Biden advocates for Israel as vital aid delivery remains in limbo. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

In a primetime address Thursday, US President Joe Biden directly appealed to Americans for US support in the wars in Israel and Ukraine and announced he would send an aid package to Congress. The remarks come one day after the president traveled to Tel Aviv and brokered a Gaza aid agreement between Egypt and Israel.

That humanitarian aid is desperately needed in Gaza, where people stuck in the besieged enclave are living in "increasingly dire conditions," the UN OCHA said Thursday. The entire population of Gaza has been cut off from supplies of electricity, food, fuel and water for over a week and concerns are rising about the rapidly worsening conditions.

Here's what you need to know:

  • Patient care collapse: Gaza’s main medical facility, the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, only has enough fuel to run its generators for 24 hours, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Thursday, warning that without electricity many patients will die. Patients are "in serious danger of dying in the next few hours, because it’s becoming impossible to get medical attention,” said Guillemette Thomas, MSF's medical coordinator for Palestine, based in Jerusalem.
  • Rafah crossing: With a full electricity blackout for the ninth consecutive day, food and water supplies dwindling, and hospitals on the brink of collapse, attention is on the critical Rafah border crossing. However, the Rafah crossing is not expected to open Friday for a convoy of 20 aid trucks to enter Gaza from Egypt, multiple sources told CNN. US officials now expect the first convoy this weekend. Meanwhile, Egyptian authorities on Thursday started removing cement blocks at the entrance of the crossing, preparing for its opening, several drivers there told CNN.
  • Increased military activity: As Israel prepares for a possible ground operation, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told troops gathered near the Gaza border on Thursday that they will "soon see" the enclave "from the inside," according to a press release from his office. When asked for comment on increased military activity at the border, Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Lt. Colonel Jonathan Conricus said, "The reserves are ready, equipped, mission-oriented, and standing by for the next stage of our operations."
  • Biden advocates for Israel: In his speech from the Oval Office, the US President said he will send an "urgent budget request" to Congress on Friday in order to "fund America's national security needs to support our critical partners, including Israel and Ukraine." Biden accused both Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin of wanting to "completely annihilate a neighboring democracy," but noted that they "represent different threats." He also reiterated support for a two-state solution, saying “Israel and Palestinians equally deserve to live in safety, dignity, and peace.”
  • Gaza death toll rises: According to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza, 3,785 people have been killed since October 7, including 1,524 children, 1,000 women and 120 elderly people. Additionally, 12,493 people have been injured, including 3,983 children, according to the ministry's spokesperson Dr. Ashraf Al-Qidra. The US intelligence community assesses that there likely were between 100 to 300 people killed in the blast at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza earlier this week, according to an unclassified intelligence assessment obtained by CNN. The Gaza health ministry has put the number at 471.
  • Regional tensions: UN Secretary-General António Guterres has made an urgent appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire. A new round of mass protests are expected across the region Friday in support of Palestinians who remain trapped in the enclave. During bilateral talks in Cairo Thursday, Jordan's King Abdullah and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reaffirmed their joint position against collective punishment policies in Gaza, including sieges, starvation and displacement. The leaders rejected any attempts at forced displacement of Gazans into their respective countries.
1 hr 23 min ago

Here's how Biden appealed to Americans for Israel and Ukraine funding during a primetime address

From CNN's Betsy Klein

US President Joe Biden directly appealed to Americans Thursday evening for US support for the wars in Israel and Ukraine during a primetime address from the Oval Office.

Here are key lines from his speech:

  • An "inflection point in history": Biden has often cast this moment in history as an “inflection point” — a battle between the world’s democracies and autocracies. On Thursday, he argued that “this is one of those moments,” making a direct appeal to the American people as he sought to build support for US funding for wars abroad that could face a challenging path in Congress, where the House of Representatives remains unable to pass legislation in its second week without a speaker.
  • War comparisons: Biden compared the events this month in Israel to nearly 20 months of war in Ukraine. He accused both Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin of wanting to "completely annihilate a neighboring democracy," but noted that they "represent different threats."
  • Call for support: The president said that support for both wars in Israel and Ukraine is "vital for America’s national security.” And he warned, more broadly, that US adversaries and competitors “are watching.” He announced he would be submitting an “urgent budget request” for supplemental funding for Israel and Ukraine, among other national security priorities, to Congress on Friday. 
  • A firm stance against hate: Biden spoke out against Islamophobia and antisemitism, both of which have intensified in recent days, offering comfort and condemnation. Biden acknowledged the fear from Jewish families “worried about being targeted in school, wearing symbols of their faith walking down the street, or going out about their daily life.” And he empathized with Muslim-Americans who are “outraged … saying to yourself, ‘here we go again, with Islamophobia and distrust we saw after 9/11.'” He offered a message of recognition to those impacted: “To all of you hurting, those of you hurting, I want you to know I see you. You belong. I want to say this to you: you're all American.”
  • Israel trip reflection: Biden reflected on his recent trip to Israel, where he met with Israeli officials and reaffirmed support for the country. He said that while there, he "saw people who are strong, determined, resilient and also angry, in shock and in deep, deep pain."
  • Hostage promise: The president also renewed his promise of getting American hostages home to America, saying that "there is no higher priority for me than the safety of Americans held hostage."
  • Two-state solution: He reiterated support for a two-state solution, saying “Israel and Palestinians equally deserve to live in safety, dignity, and peace.”
  • Hamas clarification: Biden sought to draw a clear distinction between Hamas and the Palestinian people. He said the militant group "does not represent the Palestinian people" and accused it of using Palestinians "as human shields." He said he is "heartbroken by the tragic loss of Palestinian life" and added that the US "remains committed to the Palestinian people's right to dignity and to self-determination."
1 hr 23 min ago

Gaza's main hospital will only have electricity for 24 more hours at most, MSF says

From CNN’s Sahar Akbarzai and Jo Shelley

Ambulances are seen at the entrance to the emergency ward of the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on October 15.
Ambulances are seen at the entrance to the emergency ward of the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on October 15. Dawood Nemer/AFP/Getty Images

Gaza’s main medical facility, the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, only has enough fuel to run its generators for 24 hours, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Thursday.    

"Without electricity many patients will die," said Guillemette Thomas, MSF's medical coordinator for Palestine, based in Jerusalem.  

Thousands of people have been injured in Gaza since October 7 as a result of Israeli airstrikes following Hamas’ terror attacks. 

"I believe that these people are in serious danger of dying in the next few hours, because it’s becoming impossible to get medical attention,” Thomas said.   

Thomas warned that patients in intensive care, neonatology and those on respiratory support machines are at particular risk. 

“Patients with chronic illnesses, such as diabetes and cancer, and pregnant women are also at risk due to a general shortage of medicines,” Thomas explained. 

Al Shifa hospital — where MSF has provided care for burns patients for years — is one of the few places in Gaza with electricity remaining, and it is currently also treating victims from the hospital blast at Al Alhi Baptist hospital on Tuesday.     

Thousands of Palestinians are also sheltering at Al-Shifa hospital as people went there looking for a safe haven from the constant bombing, Thomas said.   

MSF said it is vital for hospitals to be running again and that regular ceasefires must be guaranteed for fuel and medicine to be brought into hospitals.

1 hr 23 min ago

Greek Orthodox church in Gaza hit in an airstrike, church officials say

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq, Kareem Khadder, Abeer Salman and Ibrahim Dahman 

The St. Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church was hit in an Israeli airstrike on Thursday night, according to its owners and Hamas. 

The church's campus in Gaza City is owned by the Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem, which said in a statement they "remain committed to fulfilling its religious and moral duty in providing assistance, support, and refuge to those in need, amidst continuous Israeli demands to evacuate these institutions of civilians and the pressures exerted on the churches in this regard."

"Targeting churches and their institutions, along with the shelters they provide to protect innocent citizens, especially children and women who have lost their homes due to Israeli airstrikes on residential areas over the past thirteen days, constitutes a war crime that cannot be ignored," the Patriarchate's statement read.

An Israeli airstrike caused one of the buildings belonging to the Greek Orthodox Church in central Gaza City to collapse, the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Interior and National Security said in a statement on Thursday, adding that many people who were taking shelter in the building were injured.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday acknowledged that "a wall of a church in the area was damaged" as a result of the IDF strike.

"Earlier today, IDF fighter jets struck the command and control center belonging to a Hamas terrorist involved in the launching of rockets and mortars toward Israel," IDF told CNN in a statement.

"The command and control center was used to carry out attacks against Israel and contained terrorist infrastructure belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization," the statement continued.

"We are aware of reports on casualties. The incident is under review," the statement read.

"Hamas intentionally embeds its assets in civilian areas and uses the residents of the Gaza Strip as human shields," the IDF said.

1 hr 24 min ago

Increased military activity along Israel-Gaza border, CNN reports

From CNN's Nic Robertson

Several illumination flares were seen floating down in the distance while red tracer rounds can be seen accompanied by the sound of heavy machine gun fire. 
Several illumination flares were seen floating down in the distance while red tracer rounds can be seen accompanied by the sound of heavy machine gun fire.  CNN

Early Friday morning, CNN's Nic Robertson witnessed increased military activity along Israel's border with Gaza.

Several illumination flares are seen floating down in the distance, while red tracer rounds can be seen accompanied by the sound of heavy machine gun fire.  

In the video, Robertson recalled hearing heavy machine gun fire, and distant explosions.

CNN is unable to provide further detail on the type of military activity seen along the border.

When asked for comment on the military activity, Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Lt. Colonel Jonathan Conricus told Burnett, "The reserves are ready, equipped, mission-oriented, and standing by for the next stage of our operations. But at this time, of course, we will not advertise when, where, and how we will advance or do or enhance our military activities."

Israeli politicians have given Israel's military the "green light" to enter Gaza, officials told Robertson on Thursday, and it is now up to the military to decide when to go in.

1 hr 24 min ago

Rafah crossing not expected to open today for vital Gaza aid, sources tell CNN

From Jake Tapper, Jennifer Hansler and Alex Marquardt

The Rafah crossing is not expected to open today for a convoy of humanitarian aid to get to Gaza, multiple sources told CNN, despite expectations voiced by US President Joe Biden and others that it would be open.

“I would not put money on those trucks going through tomorrow,” one source familiar with the discussions told CNN.

Road repairs need to be done on the Egyptian side of the buffer zone and there are a lot of other details to make sure the aid is sustained, not a one off, the source said. 

It’s “a really volatile situation,” the person said. “These people have been waiting for food, for medicine and for water. If they’re told 20 trucks are coming in and we don’t know when is next it’s going to create a really dangerous situation. If I were in that situation, if I didn’t think there would be more trucks, I’d do everything I could to get what’s inside.”

US officials now expect that the first convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid into Gaza from Egypt will cross the border this weekend, possibly by Saturday. 

A US official cautioned that the situation remained fluid as preparations continued to allow the humanitarian aid through.

US State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said at a briefing Thursday afternoon that former Ambassador David Satterfield, the US special envoy for Middle East humanitarian assistance, was “on the ground negotiating with the Israelis” and working on the details “even as we speak.”

“With respect to trucks, I don't want to speak to what the exact agreement will look like because that is a matter that continues to be negotiated, that Ambassador Satterfield is on the ground negotiating,” Miller said.

The agreement is for 20 trucks but there are 200 parked outside so aid could be sustained if there’s an agreement. 

Israel is going to want to be involved in the control mechanism, the source says, to make sure they approve what’s going in. 

“Things can change quickly for the better and for the worse,” they said.

Miller on Thursday reiterated that the concerns voiced by the Israeli government that Hamas will try to divert the assistance for Gaza and noted “we think that's a legitimate concern.” 

Speaking to reporters en route back to the US from Israel Wednesday, Biden said Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi agreed to open the Rafah crossing to “let up to 20 trucks through to begin with.” The road into Gaza had to be fixed and potholes filled before the trucks could pass, the president said. He said it would take about eight hours on Thursday to get the work done, and he expected the trucks to be rolling Friday.

On Thursday, Egyptian state media and an Egyptian security official also indicated that the crossing would be open Friday.

1 hr 24 min ago

UN warns of "increasingly dire conditions" in Gaza amid electricity blackout and shortages of food and water

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite in London

About 1 million internally displaced people in Gaza are living in "increasingly dire conditions" amid shortages of critical resources, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Thursday.

Gaza is under a full electricity blackout for the ninth consecutive day, food and water supplies are dwindling, and hospitals are on the brink of collapse, the office said.

"Water production from municipal groundwater sources is at less than five percent of the level prior to the latest crisis. The lack of fuel, insecurity and road damage have brought water trucking operations to a halt in most areas," OCHA said.

Nutritional health is deteriorating amid the "extremely limited water supply, raising the risk of dehydration and leading to people consuming water that is unfit to drink," OCHA said.

The office also stressed that commercial stocks of essential food commodities in shops are set to last for "only a few more days."

OCHA said the World Food Programme (WFP) is providing food and cash assistance every day, aiding a total of 522,000 Palestinians since the start of the crisis.

Separately, UN experts called for a ceasefire in a statement from the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council.

"The wilful and systematic destruction of civilian homes and infrastructure, known as 'domicide', and cutting off drinking water, medicine, and essential food is clearly prohibited under international criminal law," according to the statement. 

“We are sounding the alarm: There is an ongoing campaign by Israel resulting in crimes against humanity in Gaza. Considering statements made by Israeli political leaders and their allies, accompanied by military action in Gaza and escalation of arrests and killing in the West Bank, there is also a risk of genocide against the Palestine people,” the experts said.