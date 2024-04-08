World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Total solar eclipse

live news

Live

Israel-Hamas war

Live Updates

Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

By Chris Lau, CNN

Updated 12:59 a.m. ET, April 8, 2024
12 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Australia appoints advisor on Israel's investigation into killing of aid workers 

From CNN's Hilary Whiteman and Alex Stambaugh 

A person looks at a vehicle where employees from the World Central Kitchen were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza, onApril 2.
A person looks at a vehicle where employees from the World Central Kitchen were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza, onApril 2. Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

Australia has appointed an advisor to monitor Israel's investigation of its strikes that killed Australian citizen Zomi Frankcom and six of her World Central Kitchen colleagues last week.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Monday that retired Air Chief Marshall Mark Binskin, who previously served as chief of the Defence Force, will serve in the role. 

Binskin "will engage with Israel and the Israel Defense Forces on the response to the attack," Wong said in a statement. 

"The Special Adviser will provide advice to the Australian Government regarding any further representations or actions that could be taken to ensure a full and transparent investigation and to hold those responsible to account," the statement said.

Wong reiterated that Australia has made clear it expects "full accountability" for the deaths of the aid workers.

"The appointment of ACM Binskin will ensure the family of Zomi Frankcom, and the Australian people can have confidence in this process," the statement said.

The strike on April 1 killed the Australian woman described by her family as "kind, selfless and outstanding" alongside a dual US-Canada national, a Palestinian, three Brits, and a Pole.  

The Israeli military dismissed two senior officers and reprimanded a top commander as it admitted the strike was “a grave mistake stemming from a serious failure due to a mistaken identification." Those who approved the strike thought they were targeting armed Hamas operatives, according to its preliminary investigation.

Nonprofit World Central Kitchen has called for "an independent, third-party investigation" of the strikes.

9 min ago

It's morning in the Middle East. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

"Significant progress" has been made and consensus reached on controversial points during talks in Cairo between Israel and Hamas, Egyptian state media reported, citing a senior Egyptian official.

The official confirmed the "continuation of efforts to reach a truce agreement" in Gaza, according to state outlet state outlet Al Qahera News.

The weekend talks came as the Israeli military said it had withdrawn its ground forces from Khan Younis in southern Gaza after months of fierce fighting.

But the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chief of staff said the military was “far from stopping” its operations in the enclave.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said troops were leaving Gaza to prepare for follow-up missions, including in the southern Rafah region, where about 1.5 million displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

“We will not leave any Hamas brigades active — in any part of the Gaza Strip," Gallant said.

Here's the latest:

  • Aid slowed: Plans for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza on Sunday via the Erez crossing for the first time in six months were delayed, an Israeli official told CNN. Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP) Cindy McCain said the UN agency had amassed food for 1.1 million people for three months outside Gaza. "We just need to get it in," she told CNN. Israel approved the checkpoint's reopening under pressure from the United States.
  • Israel targeting Hezbollah: The Israeli military said it was "preparing to move from defense to attack" on its northern border with Lebanon. The IDF and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah have exchanged fire since the day after the October 7 Hamas attacks in one of multiple conflicts between Israel and Iranian proxy groups. The IDF said it struck a Hezbollah military compound and a command center in southern Lebanon on Sunday.
  • Treatment of detained Palestinians: A doctor at a field hospital for detained Palestinians at an Israeli army base has described "deplorable conditions" and "routine" amputations due to handcuff injuries, according to an exclusive report from Israeli newspaper Haaretz.
  • Dire conditions in hospitals: A group of US doctors who spent over a week working in hospitals in northern Gaza describe "miserable," "catastrophic" and "dire" conditions to CNN, as more people die of starvation in the enclave. 
  • UK support for Israel: The United Kingdom's backing for Israel is "not unconditional," British Foreign Secretary David Cameron wrote in a Sunday Times op-ed. Israel "must abide" by humanitarian laws in Gaza and Hamas is the "barrier to ending" the brutal conflict, he said.
  • Six months of war: Israel's determination to pursue Hamas in Gaza six months after the militant group's attack, despite the humanitarian consequences, is leaving Israel increasingly isolated on the global stage, with its government facing pressure from all sides. And though popular at home, several experts told CNN the goal Israel has set for itself – eliminating Hamas – is unachievable.
  • Fallout from Iranian embassy strike: The US is on high alert and actively preparing for a “significant” attack that could come as soon as this week by Iran targeting Israeli or American assets in the Middle East, in response to Israel’s strike in Damascus that killed top Iranian commanders, a senior administration official told CNN. Senior US officials currently believe that an attack by Iran is “inevitable” — a view shared by their Israeli counterparts, that official said.

41 min ago

"Significant progress" in Gaza ceasefire talks, Egyptian state media report, citing senior official source

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq

Negotiations in Cairo between Israel and Hamas to reach a ceasefire and hostage deal achieved "significant progress" and consensus on many controversial points, according to Egyptian state outlet Al Qahera News, citing a senior Egyptian official.

The official confirmed the "continuation of efforts to reach a truce agreement" in Gaza, according to the state outlet.

"The round of negotiations in Cairo is witnessing great progress in bringing points of view closer together," Al Qahera cited the source as saying, adding that there had been an agreement on "basic axes between all parties."

The source said the Qatari and Hamas delegations would leave Cairo and return within two days to agree to the final terms of the agreement. The US and Israeli delegations would leave within hours, though consultations would continue over the next 48 hours, the source told Al Qahera.

Hamas' demands: Hamas said Sunday it would like to see a "complete cessation of aggression." The group also reiterated its demands, including a withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes, reconstruction of the damage in Gaza from Israel's military, and a "completion of a prisoner exchange deal" involving a mutual release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

Israel has repeatedly called Hamas' demands "delusional."

47 min ago

Footage of Khan Younis after Israeli troop withdrawal shows rubble and razed buildings 

From CNN's Chris Lau

Destroyed buildings are seen in Khan Younis, Gaza, on Sunday.
Destroyed buildings are seen in Khan Younis, Gaza, on Sunday.

Some Palestinians who returned to the streets of Khan Younis after Israeli troops withdrew from the city found themselves surrounded by rubble and heavily damaged buildings, footage taken by a Gaza resident shows. 

In one of the video clips, drones can be heard buzzing overhead. 

The man filming says that there was a high concentration of military equipment in this area during the military's incursion. 

The southern Gaza city of Khan Younis was designated a safe zone by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in the early days of the war. 

But as the Israeli army pushed south, the city came under sustained attack, with the IDF labeling it a Hamas stronghold. 

Some of the Israeli military's offensives took place at medical facilities sheltering displaced civilians and health workers. The IDF said they located Hamas militants in hospitals. 

The military is "far from stopping" its operations in Gaza, its chief of staff said on Sunday, after the IDF said it had withdrawn its ground forces from Khan Younis after months of fierce fighting. 

47 min ago

Israeli military says it's preparing to shift from defense to offense on the border with Lebanon

From CNN's Ben Wedeman and Mia Alberti in Beirut

The Israeli army uses white phosphorus to create a smoke screen in Lebanon, as seen from Israel’s border, on March 4.
The Israeli army uses white phosphorus to create a smoke screen in Lebanon, as seen from Israel’s border, on March 4. Ayal Margolin/Reuters

The Israeli military said Sunday it is "preparing to move from defence to attack" regarding operations on the northern border with Lebanon.

The Israel Defense Forces and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah have been exchanging increased fire since the day after Hamas launched the October 7 attacks in Israel, with casualties reported on both sides. It is one of multiple ongoing conflicts between Israel and Iranian proxy groups.

"During the last days, another phase of the Northern Command’s preparations for the war was completed, which revolved around raising the capabilities of emergency operational depots for the purpose of large-scale recruitment of IDF forces when necessary ... and their arrival to the front line within a short period with all the necessary equipment for combat," the IDF said in a statement.

The IDF said commanders of regular and reserve units are now ready to be deployed "within just a few hours."

The statement was released in both English and Arabic, with the statement in Arabic using slightly different language. The English-language version does not carry the phrase "preparing to move from defence to attack" and instead highlights the Israeli military's "readiness for the transition from defense to offense."

47 min ago

Doctors operate on children from the floor of northern Gaza hospital, while others starve in "dire" conditions

From journalist Abdel Qadder Al-Sabbah in Gaza and CNN’s Kareem Khadder and Zeena Saifi in Jerusalem

A group of American doctors who spent over a week working in hospitals in northern Gaza describe "miserable," "catastrophic" and "dire" conditions to CNN, as more people die of starvation in the enclave. 

The doctors volunteered through a World Heath Organization-coordinated mission to the north of Gaza — where little to no aid is reaching hospitals, and spent most of their time at the Kamal Adwan Hospital

"The situation here is dire… they’re running on solar power, there’s no fuel to run the electricity in the hospital… patients are lying on the floors in their blood because there’s no beds available,” Dr. Farhan Abdelaziz, an emergency medicine physician said. "The humanitarian crisis here is beyond what words can really convey."

Video filmed by a CNN stringer in Kamal Adwan Hospital shows the doctors operating on screaming patients on the floor, most of whom are children.

Abdelaziz is seen trying to calm down a nine-year-old girl crying out in pain, caressing her hand, telling her to pray to God.

Another doctor said the hospital received "mass casualties" every day — ranging from 10 to 20 people showing up all at once.

"This morning we woke up and found out that four patients died in the ICU. One of them was about 10 years old, and the mom refused to leave the child’s bedside, refused to believe that the child was dead, refused to let the staff cover her up ... She just couldn’t believe her child was dead,” Dr. Samer Attar, an orthopedic surgeon, told CNN. The child died of malnutrition and dehydration, he said.

At least 30 Palestinians have died of malnutrition in Gaza, including over 20 children, according to the enclave's Ministry of Health. 

"These people, they just need help. They just want this to stop… Nobody discusses politics here. They just talk about food and water and shelter, and they just want the war the end," Attar said.
48 min ago

Israeli military says it's "far from stopping" operations in Gaza after troops withdraw from Khan Younis

From Tamar Michaelis

The Israel Defense Forces is "far from stopping" military operations in Gaza, its chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, said at a news conference Sunday.

"We will not leave any Hamas brigades active, in any part of the Gaza Strip. We have plans and will act when we decide," he said, adding that the military's goals in Gaza have not been fully achieved, including the return of all hostages, the return of displaced residents to the north, and the dismantling of Hamas throughout the enclave.

In response to a question about the military's withdrawal of ground forces from Khan Younis in southern Gaza, Halevi claimed Hamas' military wing had been diminished to operating as "small terrorist cells."

He reiterated that the IDF has not left the Gaza Strip and that there are "many troops at this very hour" in the strip.

The country's defense minister made similar remarks earlier Sunday, saying the withdrawing troops will regroup and then prepare for new missions, including in Rafah.

49 min ago

Israeli troops leaving Gaza will prepare for "follow-up missions" including in Rafah, defense minister says

From Tamar Michaelis in Jerusalem and Lauren Kent in London

Some Israeli troops are leaving Gaza to prepare for follow-up missions, including in the southernmost Rafah region, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Sunday.

"We are reaching a situation where Hamas does not control the Gaza Strip and that it does not function as a military framework that poses a risk to the citizens of the State of Israel," Gallant added, in remarks during a visit to assess the Israel Defense Forces' Southern Command.

Earlier Sunday, the IDF said its 98th division had "concluded its mission" in the southern city of Khan Younis and was leaving the Gaza Strip to "recuperate and prepare for future operations."

The defense minister said Israeli forces had destroyed "enemy targets, warehouses, weapons, underground (infrastructure), headquarters (and) communication rooms" in Khan Younis.

Remember: An Israeli invasion of Rafah has been anticipated with grave concern from the United Nations and international aid organizations, as more than 1 million civilians are packed into the Gazan city with nowhere left to run.

49 min ago

World Central Kitchen head criticizes Israeli inquiry into "unforgivable" strikes that killed aid workers

From CNN’s Xiaofei Xu in Paris

The Israeli strikes that killed seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers in Gaza are “unforgivable,” the organization's founder, Jose Andres, said as he criticized the Israel Defense Forces inquiry into the killings.

Andres called for an independent investigation and better evidence from the IDF in an interview with ABC's Martha Raddatz that aired Sunday, adding that Israel cannot properly investigate itself.

What Israel has said: In a report published Friday, the IDF said the strike was a "grave mistake" and that troops thought they were attacking Hamas gunmen when drone strikes targeted three vehicles of the WCK late Monday night.

More from Andrés: The aid group founder doubts Israel's claim that it failed to identify the vehicles because it was dark out. Andres said WCK vehicles are white with a colorful logo painted above, and that Israel’s high-tech drones should have no issue identifying them.

The IDF had said that because the strikes happened at night, the surveillance drones could not see the WCK logo on the vehicles, and that it is considering distributing thermal stickers for aid vehicles to prevent this happening again.

“This doesn’t seem (like) a war against terror. This doesn’t seem anymore a war about defending Israel. This, really at this point, seems (like) a war against humanity itself,” Andrés said.

He also urged the US to put out concrete measures to ensure Israel avoids killing civilians and aid workers — instead of just giving warnings. “There should already be consequences,” he said, commenting on the latest White House warning for Israel to do better at protecting civilians.