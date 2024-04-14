Blinken says US to consult with allies "in the hours and days ahead"
From CNN’s Jennifer Hansler
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken "will be consulting with allies and partners in the region and around the world in the hours and days ahead" following the Iranian retaliatory attack on Israel, he said in a statement dated Sunday.
"The United States condemns Iran’s attack on Israel in the strongest terms," Blinken said. "While we do not seek escalation, we will continue to support Israel’s defense, and as the President made clear, we will defend US personnel."
14 min ago
'We have intercepted, we have contained,' says Netanyahu
From CNN’s Tamar Michaelis in Jerusalem
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made his first public statement after Iran's attack, vowing to the country's people that "together we shall win."
Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Netanyahu said: “We have intercepted, we have contained. Together we shall win.”
33 min ago
Iran warns its response will be "stronger and more resolute" if Israel retaliates following latest strikes
From CNN’s Alireza Hajihosseini and Eyad Kourdi
Iran has warned that it will respond with more force if Israel retaliates over this weekend's strikes, which Tehran said were themselves a reply to an Israeli attack earlier this month on its embassy complex in Syria's capital Damascus.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to exercise its inherent right of self-defense when required," Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, said in a statement.
Should the Israeli regime commit any military aggression again, Iran's response will assuredly and decisively be stronger and more resolute,” Ambassador Iravani added.
Citing self-defense against repeated Israeli military aggressions, Iravani said the strikes were specifically in retaliation to an Israeli attack on April 1 against what Iran says were diplomatic facilities in Damascus.
Iran claims the attack violated international law and led to the death of seven Iranian military advisors, including key commanders from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.
The statement also criticizes the United Nations Security Council for “failing to uphold international peace,” allowing Israel to “breach” established international norms and “escalate” regional tensions.
Additional context: Israel has carried out numerous strikes on Iran-backed targets in Syria, often targeting weapons shipments allegedly intended for Hezbollah, a powerful Iranian proxy in Lebanon.
Israel has not claimed responsibility for the April 1 attack which destroyed an Iranian consulate building in the capital Damascus, including Mohammed Reza Zahedi, a top Revolutionary Guards commander.
However an Israel Defense Forces spokesman told CNN that their intelligence showed the building was not a consulate and was instead “a military building of Quds forces disguised as a civilian building.”
16 min ago
Biden to meet with G7 leaders Sunday as he condemns Iran's "brazen attack"
From CNN’s Lauren Koenig
US President Joe Biden will meet with G7 leaders Sunday “to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran’s brazen attack,” according to a statement released by the White House.
“My team will engage with their counterparts across the region. And we will stay in close touch with Israel’s leaders,” the statement from Biden reads. “And while we have not seen attacks on our forces or facilities today, we will remain vigilant to all threats and will not hesitate to take all necessary action to protect our people.”
US defensive assets moved to the region earlier this week and “helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles,” according to the statement.
Biden also spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu following Saturday’s attack “to reaffirm America’s ironclad commitment to the security of Israel.”
I told him that Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks – sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel,” the president wrote.
22 min ago
US forces intercepted 70+ drones and at least three ballistic missiles, US officials say
From CNN's Oren Liebermann and Haley Britzky
US forces intercepted more than 70 one-way attack drones and at least three ballistic missiles during Iran's attack on Israel, according to two US officials familiar with the situation.
The ballistic missiles were intercepted by warships in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, one of the officials said. Iran launched more than 100 ballistic missiles in total at Israel, according to a senior administration official.
The US Navy currently has two destroyers in that area, both are guided missile destroyers capable of intercepting missile and drone launches.
US fighter jets were also part of the response to Iran’s attack on Saturday and shot down drones launched towards Israel, another US official told CNN.
45 min ago
Iran's attack on Israel lasted about five hours, officials say. Here's what we know
From CNN staff
The unprecedented wave of strikes launched from Iran towards Israel appears to have subsided, two US officials said. The attacks lasting approximately five hours and plunge the already tinder box Middle East into uncharted territory.
Iran said the overnight attacks were retaliation for a deadly Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, earlier this month.
The Biden administration says almost all of the drones and missiles – including more than 100 ballistic missiles – launched at Israel by Iran have been knocked out of the sky.
US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call that his country should consider tonight a win because the current US assessment is that Iran’s attacks had been largely unsuccessful and demonstrated Israel’s superior military capability, a senior administration official told CNN.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has asked his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, to notify the US ahead of any potential response to the Iranian attack, according to a US official. The Israeli security cabinet has authorized the three-man war cabinet to decide on Israel’s response.
Here's what we know so far:
No direct casualties: There have been no reports of injuries suffered directly through Iranian strikes, according to Israel’s emergency service. However, However, a 7-year-old girl was severely injured by shrapnel from an interceptor missile while 31 people were treated for minor injuries or panic attacks.
G7 leaders to meet: Biden will meet with G7 leaders Sunday “to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran’s brazen attack,” according to a statement released by the White House. The leaders of Canada and Portugal condemned Iran's attack, while the prime minister of Spain expressed his “utmost concern."
No US offensive involvement: The US will not participate in any offensive operations against Iran, Biden has made clear to Netanyahu, a senior administration official told CNN.
How it started: Earlier this month, an airstrike destroyed Iran's consulate building in Damascus, Syria, and killed seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officials — including top commanders, according to Iranian officials and state-affiliated media. The foreign ministers of Iran and Syria accused Israel of authoring the attack. Iran vowed to retaliate.
More on Iran's position: Iran’s regional allies say they entered confrontations with Israel on behalf of Palestinians in Gaza, Since the outbreak of war in Gaza, Iran’s proxies have launched attacks on Israel and its allies, while demanding a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave.
What this means: The beginning of a state-on-state conflict between Iran and Israel marks a serious escalation in the region – a scenario that the US has hoped to avoid since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October.
32 min ago
Biden told Netanyahu US will not participate in offensive operations against Iran, US official says
From CNN's MJ Lee
The US will not participate in any offensive operations against Iran, US President Joe Biden has made clear to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a senior administration official told CNN.
The comments were relayed during the phone call that the two leaders shared in the aftermath of Iran's retaliatory strikes against Israel.
52 min ago
Biden tells Netanyahu tonight was a win, nothing of "value" hit in Israel, US official says
From CNN's MJ Lee
Israel should consider tonight a win because the current US assessment is that Iran’s attacks had been largely unsuccessful and demonstrated Israel’s superior military capability, President Joe Biden told Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in their phone call, a senior administration official told CNN.
The US’s assessment tonight was that almost all of the drones and missiles – including more than 100 ballistic missiles -- launched by Iran had been knocked out of the sky. No cruise missile made impact, the official said, and nothing of “value” was hit.
52 min ago
No reports of injuries directly through Iranian strikes, according to Israel’s emergency service
From CNN’s Benjamin Brown in London
There have been no reports of injuries suffered directly through Iranian strikes, according to Israel’s emergency service.
However, the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service said it was called to treat a total of 31 people who suffered minor injuries while making their way to shelters and who suffered panic attacks during the drone and missile attacks.
Earlier, MDA said it had taken a 7-year-old girl to hospital who had suffered a severe head injury due to shrapnel from an interceptor missile that was launched to intercept an Iranian projectile.