Three sons of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza Wednesday, an assassination that threatens to complicate ongoing negotiations aiming to secure a ceasefire and hostage deal.
The Israeli military confirmed it carried out the attack, describing the men as “three Hamas military operatives that conducted terrorist activity in the central Gaza Strip.”
Haniyeh said killing the sons of leaders would only make Hamas “more steadfast in our principles and adherence to our land.”
Israeli officials drew a distinction between the strike and the negotiations aiming to secure a ceasefire and hostage deal.
Two other Israeli officials said neither Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had been told about the strike ahead of time.
Here are the other developments in the region:
- Hamas raises hostage fears: Hamas has indicated it is currently unable to identify and track down 40 Israeli hostages needed for the first phase of a proposed ceasefire deal, according to an Israeli official and a source familiar with the discussions, raising fears that more hostages may be dead than are publicly known.
- US commits to protecting Israel: President Joe Biden touted an "ironclad" commitment to Israel's security in the face of Iranian threats. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated that support. The US has been preparing for an attack by Iran on Israeli or American assets in the region following a deadly bombing of the Iranian facility in Damascus.
- Fears of Iranian attack: The Israeli army has disrupted GPS signals over several cities, including the Tel Aviv metropolitan area and Jerusalem, to try and thwart missile or drone attacks potentially fired by Iran or Iran-backed groups in the region. The jamming disrupted daily life, sparking frustration across Israel.
- Eid celebrations ruined: This is an Eid unlike most Gazans can remember. A true celebration is virtually impossible anywhere in the enclave, where the United Nations says more than 70% of homes have been damaged or destroyed since October. Muslims in Gaza are marking the holiday with a mix of apprehension and defiance.
- Aid crisis: The US airdropped about 852 tons of humanitarian aid to date, US Central Command said, as Israel limits truck-delivered aid in the enclave. The UN and aid agencies have repeatedly said that airdrops are not as effective as land crossings.