World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Israel weighs response after Iran fires missile barrage

Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 12:18 a.m. ET, April 15, 2024
8 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
28 min ago

India calls on Iran to release 17 Indian crew members on board seized container ship 

From CNN's Sandi Sidhu in Hong Kong 

India has called on Iran to release 17 Indian crew members on board a container ship seized by Iran on Saturday. 

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said that he spoke to his Iranian counterpart Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and "took up the release of 17 Indian crew members of MSC Aries."

Four Filipino seamen were also on board the ship, according to the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers.

The department said it was working with its government, the ship owner, and the operator to release the captured seafarers.

On Saturday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized an Israeli-linked container ship in a helicopter operation near the Strait of Hormuz, state news agency IRNA reported. 

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) said there were 25 crew members on board.

25 min ago

It's morning in the Middle East. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

An hours-long Israeli war cabinet meeting ended Sunday without a decision on how Israel will respond to Iran’s unprecedented missile and drone attack, an Israeli official said.

The cabinet is determined to take action — but has yet to decide on the timing and scope, the official said.

CNN analyst Barak Ravid said Israeli ministers Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot advocated for swift action, but US President Joe Biden's phone call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led to a decision to delay the response. 

Israel is not seeking war after Iran's attack and "balance is needed in this situation," Israeli President Isaac Herzog told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Sunday.

Biden and senior members of his national security team told their counterparts the US will not participate in any offensive action against Iran, according to US officials familiar with the matter.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said any “new aggression against the interests of the Iranian nation will be met with a heavier and regrettable response,” according to state media. 

Here are some other key developments:

  • UN response: United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said the UN and member countries have a “shared responsibility” to engage “all parties concerned to prevent further escalation.” In Sunday’s UN Security Council emergency session called to address Iran’s attack, Israel and Iran condemned each other’s actions.
  • Diplomatic response: Jordan summoned Iran's ambassador after it intercepted Iranian drones over the country. G7 nations condemned the attack and said they would work together to "stabilize the situation" in the Middle East. And US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the importance of avoiding escalation in the region and "a coordinated diplomatic response," in calls with his counterparts from the UK, Germany, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

And here's the latest on the war in Gaza:

  • Child shot in the head: As thousands of Palestinians were turned away from returning to their homes in northern Gaza, a young girl was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers, her mother said. Video showed a man carrying Sally Abu Laila, 5, who was bleeding from her head, with people crowding around her in panic trying to cover her wound.
  • IDF calls in reserves: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Sunday it was calling in about two reserve brigades for Gaza "operational activities" after a situational assessment. The move was to defend Israel and civilian security, the IDF said.
  • Bakery reopens: A World Food Programme (WFP) bakery has reopened in northern Gaza, where the UN agency says bakeries have been unable to operate for months due to the war and lack of access. "We need safe & sustained access to prevent famine," WFP said.
  • Ceasefire deal: Hamas has turned down an offer on a ceasefire and hostage deal, IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said. A diplomatic source familiar with the negotiations told CNN the militant group rejected the proposal at talks in Cairo.
29 min ago

Israeli and Iranian ambassadors trade accusations during UN Security Council session

From Abel Alvarado in Atlanta

Israel and Iran’s United Nations ambassadors condemned each other’s actions during Sunday’s UN Security Council emergency session called to address Iran’s attack on Israel.

Israel’s UN ambassador Gilad Erdan said Iran "must be stopped before it drives the world to a point of no return, to a regional war that can escalate to a world war."

Erdan accused Iran of seeking world domination and that its attack proved that Tehran "cares nothing, nothing for Islam or Muslims" before pulling out a tablet to show a video of Israel intercepting Iranian drones above Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Erdan called on the Security Council to designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terror organization.

“Action must be taken now, not for Israel's sake, not for the region's sake, but for the world's sake. Stop Iran today."

Iran’s UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani said his country’s operation was "entirely in the exercise of Iran’s inherent right to self-defense, as outlined in Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations and recognized by international law."

Iravani said:

“Iran is never seeking to contribute to the spillover of the conflict in the region, nor does it to escalate or spread the tension to the entire region," he said.

Tehran’s attack had been anticipated since a suspected Israeli strike on an Iranian diplomatic complex in Syria earlier this month.

Iravani added Iran has “no intention of engaging in conflict with the US in the region” but warned Iran will use its “inherent right to respond proportionately” should the US initiate a military operation against “Iran, its citizens or its security.”

30 min ago

"No significant damage within Israel," senior US military official says

From CNN's MJ Lee, Kevin Liptak and Priscilla Alvarez

A senior US military official said the United States assessed there was "no significant damage within Israel itself" after Iran's missile and drone barrage.

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari appeared to echo the assessment on Sunday, saying that out of hundreds of rockets launched from Iran, only a few penetrated Israel, causing minor damage to the infrastructure at Nevatim airbase near the runway and to a road in the Hermon region.

Nevatim remained fully functional, and planes continued take-off and landing to fulfil their missions.

US President Joe Biden told the Israeli prime minister in his phone call Sunday that he should consider Saturday a win because Iran’s attacks had been largely unsuccessful and demonstrated Israel’s superior military capability, a senior administration official said.

John Kirby, the White House national security spokesman, said Sunday the ability to prevent widespread damage was a demonstration of Israel’s “military superiority” and proof that Iran was not the “military power that they claim to be.”

“This was an incredible success, really proving Israel’s military superiority and just as critically, their diplomatic superiority, that they have friends in the region, that they have around the world that are willing to help them,” Kirby told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

Read more about what US officials said.

32 min ago

Israel's war cabinet meeting ends without a decision on Iran attack response, an official says

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond

An hours-long Israeli war cabinet meeting ended Sunday night without a decision on how Israel will respond to Iran’s attack, an Israeli official said.

The cabinet is determined to respond – but has yet to decide on the timing and scope. 

The official said the Israeli military has been tasked with coming up with additional options for a response.

Separately, a senior Biden administration official told reporters that an Israeli official told the United States that it's not looking to significantly escalate the showdown with Iran.

“I think Israel made clear to us they're not looking for a significant escalation with Iran. That's not what they're looking for. They're looking to protect themselves and defend themselves,” the senior administration official said. 

Israel war cabinet minister Benny Gantz said earlier Sunday that Israel will “exact a price from Iran in a way and time that suits us.”

CNN's Priscilla Alvarez contributed to this report.

32 min ago

US Homeland Security doesn't find any "specific or credible threats" following Iran's attack on Israel

From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez

The US Department of Homeland Security has not identified any “specific or credible threats” to the US since Iran’s attack on Israel and is working with partners to evaluate the threat environment, a US official told CNN.

Earlier this month, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters that there’s been a heightened threat environment amid the conflict in the Middle East.

“I will say what we are dealing with, with respect to the conflict in the Middle East, is expressions of hate and threats and violence connected there to on both sides of the debate. And we have a heightened threat environment that we continue to be in as a result of that conflict,” he said.

A Homeland Security spokesperson said Sunday that the federal agency is continuing to monitor the situation and urging the public to remain vigilant.

33 min ago

Palestinian girl shot in mother's arms as they attempted to return to home in northern Gaza

From Mohammad Al-Sawalhi in Gaza and CNN’s Abeer Salman, Kareem Khadder and Zeena Saifi in Jerusalem

As thousands of Palestinians were turned away from returning to their homes in northern Gaza, a young girl was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers, her mother said.

Video showed a man carrying Sally Abu Laila, 5, who was bleeding from her head, with people crowding around her in panic trying to cover her wound.

Before the shooting, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said reports that people could return to their homes in northern Gaza were false.

“The northern Gaza Strip continues to be an active war zone and return to the area is not currently permitted,” IDF said.

Read the full story.

27 min ago

Israel is not seeking war after Iran's attack, President Herzog says

From CNN's Jennifer Hauser

Israel is not seeking war after Iran's attack and "balance is needed in this situation," Israeli President Isaac Herzog told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Sunday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is speaking with many world leaders and there is "intimate dialogue with allies" in response to Iran's actions, he said.

"We're considering it all. We're acting cool-headedly and lucidly," Herzog said. "I think we're operating in a very focused way and very responsible way and I'm sure there will be a decision accordingly that will make sure that we protect and defend the people of Israel."