Live Updates

Israel weighs response to Iran attack

Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 12:35 a.m. ET, April 16, 2024
28 min ago

It's morning in the Middle East. Catch up here

From CNN Staff

Israel was set to take its first steps toward a ground offensive in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah this week but has delayed those plans as it mulls a response to Iran’s unprecedented aerial attacks over the weekend, two Israeli sources have told CNN.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long stressed the importance of invading Rafah to dismantle Hamas’s remaining battalions, despite international pressure to call off an all-out ground offensive.

But a military response to Iran could pull Israel's attention and resources away from Gaza.

Here are the latest developments in the region:

  • Israel weighs response to Iran: The Israeli war cabinet has reviewed military plans for a potential response to Iran's attacks, an official said. The cabinet also reviewed diplomatic options, which could be carried out in addition to a military response. It is not clear if a decision has been made.
  • White House urges de-escalation: US President Joe Biden is focusing on preventing Iran's attack from spiraling into a wider regional conflict, spokesperson John Kirby said.
  • China's reaction: China said it noted Iran’s statement that the actions against Israel were an “exercise of the right of self-defense” during a phone call between the foreign ministers of the two nations, and did not condemn the weekend strikes.
  • Al-Shifa aftermath: Fifteen more bodies were recovered from around Al-Shifa Hospital following the withdrawal of the Israeli military from the area two weeks ago, Gaza residents and medical crews told CNN.
  • Hostage talks: Hamas has slashed the number of hostages it is willing to release during the first phase of a ceasefire deal by more than half, an Israeli source said. This represents a significant step backward in the talks.

30 min ago

Hamas slashes number of hostages it is willing to release in ceasefire deal, Israeli source says

From CNN’s Jeremy Diamond in Tel Aviv

Hamas has slashed the number of hostages it is willing to release during the first phase of a proposed ceasefire deal by more than half, an Israeli source close to the negotiations said.

In its latest counterproposal, Hamas offered to release fewer than 20 hostages in exchange for a six-week ceasefire, more than halving the number of 40 hostages that has been the basis of negotiations for months — a significant step backward in the talks.

A senior Biden administration official confirmed that Hamas is focused on those 20 for the first phase of a potential deal. The official also confirmed Hamas is telling mediators that it only has around 20 remaining hostages who are women or sick, wounded and elderly men.

Hamas also called for the release of more Palestinian prisoners in exchange for fewer hostages, the source said, as well as a higher number of prisoners serving life sentences.

The Israeli source said the latest Hamas counterproposal signals that Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader in Gaza, does not want a deal, seeking to exploit fissures between the US and Israel over Israeli military operations in Gaza and domestic pressure on the Israeli government.

Hamas spokesperson Basem Naim said the group had proposed “releasing (three) captured Israelis each week,” but said “no one is talking about final numbers.”

Beyond the ratio of Palestinian prisoners, Hamas is continuing to demand assurances about a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, and unrestricted access for Palestinians to return to northern Gaza.

“I think part of this is Hamas thinks they're winning. Because their definition of success is survival and they've survived so far,” the Biden official said. “The longer the conflict has gone on the more recalcitrant Hamas has become rather than the other way around.”
47 min ago

China notes Iran's position on Israel attack and does not condemn strikes

From CNN’s Manveena Suri, Simone McCarthy and Wayne Chang

China said it noted Iran’s statement that the actions against Israel were an “exercise of the right of self-defense” during a phone call between the foreign ministers of the two nations on Monday, and did not condemn the weekend strikes.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian that China condemned the attack on a consulate building in the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus, according to a statement issued by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Chinese foreign minister added the incident “seriously violates international law and is unacceptable.”

“China has noted Iran's statement that the actions it took were limited and it was an exercise of the right of self-defense in response to the attack on the embassy building,” the statement said.
“The current regional situation is very sensitive, and Iran is willing to exercise restraint and has no intention of further escalating the situation,” the statement added, quoting Amir-Abdollahian.

Separately, China’s Special Envoy on the Middle East, Zhai Jun, met with Irit Ben-Abba Vitale, Israel’s Ambassador to China, on Monday, in which the latter expressed Israel's position and concerns on the conflict in Gaza.

Zhai said China was “deeply concerned about the current escalation of regional tensions, and conflicts and bloodshed serve the interests of no one.”

49 min ago

15 more bodies recovered from around Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital as exhumation process continues

From CNN's Kareem Khadder and Zeena Saifi

A United Nations team inspects the grounds of Al-Shifa hospital after an Israeli raid on April 8.
A United Nations team inspects the grounds of Al-Shifa hospital after an Israeli raid on April 8. AFP/Getty Images

Fifteen more bodies were recovered on Monday from around Al-Shifa Hospital following the withdrawal of the Israeli military from the area two weeks ago, Gaza residents and medical crews told CNN.

Health workers and residents in northern Gaza have been searching and digging for what they believe are mass graves and looking for their loved ones, after they said Israeli forces killed hundreds of Palestinians and left their bodies to decompose during their two-week siege of the complex.

“We were called today to extract the bodies that are buried inside Al-Shifa medical complex. We came here at 9 a.m. with an excavator and excavated 15 bodies,” Adel Al-Mash-Harawi, an ambulance driver from Gaza told CNN from the site of the excavation.

Hundreds of bodies have been recovered from areas around the hospital complex since the siege ended on April 1, a Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson told CNN last week.

Video filmed by CNN Monday shows medical workers, some wearing UN-marked vests, walking around the site over mounds of sand, digging up bodies. White body bags can be seen lying on the side of the excavation site, some marked with text reading “unidentified body” and some with names of people on them.

CNN has contacted the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for comment on these allegations but has not received a response.

Read the full story.

50 min ago

Biden focused on preventing Iran attack from spiraling into wider regional conflict

From CNN’s Sam Fossum

President Joe Biden meets with members of the National Security team regarding the unfolding missile attacks on Israel from Iran on Saturday evening in the White House Situation Room. Some portions of this handout photo have been blurred by the source.
President Joe Biden meets with members of the National Security team regarding the unfolding missile attacks on Israel from Iran on Saturday evening in the White House Situation Room. Some portions of this handout photo have been blurred by the source. Adam Schultz/The White House

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby reiterated Monday morning that President Joe Biden is focused on preventing Iran’s attack against Israel from spiraling into a wider regional conflict. 

“Just because Iran conducted this unprecedented attack, which we and our Israeli partners and other partners thwarted, doesn't mean that we should just accept a constant rising escalation in the region. The President is not going to accept that he wants to see things de-escalate,” Kirby told CNN’s Kate Bolduan this morning.

Pressed on whether it’s the White House position that Israel should not retaliate, Kirby said that’s ultimately up to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government but that the US wants to see tensions de-escalate. 

“We respect their sovereign decision-making process. What we want to see is de-escalation of the tensions. We don't want to see a wider war," Kirby said.

53 min ago

Israel is delaying its ground operation in Rafah, sources tell CNN

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond in Tel Aviv

A general view from the makeshift tents where Palestinian families taking shelter in Rafah, Gaza, on February 18.
A general view from the makeshift tents where Palestinian families taking shelter in Rafah, Gaza, on February 18. Abed Zagout/Anadolu/Getty Images

Israel was set to take its first steps toward a ground offensive in Rafah this week, but has delayed those plans as it mulls a response to Iran’s attack, two Israeli sources tell CNN.

The Israeli Air Force had planned on dropping leaflets on parts of the city on Monday, the sources said.

One Israeli official said Israel remains determined to carry out a ground offensive in the city but that the timing of civilian evacuations and the coming ground offensive remains unclear at the moment. The Israeli military declined to comment.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stressed the importance of invading Rafah to dismantle Hamas’s remaining battalions despite significant pressure from the United States to call off an all-out ground offensive.

The future of the war in Gaza and the ground offensive in Rafah in Rafah, where more than a million people are sheltering, are also factoring into the war cabinet’s debate about a potential response to Iran’s attack.

A military response that risks escalating the conflict with Iran further would pull the military’s attention and resources away from Gaza, where Israel’s government has vowed to hand Hamas a total defeat.

Read the full story.

55 min ago

Israeli war cabinet reviewed military plans for response against Iran

From CNN’s Jeremy Diamond in Tel Aviv

The Israeli war cabinet has reviewed military plans for a potential response against Iran during a nearly three-hour meeting on Monday, an official said.

The war cabinet remains determined to act, but it is not clear at this point if a decision has been made.

There is a sense that Israel must act quickly, the official said.  

The war cabinet also reviewed diplomatic options to further isolate Iran, which could be carried out in addition to a military response.

56 min ago

Analysis: Israel faces dilemma in response to Iran’s attack

Analysis by CNN's Nadeen Ebrahim and Jeremy Diamond

Israel has yet to agree on how to respond to the Iranian attack that saw more than 300 projectiles fired at its territory in the first direct military confrontation between the Islamic Republic and the Jewish state.

Israel must balance international pressure to show restraint on the one hand while searching for an appropriate response to an unprecedented attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu now has to weigh his right-wing coalition’s call for a strong reaction against the risk of further international isolation for Israel by widening the war without international support.

Despite pressure from allies not to escalate, Israel’s war cabinet is now debating the timing and scope of the response, two Israeli officials familiar with the deliberations told CNN.

Analysts say that Israel has few options, and each of those options comes with a price, especially as it is already embroiled in a brutal six-month war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip and is confronting various Iran-backed militants in the region.

A direct attack on Iran would set yet another precedent. While Israel is believed to have conducted covert operations in Iran over the years, often targeting individuals or facilities seen as a threat to its security, it has never launched a direct military assault on Iranian territory.

“We are definitely in a new phase, and a very dangerous phase of the Israeli-Iranian confrontation,” said Raz Zimmt, an Iran expert at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) in Tel Aviv. “Iran has certainly tried to change the rules of the game with Israel… We might expect more rounds of direct attacks in the future.”

Read the full analysis.

50 min ago

Israeli prime minister says international community must "stand united in resisting this Iranian aggression"

From CNN’s Eugenia Yosef in Haifa and Larry Register in Atlanta

It's imperative the international community "stand united in resisting this Iranian aggression, which threatens world peace," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a Monday statement from his office on X.

Netanyahu added:

“Directly and through its terror proxies Hamas and others, Iran is conducting a full-scale campaign of aggression that threatens not only Israel but the entire Middle East.”

Netanyahu's comments follow an Iranian strike against Israel over the weekend in which more than 300 missiles and drones were launched.

Tehran said the attack was in retaliation for a deadly Israeli attack against a consulate building in the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus.