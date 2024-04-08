A person looks at a vehicle where employees from the World Central Kitchen were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza, onApril 2. Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

Australia has appointed an advisor to monitor Israel's investigation of its strikes that killed Australian citizen Zomi Frankcom and six of her World Central Kitchen colleagues last week.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Monday that retired Air Chief Marshall Mark Binskin, who previously served as chief of the Defence Force, will serve in the role.

Binskin "will engage with Israel and the Israel Defense Forces on the response to the attack," Wong said in a statement.

"The Special Adviser will provide advice to the Australian Government regarding any further representations or actions that could be taken to ensure a full and transparent investigation and to hold those responsible to account," the statement said.

Wong reiterated that Australia has made clear it expects "full accountability" for the deaths of the aid workers.

"The appointment of ACM Binskin will ensure the family of Zomi Frankcom, and the Australian people can have confidence in this process," the statement said.

The strike on April 1 killed the Australian woman described by her family as "kind, selfless and outstanding" alongside a dual US-Canada national, a Palestinian, three Brits, and a Pole.

The Israeli military dismissed two senior officers and reprimanded a top commander as it admitted the strike was “a grave mistake stemming from a serious failure due to a mistaken identification." Those who approved the strike thought they were targeting armed Hamas operatives, according to its preliminary investigation.

Nonprofit World Central Kitchen has called for "an independent, third-party investigation" of the strikes.