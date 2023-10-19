Egypt and Israel have signaled readiness for aid to begin moving into Gaza, following a high-profile visit to Israel by US President Joe Biden.
The glimmer of hope for civilian relief in Gaza comes after Tuesday's devastating hospital blast in the enclave that likely killed hundreds and infuriated the region.
Here's what you need to know:
- Gaza aid: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has agreed to open the Rafah crossing into Gaza to humanitarian aid, Biden said following a phone call between the two leaders. Sisi has blamed Israeli shelling for preventing the vital facility from reopening. But there is "no update on if and when" the Rafah crossing will open for the passage of humanitarian aid, the UN Secretary General's deputy spokesperson said. Meanwhile, the Israeli prime minister’s office said Israel will not block humanitarian aid into Gaza through Rafah, but will also not allow supplies to the enclave from its own territory until Hamas releases all hostages.
- Hospital blast: The top Democrat and Republican on the US Senate's Select Committee on Intelligence said they are "confident" that Tuesday's blast at a Gaza hospital was caused by a failed rocket launch by "militant terrorists" — not an Israeli airstrike. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson provided additional details about the US assessment, pointing to intelligence indicating that Palestinian militants in Gaza themselves believed the blast was caused by an errant rocket launch by Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Israeli officials have released audio of what they say is Hamas militants discussing the blast and attributing it to a rocket launched by the rival Islamist group.
- Lebanon border clashes: Israel is striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement early Thursday. Hezbollah conducted six attacks on Israeli military posts along the Lebanese border on Wednesday using guided missiles, machine guns and 57-mm mortars, the militant group said. Clashes this month between Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants have raised fears of a wider regional conflict.
- Biden visit: The US president said he knew he was risking criticism by traveling to Israel, but he "came to get something done." Biden said he was "very blunt" with Israeli leaders during meetings on Wednesday — and that he laid out the expectation they would be "held accountable" if they didn’t allow for more assistance for people displaced by the conflict. Biden also said he received "no pushback" from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he raised humanitarian issues. Biden wouldn’t go into details about attempts to get Americans and other civilians out of Gaza, but assured "we're going to get people out."
- International input: Biden plans to make a direct appeal to the American people to continue funding wars in Ukraine and Israel in an Oval Office address Thursday, according to two administration officials. The primetime address will take place on the eve of the White House requesting north of $100 billion from Congress to deliver aid and resources to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and the US border with Mexico. Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to arrive in Israel early Thursday, in what is set to be his first stop in a two-day trip to the Middle East.