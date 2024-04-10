World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

Updated 12:17 a.m. ET, April 10, 2024
7 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 min ago

It's morning in Gaza. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

A boy stands by the rubble of a collapsed building in Rafah, Gaza, on April 9.
A boy stands by the rubble of a collapsed building in Rafah, Gaza, on April 9. AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden offered one of his sharpest rebukes of Israel’s handling of the war in Gaza, describing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to the conflict as a “mistake” and calling for a halt to the fighting.

“Well, I will tell you, I think what he’s doing is a mistake. I don’t agree with his approach,” Biden told Univision in an interview.

Biden's comments add to mounting US criticism of Israel's war in Gaza.

Hours before the president's interview aired, the Biden administration dismissed Netanyahu’s pronouncement that a Rafah offensive date was set as bluster fueled by the prime minister’s tenuous political standing at home, senior administration officials told CNN.

Here are the latest developments in the conflict:

  • Rafah updates: Netanyahu said “no force in the world” would stop Israeli troops from entering Rafah to eliminate Hamas units said to be there. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Israel has not told the US the date of their offensive in Rafah, but that he expects the Biden administration will see “Israeli colleagues again next week” for talks.
  • On the ground: An Israeli airstrike on a residential building in the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza killed 14 people, most of them women and children, according to a hospital spokesperson.
  • Proposed deal: Hamas said the latest deal proposed by Israel does not meet their demands, but that it would review the proposal and respond. Biden’s top national security aide said he asked interlocutors for Hamas to press for a quick response to the proposal for Gaza ceasefire and hostage release.
  • Al-Shifa aftermath: Health workers have exhumed at least 381 bodies from mass graves in and around Al-Shifa Hospital, after they said Israeli forces killed hundreds of Palestinians and left their bodies to decompose during their two-week siege of the site. That number does not include people buried within the grounds of the hospital. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said several United Nations agencies are helping to retrieve bodies and provide "dignified burials."
  • US criticism mounts: US Democratic Sen. Chris Coons said “far too many civilians have died" in response to a CNN investigation into Israeli forces opening fire on a group of people as they waited for aid in Gaza on February 29. CNN analyzed dozens of videos and testimonies from eyewitnesses, casting doubt on Israel’s timeline of that night, when more than 100 people were killed.
  • War crime accusation: Children in Gaza have been dying from “starvation-related complications” since Israel began using starvation as a weapon of war — which is a war crime — Human Rights Watch said in a report.
  • Aid crisis: Turkey has announced new restrictions on exports to Israel after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan accused Israel of denying a request to airdrop aid to Gaza. The US military’s pier in Gaza, for delivering aid by sea, would "probably" be ready by April 21, according to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

33 min ago

Israeli airstrike kills 14 people ahead of Eid, hospital spokesperson says

From CNN's Kareem Khadder and Mia Alberti

An Israeli airstrike on a residential building in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza killed 14 people on Tuesday, according to Dr. Khalil Al-Dikran, the spokesperson of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

He told CNN most of those killed were women and children, and 30 others were seriously injured. The information was also confirmed by the Civil Defense in Gaza.

CNN has reached out to the Israeli military for comment.

The attack happened on the last night before Eid al-Fitr, one of the most important holidays of the Islamic calendar, marking the end of Ramadan.

In a video posted on social media, several children are seen being rushed into the hospital, where doctors inspect them on the floor — their bodies dusty and covered in blood. Another video shows the uncovered bodies of three dead children next to other bodies wrapped in blankets. 

"Our hospital is very catastrophic as it’s on brink of collapse, our reception area is full of injured, and people are on floor, and we tried to do triage tents outside the hospital entrance, but that’s also full of injured people, and capacity is already beyond 100 percent capacity, as well as lack of all medical supplies and medicine and anesthetics", the doctor told CNN.
33 min ago

Biden calls Netanyahu’s approach to war against Hamas "a mistake”

From CNN's Sam Fossum

US President Joe Biden described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to the war in Gaza as "a mistake” in one of his sharpest critiques of how the Israeli government is prosecuting the conflict against Hamas. 

Biden made the comments in an interview with Univision that was taped just days after Israeli military strikes killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers, which sparked anger and frustration throughout the White House. 

“Well, I will tell you, I think what he's doing is a mistake. I don't agree with his approach. I think it's outrageous that those four, three vehicles were hit by drones and taken out on a highway where it wasn't like it was along the shore, it wasn't like there was a convoy moving there,” Biden said, according to a Univision transcript of the interview. 

The president added that he’s calling for Israel to agree to a ceasefire and that there is “no excuse” for not sending in humanitarian aid. 

“What I'm calling for is for the Israelis to just call for a ceasefire, allow for the next six, eight weeks total access to all food and medicine going into the country. I've spoken with everyone from the Saudis to the Jordanians to the Egyptians. They're prepared to move in. They're prepared to move this food in. And I think there's no excuse to not provide for the medical and the food needs of those people. It should be done now,” Biden said in the interview. 
1 min ago

Biden administration believes Netanyahu's claim of invasion date for Rafah is a bluster, senior officials say

From CNN's MJ Lee and Alex Marquardt

The Biden administration is dismissing Benjamin Netanyahu’s pronouncement that a date has been set for a ground offensive into Rafah as bluster fueled by the Israeli prime minister’s tenuous political standing at home, senior administration officials told CNN.

The prime minister has been struggling to balance his stated goal of eliminating Hamas with the tremendous pressure of reaching a ceasefire that would see Israeli hostages freed. Israeli officials argue that four Hamas battalions remain in Rafah that must be taken out.

The administration's private view: Privately, multiple senior administration officials chalked up Netanyahu’s pronouncement to bravado.

The administration's public statements: Top officials have publicly questioned Netanyahu’s insistence that Israel has decided on a time to mount an offensive into Rafah. American officials have reiterated that the US has not seen anything resembling a comprehensive plan from the Israelis on how they would carry out such an operation, including first moving the majority of the estimated 1.5 million civilians out of Rafah. 

Here's what top US officials have been saying:

  • Secretary of State: “We do not have a date for any Rafah operation, at least one that’s been communicated to us by the Israelis,” Antony Blinken said Tuesday. “I don’t see anything imminent."
  • National Security Adviser: “If he has a date he hasn’t share it with us,” Jake Sullivan told reporters Tuesday. 
  • US Defense Secretary: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told Lloyd Austin that Israel is still putting together a plan and making necessary preparations for a potential invasion of Rafah, and did not indicate that a date has been set for the operation, multiple people familiar with the call told CNN. 

Read the full story.

40 min ago

Egyptian leader reaffirms commitment to resolve Gaza conflict in call with Palestinian Authority leader

From CNN's Mia Alberti

Egyptian leaders have reaffirmed to the Palestinian Authority their commitment and efforts to resolving the conflict in Gaza.

"Egypt is making every effort and making contacts with all international and regional parties in order to stop the aggression against the Palestinian people, provide humanitarian aid and prevent displacement," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi told Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reports. 

The leaders discussed the need to speed up the introduction of a ceasefire and more humanitarian and medical aid. The leaders also talked about how to prevent further military escalation and displacement of civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Abbas thanked his Egyptian counterpart for his support in "mobilizing international consensus" toward an end to hostilities and the recognition of the Palestinian state. 

The call comes amid negotiations in Cairo between Israel and Hamas. The United States, Egypt and Qatar are mediating the talks aimed at accomplishing a prisoner exchange deal and a pause in fighting. 

41 min ago

Families of American hostages held by Hamas describe meeting with Harris as productive

From CNN's Sam Fossum

The families of American hostages who are being held by Hamas in Gaza said they had a productive meeting Tuesday with Vice President Kamala Harris.

“One of the things we talked about is that there is a possibility to holding two truths: You can believe, as we do, that it is horrible innocent civilians in Gaza are suffering and at the same time you can also know that it is horrible and against international law for hostages to be held against their will," parent Rachel Goldberg-Polin told reporters at the White House Tuesday. 

Goldberg-Polin, whose son Hersh is one of the eight Americans held in captivity, said that the families are thinking about all the hostages as she said they are demanding results – not progress.  

“We want results," she said. "And we are so grateful and thankful to the American administration and Congress to all of the support, but we need results. We need our people home.”

Jonathan Dekel-Chen, father of hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen, said they are encouraging all parties involved to reach a deal as negotiations continue in Egypt.

“We all are here, for not the first time, to work together with the Biden Administration to do everything that we can and encourage all parties to reach a deal that will result in our loved ones coming home,” he said. 

The vice president’s office said Harris “expressed her continued support for these families” as she provided an update on US efforts. 

40 min ago

Tuesday saw the highest number of aid trucks to enter Gaza since October 7, Israel says

From CNN’s Benjamin Brown in London

Tuesday saw the highest number of aid trucks to enter Gaza since October 7, according to Israel’s agency that controls access to Gaza.

After inspection, 468 trucks carrying humanitarian aid were transferred to Gaza on Tuesday, Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said.

Additionally, 303 packages carrying "thousands" of meals were airdropped over Gaza on Tuesday, Israel’s military said. Humanitarian organizations have warned that airdrops are "good photo opportunities but a lousy way to deliver aid."

While there had been “an uptick” in the number of trucks entering in recent days, not all trucks were able to cross into Gaza at full capacity for security reasons, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday, adding that different metrics of delivering aid have to be assessed beyond counting the number of trucks.

Before the conflict, an average of 450 to 500 trucks would enter Gaza daily with supplies, according to United Nations figures. The previous highest number had been reached on Monday, with 419 trucks entering the Strip.