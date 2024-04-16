Israel was set to take its first steps toward a ground offensive in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah this week but has delayed those plans as it mulls a response to Iran’s unprecedented aerial attacks over the weekend, two Israeli sources have told CNN.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long stressed the importance of invading Rafah to dismantle Hamas’s remaining battalions, despite international pressure to call off an all-out ground offensive.
But a military response to Iran could pull Israel's attention and resources away from Gaza.
Here are the latest developments in the region:
- Israel weighs response to Iran: The Israeli war cabinet has reviewed military plans for a potential response to Iran's attacks, an official said. The cabinet also reviewed diplomatic options, which could be carried out in addition to a military response. It is not clear if a decision has been made.
- White House urges de-escalation: US President Joe Biden is focusing on preventing Iran's attack from spiraling into a wider regional conflict, spokesperson John Kirby said.
- China's reaction: China said it noted Iran’s statement that the actions against Israel were an “exercise of the right of self-defense” during a phone call between the foreign ministers of the two nations, and did not condemn the weekend strikes.
- Al-Shifa aftermath: Fifteen more bodies were recovered from around Al-Shifa Hospital following the withdrawal of the Israeli military from the area two weeks ago, Gaza residents and medical crews told CNN.
- Hostage talks: Hamas has slashed the number of hostages it is willing to release during the first phase of a ceasefire deal by more than half, an Israeli source said. This represents a significant step backward in the talks.