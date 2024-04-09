In a statement published early Tuesday, Hamas said the latest deal proposed by Israel does not meet their demands.

Hamas said it received the proposal through Egyptian, Qatari and American mediators.

While Hamas said it appreciated the effort, the group said Israel “remains stubborn and has not responded to any of the demands of our people and our resistance.”

But Hamas maintained it is “keen to reach an agreement that puts an end to the aggression against our people.”

The group said its leaders would review the proposal and would eventually inform the mediators of their response.

Over the weekend in Cairo, CIA Director Bill Burns presented the new proposal which includes pushing Israel to release a higher number of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the expected 40 Israeli hostages who would be freed during the first phase of a three-stage ceasefire deal.