People attend the funeral procession for seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members killed in a strike in Syria, which Iran blamed on Israel, in Tehran on April 5. Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images

The US and Israel are on high alert for a potential attack by Iran or its proxies that could escalate regional tensions stoked by the war in Gaza.

Iran has vowed revenge on Israel after a deadly strike on its embassy compound in Syria last week.

Concerns about this possible attack have prompted diplomatic conversations around the globe.

Here's what you need to know:

And here's the latest on the conflict in Gaza: