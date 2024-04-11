World
Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

By Heather Chen, CNN

Updated 12:33 a.m. ET, April 11, 2024
31 min ago

It's morning in the Middle East. Catch up on key developments

From CNN staff

Three sons of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza Wednesday, an assassination that threatens to complicate ongoing negotiations aiming to secure a ceasefire and hostage deal.

The Israeli military confirmed it carried out the attack, describing the men as “three Hamas military operatives that conducted terrorist activity in the central Gaza Strip.”

Haniyeh said killing the sons of leaders would only make Hamas “more steadfast in our principles and adherence to our land.”

Israeli officials drew a distinction between the strike and the negotiations aiming to secure a ceasefire and hostage deal.

Two other Israeli officials said neither Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had been told about the strike ahead of time.

Here are the other developments in the region:

  • Hamas raises hostage fears: Hamas has indicated it is currently unable to identify and track down 40 Israeli hostages needed for the first phase of a proposed ceasefire deal, according to an Israeli official and a source familiar with the discussions, raising fears that more hostages may be dead than are publicly known.
  • US commits to protecting Israel: President Joe Biden touted an "ironclad" commitment to Israel's security in the face of Iranian threats. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated that support. The US has been preparing for an attack by Iran on Israeli or American assets in the region following a deadly bombing of the Iranian facility in Damascus.
  • Fears of Iranian attack: The Israeli army has disrupted GPS signals over several cities, including the Tel Aviv metropolitan area and Jerusalem, to try and thwart missile or drone attacks potentially fired by Iran or Iran-backed groups in the region. The jamming disrupted daily life, sparking frustration across Israel. 
  • Eid celebrations ruined: This is an Eid unlike most Gazans can remember. A true celebration is virtually impossible anywhere in the enclave, where the United Nations says more than 70% of homes have been damaged or destroyed since October. Muslims in Gaza are marking the holiday with a mix of apprehension and defiance.
  • Aid crisis: The US airdropped about 852 tons of humanitarian aid to date, US Central Command said, as Israel limits truck-delivered aid in the enclave. The UN and aid agencies have repeatedly said that airdrops are not as effective as land crossings.

37 min ago

1 min ago

Lufthansa suspends flights to and from Tehran, Reuters reports

From CNN's Mitchell McCluskey

Lufthansa aircrafts are parked at the Frankfurt Airport, on April 8, in Frankfurt, Germany.
Lufthansa aircrafts are parked at the Frankfurt Airport, on April 8, in Frankfurt, Germany. Helmut Fricke/picture alliance/Getty Images

Germany's Lufthansa airline has suspended flights to and from the Iranian capital of Tehran "due to the current situation in the Middle East," according to a Reuters report on Wednesday, citing a Lufthansa spokesperson.

The decision was made after careful consideration, the spokesperson said, and will likely last until Thursday.

"We are constantly monitoring the situation in the Middle East and are in close contact with the authorities. The safety of our guests and crew members is Lufthansa’s top priority," the spokesperson said. 

CNN has reached out to Lufthansa for confirmation. 

The airline's decision comes after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to retaliate after accusing Israel of bombing the Iranian embassy complex in Damascus, Syria last week.

The airstrike, which Iran blamed on Israel, destroyed the consulate and killed seven Iranian officials, as well as at least six Syrians, according to Iranian state television.

The US remains on high alert for a potential retaliatory strike by Tehran against Israel. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said Iran was "threatening to launch a significant attack on Israel." 

50 min ago

Blinken reiterates US commitment to stand with Israel against Iranian threats

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the US support for Israel and pledged the US "will stand with Israel against any threats by Iran and its proxies" in a call with Israel's defense minister.

Blinken's conversation with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant comes as the US is on high alert for a potential attack by Iran or proxy groups against Israel in retaliation for an Israeli strike on an Iranian facility in Damascus

The two leaders “also discussed ongoing efforts to secure the release of all hostages through an agreement for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza,” according to a readout from State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

“Blinken welcomed Israel’s recent announcements of urgent steps to facilitate the entry of humanitarian assistance into Gaza and to improve humanitarian deconfliction and coordination, reiterating that incidents such as the strike on World Central Kitchen workers must never reoccur,” Miller said.

The top US diplomat also emphasized to Gallant that the US "expects Israel to quickly implement its commitments on humanitarian assistance and deconfliction and that those commitments must be sustained over time,” he said.

50 min ago

Israeli official says strike on Hamas leader's children was not related to ceasefire negotiations

From CNN’s Jeremy Diamond in Jerusalem

People look at the car in which three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh were reportedly killed in an Israeli air strike near Al Shati, northwest of Gaza City, on April 10.
People look at the car in which three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh were reportedly killed in an Israeli air strike near Al Shati, northwest of Gaza City, on April 10. AFP/Getty Images

Israeli officials are scrambling to draw a sharp distinction between the Israeli airstrike that killed the children of Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh and the ongoing negotiations aiming to secure a ceasefire and hostage deal.

"The operation is not related to the negotiations on the release of the hostages,” one Israeli official said. "Israel will continue and eliminate every terrorist/terrorist operatives.”

Two other Israeli officials said neither Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had been informed about the strike ahead of time.

The comments from Israeli officials come after Haniyeh suggested the airstrike was an attempt to “force Hamas to back down on its demands” at the negotiating table.

51 min ago

Biden touts "ironclad" commitment to Israel's security amid Iran threats

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

U.S. President Joe Biden during a joint press conference in the Rose Garden with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House on April 10, 2024 in Washington, DC.
U.S. President Joe Biden during a joint press conference in the Rose Garden with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House on April 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Joe Biden said the US remains stalwart in its commitment to protect Israel in the face of Iranian threats against the country.

Iran was "threatening to launch a significant attack on Israel" following the killings of Iranian generals at the Iranian consulate in Damascus last week, Biden said.

"As I've told Prime Minister Netanyahu, our commitment to Israel's security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad."

"We're going to do all we can to protect Israel's security," he said.

Some context: CNN previously reported that senior US officials believe an attack by Iran is “inevitable” – a view shared by their Israeli counterparts. The US has been on high alert and actively preparing for a significant attack by Iran targeting Israeli or American assets in the region following the blasts in Syria.

The two governments are furiously working to get in position ahead of what is to come, as they anticipate that Iran’s attack could unfold in several different ways – and that both US and Israeli assets and personnel are at risk of being targeted.

52 min ago

Israel says it killed 3 sons of Hamas political leader

From CNN’s Jeremy Diamond, Kareem Khadder and Zeena Saifi in Jerusalem and Benjamin Brown in London

Palestinian group Hamas' top leader Ismail Haniyeh speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran, March 26, 2024.
Palestinian group Hamas' top leader Ismail Haniyeh speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran, March 26, 2024. Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

The Israeli military said it killed three sons of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in an airstrike in Gaza on Wednesday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Security Agency (ISA) said in a statement:

“Earlier today (Wednesday), directed by IDF and ISA intelligence, IAF (Israeli Air Force) aircraft struck three Hamas military operatives that conducted terrorist activity in the central Gaza Strip," it said.
"The three operatives that were struck are Amir Haniyeh, a cell commander in the Hamas military wing, Mohammad Haniyeh, a military operative in the Hamas terrorist organization, and Hazem Haniyeh, also a military operative in the Hamas terror organization," the statement continued.

The IDF said it confirmed that the three operatives are the sons of the Hamas political leader, who is the chairman of the political bureau. CNN is not able to independently confirm these IDF claims.

According to a CNN stringer in Gaza, a total of six family members of Haniyeh — three sons and three grandchildren — along with the driver of the car they were in, were killed in the airstrike.

The IDF and IAF statement did not make mention of anyone being killed in the strike except for Haniyeh's three sons.

The Hamas political leader had said earlier that three of his sons and “a number of grandchildren” had been killed in the strike near Al Shati, northwest of Gaza City.

Reporting contributed by Khadr Al-Za’anoun of Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency.

53 min ago

Hamas tells negotiators it doesn't have 40 Israeli hostages needed for proposed ceasefire deal

From CNN's Alex Marquardt, Jeremy Diamond and Richard Allen Greene

People carry pictures of the hostages during a rally for their immediate release near the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, on April 7.
People carry pictures of the hostages during a rally for their immediate release near the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, on April 7. Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Hamas has indicated it is currently unable to identify and track down 40 Israeli hostages needed for the first phase of a proposed ceasefire deal, according to an Israeli official and a source familiar with the discussions, raising fears that more hostages may be dead than are publicly known.

The framework laid out by negotiators proposes that during a first six-week pause in fighting, Hamas should release 40 of the remaining hostages, including all the women as well as sick and elderly men. In exchange, hundreds of Palestinian prisoners would be released from Israeli prisons.

Hamas has told international mediators – which include Qatar and Egypt — it does not have 40 living hostages who match those criteria for release, both sources said.

CNN’s record of the conditions of the hostages also suggests there are fewer than 40 living hostages who meet the proposed criteria.

The inability — or unwillingness — of Hamas to tell Israel which hostages would be released, alive, is a major obstacle, the second source added.

With Hamas appearing to be unable to reach 40 in the proposed categories, Israel has pushed for Hamas to fill out the initial release with younger male hostages, including soldiers, the Israeli official said.

Read the full story.