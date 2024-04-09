World
Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

By Chris Lau, CNN

Updated 12:09 a.m. ET, April 9, 2024
12 min ago

Hamas says Israel’s latest proposal does not meet their demands

From CNN's Mitchell McCluskey

In a statement published early Tuesday, Hamas said the latest deal proposed by Israel does not meet their demands. 

Hamas said it received the proposal through Egyptian, Qatari and American mediators.

While Hamas said it appreciated the effort, the group said Israel “remains stubborn and has not responded to any of the demands of our people and our resistance.”

But Hamas maintained it is “keen to reach an agreement that puts an end to the aggression against our people.”

The group said its leaders would review the proposal and would eventually inform the mediators of their response. 

Over the weekend in Cairo, CIA Director Bill Burns presented the new proposal which includes pushing Israel to release a higher number of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the expected 40 Israeli hostages who would be freed during the first phase of a three-stage ceasefire deal.

1 min ago

It's morning in the Middle East. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the timing for a ground offensive in the Gazan city of Rafah, where an estimated 1.5 million Palestinians are sheltering, has been set — but did not reveal the date.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said that if Netanyahu abandoned plans for a ground offensive in Rafah, he may lose the support of the coalition that has kept him in power.

After Netanyahu's announcement, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Israel had not briefed the US on the Rafah invasion's timing, and reiterated that the US believes a ground offensive “would have an enormously harmful effect on … civilians, and that it would ultimately hurt Israel's security.”

Miller said the US would be having “further conversations over the coming days, coming weeks” with Israeli officials about the Rafah offensive “and how they could achieve it in a better way.”

Here are the latest developments in the region:

  • Ceasefire deal: CIA Director Bill Burns presented a new proposal to try to bridge the gaps in ongoing negotiations to broker a deal to bring about a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and the release of the Israeli hostages held by the group, according to a source familiar with the discussions.
  • UN to review Palestinian status: A United Nations committee will review whether Palestine will be granted full state member status in the UN this month, according to a UN official. The Palestinian Mission to the UN was granted "non-member observer state" status in November 2012.
  • Damascus strike fallout: Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel after a deadly strike on its consulate in Damascus would likely be carried out by regional proxy forces, people familiar with US intelligence told CNN. The US and its allies have been bracing for a possible attack against Israeli and US assets in the Middle East since the strike last week. 
  • Khan Younis in ruins: Palestinians forced from their homes in Khan Younis by Israel’s military offensive have begun returning in small numbers to the city following the withdrawal of Israeli forces, with many arriving to find their former neighborhoods looking like a wasteland. The bodies of at least 46 Palestinians were recovered after the withdrawal.
  • More aid trucks enter Gaza: On Monday, 419 aid trucks passed through the Kerem Shalom and Nitzana border crossings — the largest single-day delivery since the conflict began, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. Before the conflict, an average of 450-500 such trucks would enter Gaza daily. The bulk of aid has traditionally entered Gaza through land crossings, which remain heavily restricted by Israel. 

  • UN calls for media access: UN chief António Guterres called for international journalists to be allowed entry into Gaza, warning that a disinformation war is unfolding alongside the physical conflict in the enclave.
  • Leaders call for ceasefire: The leaders of Egypt, France and Jordan have jointly called for a ceasefire in Gaza. In an op-ed in Jordan and Egypt's state newspapers, as well as France's Le Monde and The Washington Post, they stressed the need for a peaceful resolution through a two-state solution.
  • Arms sales under scrutiny: A lawyer representing Nicaragua has stressed to the UN's top court the "urgent" need for Germany to suspend arms sales to Israel, arguing this weapons supply could make the country "complicit" in alleged genocide in Gaza. 
13 min ago

Date for Rafah ground offensive is set, Netanyahu says

From CNN staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that a date for a ground offensive into Rafah has been set, according to a video posted on his official Telegram account.

Netanyahu didn't say what the date was.

He also said that "entry into Rafah" was necessary for a "complete victory over Hamas."

Rafah, in the southernmost part of the besieged enclave, is where about 1.5 million Palestinians are estimated to be sheltering after fleeing fighting in the north.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said that if Netanyahu abandoned plans for a ground offensive in Rafah, he may lose the support of the coalition that has kept him in power.

The State Department later said Israel had not briefed the US on the date for the announced invasion of Rafah. 

Matthew Miller, State Department spokesperson, reiterated that the US believes a ground offensive “would have an enormously harmful effect on … civilians, and that it would ultimately hurt Israel's security.”

“We have not yet seen them present a credible plan for dealing with the 1.4 million civilians who are in Rafah, some of whom have moved more than once, some of whom have moved more than twice,” said Miller at a press briefing.

Miller said the US would be having “further conversations over the coming days, coming weeks” with Israeli officials about a potential Rafah operation “and how they could achieve it in a better way.”

13 min ago

UN committee to decide whether to grant Palestine full state member status this month

From CNN’s Natalie Barr and Richard Roth

A specialized United Nations committee will review whether Palestine will be granted full state member status in the UN this month, according to Vanessa Frazier, the UN Ambassador of Malta and Security Council's president for April.

“The council has decided that this deliberation has to take place during the month of April. That is the timeline — April 2024,” Frazier said at a news conference Monday.

After a closed-door session Monday, the UN Security Council referred this request for Palestinian statehood to the Committee on the Admission of New Members, she said.

The committee held their first meeting on Monday to begin discussions regarding Palestine’s renewed application, she said. 

The Palestinian Mission to the UN first put in a request to be recognized as a full member state in 2011. It was granted "non-member observer state" status in November 2012.

The US is historically keen on letting the Israelis and Palestinians decide the issue between themselves. 

13 min ago

UN chief calls for foreign media access into Gaza amid disinformation "war"

From CNN's Irene Nasser and Jen Deaton 

A disinformation war is unfolding alongside the physical conflict raging in Gaza, United Nations Secretary General António Guterres warned in a post on X Monday, calling for international journalists be allowed entry into the enclave.

Foreign media have been allowed very limited access to Gaza, either embedded with the Israeli military on condition of viewing and approving the unedited raw footage or in rare instances with humanitarian aid convoys going into the enclave.

14 min ago

Kamala Harris to meet families of US hostages taken by Hamas today

From CNN's Sam Fossum

Vice President Kamala Harris will meet today with US families whose loved ones were taken hostage by Hamas amid ongoing negotiations for the release of remaining hostages and a ceasefire in Israel's war in Gaza.

Harris will meet with them in the afternoon, the second such meeting since Hamas' deadly attack on Israel on October 7 last year, according to an advisory from her office. The meeting is closed to the press. 

Her meeting comes after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with the families on Monday evening.  

CIA Director Bill Burns traveled to Cairo over the weekend where he presented a new proposal to try and help broker a deal between Israel and Hamas and bridge the gap between the two sides.

15 min ago

Leaders of Jordan, France and Egypt call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza 

From CNN’s Jomana Karadsheh, Xiaofei Xu and Eyad Kourdi

The leaders of Egypt, France and Jordan have issued a joint statement calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, highlighting the grave humanitarian crisis and the catastrophic impact of the ongoing war.

In an op-ed published Monday in Jordan and Egypt's state newspapers, as well as France's Le Monde and The Washington Post, they stressed the need for a peaceful resolution through a two-state solution, declaring that violence and warfare “have no place” in achieving peace in the Middle East.

“In light of the intolerable human toll, we, the leaders of Egypt, France, and Jordan, call for the immediate and unconditional implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2728. We underline the urgent need to bring about a permanent ceasefire in Gaza,” the joint op-ed read.

Highlighting the critical situation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where over 1.5 million Palestinian civilians have sought refuge, the leaders warned about the “dire consequences of further military actions,” advocating for the protection of civilians as a legal and moral obligation under international law.

The three countries' leaders condemned violence, terrorism and indiscriminate targeting of civilians, reiterating the need for all parties to respect international humanitarian law.

“We condemn the killing of humanitarian aid workers, most recently the attack against World Central Kitchen’s aid convoy,” the op-ed read.

Egypt and France have played a major role as mediators between Hamas and Israel, while Jordan has been a key actor in aid delivery, contributing dozens of airdrops over Gaza.

16 min ago

Bodies of 46 Palestinians recovered after Israeli withdrawal from Khan Younis, Gaza hospital says

From CNN’s Kareem Khadder and Eyad Kourdi

The bodies of 46 Palestinians have been brought to the European Hospital in Gaza since Monday morning, the European Hospital said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

"Most of the bodies came from the east of the Khan Younis area, and the bodies are decomposed, and found dead under rubble of demolished buildings," the statement read.

Thirty-eight of those 46 bodies have been identified, the hospital said.

This comes after a search and recovery operation in the aftermath of the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Khan Younis announced Sunday.

17 min ago

Iranian attack on Israel would likely be carried out by proxy forces in the region, US intel says

From CNN's Natasha Bertrand and Zachary Cohen

An Iranian attack on Israel would likely be carried out by Iranian proxy forces in the region, rather than by Iran directly, two people familiar with US intelligence on the matter told CNN. 

Tehran is wary of a dramatic escalation in the fighting, the sources said, and does not want to give the United States or its allies an excuse to attack Iran directly. 

Iran and its proxy militia groups also do not appear poised to attack US troops or other assets in the region for similar reasons, the sources said. The sources noted, however, that Iran does not have perfect command and control over all of its proxy forces, so the possibility of an attack on US assets cannot be completely ruled out. 

The US and its allies have been bracing for a possible attack against Israeli and US assets in the region in retaliation for an Israeli strike last week on Iran’s consulate in Damascus, which killed a dozen Iranian military officials. 

The sources told CNN that US intelligence assesses that Iran has urged several of its proxy militia groups to simultaneously launch a large-scale attack against Israel, using drones and missiles, and that they could attack as soon as this week. There is some debate, however, about whether they will wait until after Ramadan ends to strike, said one of the sources.

 “The threat is very clear and credible,” said one of the sources. “They have put the pieces in place to conduct the attack now. Just waiting for the right time.”

 The Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment. 