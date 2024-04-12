The US and Israel are on high alert for a potential attack by Iran or its proxies that could escalate regional tensions stoked by the war in Gaza.
Iran has vowed revenge on Israel after a deadly strike on its embassy compound in Syria last week.
Concerns about this possible attack have prompted diplomatic conversations around the globe.
Here's what you need to know:
- What Iran said: The imperative for Tehran to "punish" Israel for the deadly strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus last week might have been avoided if the attack had been condemned at the United Nations, Iran’s Mission to the UN said.
- What Israel said: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel is preparing for "scenarios" in locations other than Gaza. "We have determined a simple rule: Whoever harms us, we will harm them," he said.
- US and UK diplomacy: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with the foreign ministers of Turkey, China and Saudi Arabia to tell them that countries should be urging Iran not to escalate the conflict in the Middle East. The top US general for the Middle East has traveled to Israel. And, Britain's foreign secretary warned his Iranian counterpart that Tehran “must not draw” the Middle East into a wider conflict.
- US supports Israel: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke with Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The US officials expressed the country's support for Israel against Iranian threats. Gallant warned that such an attack could lead to a regional escalation.
- Travel restrictions: The US State Department restricted the travel of US government personnel in Israel in the wake of Iran's threats.
And here's the latest on the conflict in Gaza:
- Hamas on hostages: Hamas has said a ceasefire with Israel is essential to collect data on hostages held in Gaza by different groups. Hamas had previously told negotiators it is currently unable to identify and track down 40 Israeli hostages that meet the criteria for a proposed deal, raising fears that more hostages may be dead than are publicly known.
- Palestinian UN membership: A specialized UN committee has failed to reach a consensus on Palestinian membership in the United Nations, according to the president of the UN Security Council. The Palestinian Mission to the UN first requested to be recognized as a full member state in 2011. It was granted "non-member observer state" status in 2012.
- Aid updates: A UN official said it is clear Israel is working to ramp up aid for Gaza, but that it has not yet implemented all the measures it announced. On Wednesday, UNICEF said one of its vehicles was hit by live ammunition while waiting to enter northern Gaza. The vehicle was in a convoy trying to deliver fuel, food and medical supplies.