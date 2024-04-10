President Joe Biden offered one of his sharpest rebukes of Israel’s handling of the war in Gaza, describing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to the conflict as a “mistake” and calling for a halt to the fighting.
“Well, I will tell you, I think what he’s doing is a mistake. I don’t agree with his approach,” Biden told Univision in an interview.
Biden's comments add to mounting US criticism of Israel's war in Gaza.
Hours before the president's interview aired, the Biden administration dismissed Netanyahu’s pronouncement that a Rafah offensive date was set as bluster fueled by the prime minister’s tenuous political standing at home, senior administration officials told CNN.
Here are the latest developments in the conflict:
- Rafah updates: Netanyahu said “no force in the world” would stop Israeli troops from entering Rafah to eliminate Hamas units said to be there. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Israel has not told the US the date of their offensive in Rafah, but that he expects the Biden administration will see “Israeli colleagues again next week” for talks.
- On the ground: An Israeli airstrike on a residential building in the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza killed 14 people, most of them women and children, according to a hospital spokesperson.
- Proposed deal: Hamas said the latest deal proposed by Israel does not meet their demands, but that it would review the proposal and respond. Biden’s top national security aide said he asked interlocutors for Hamas to press for a quick response to the proposal for Gaza ceasefire and hostage release.
- Al-Shifa aftermath: Health workers have exhumed at least 381 bodies from mass graves in and around Al-Shifa Hospital, after they said Israeli forces killed hundreds of Palestinians and left their bodies to decompose during their two-week siege of the site. That number does not include people buried within the grounds of the hospital. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said several United Nations agencies are helping to retrieve bodies and provide "dignified burials."
- US criticism mounts: US Democratic Sen. Chris Coons said “far too many civilians have died" in response to a CNN investigation into Israeli forces opening fire on a group of people as they waited for aid in Gaza on February 29. CNN analyzed dozens of videos and testimonies from eyewitnesses, casting doubt on Israel’s timeline of that night, when more than 100 people were killed.
- War crime accusation: Children in Gaza have been dying from “starvation-related complications” since Israel began using starvation as a weapon of war — which is a war crime — Human Rights Watch said in a report.
- Aid crisis: Turkey has announced new restrictions on exports to Israel after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan accused Israel of denying a request to airdrop aid to Gaza. The US military’s pier in Gaza, for delivering aid by sea, would "probably" be ready by April 21, according to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.