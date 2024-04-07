World
Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

By Chris Lau, CNN

Updated 1:29 a.m. ET, April 7, 2024
1 min ago

The Gaza war takes heavy toll on elderly Palestinians like this grandmother

From CNN's Mohammad Al Sawalhi, Abeer Salman and Sana Noor Haq

The courtyard of Um Ihab’s family home in Jabalya, northern Gaza, once bloomed with citrus trees.

On most weekends, dozens of relatives would gather for a birthday party or a university graduation. The Palestinian grandmother would decorate the house with gold streamers and multi-colored balloons, as white confetti poured from the ceiling.

But when an Israeli airstrike demolished the house last winter, at least 30 members of the Ihab family were forced to flee the neighborhood where three generations had lived. Now, they are staying in a cramped tent in the yard of a displacement shelter in Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza, Um Ihab said.

“The land was swept away,” Um Ihab told CNN in February. “Not even one tree stayed up.”

Over six months of war in Gaza, Israel’s military offensive has decimated neighborhoods, drained essential supplies and caused severe hunger and thirst. Many Palestinians have been forced to seek refuge in outdoor tent camps, where they struggle to find enough food or water.

For elderly Gazans whose lifetimes have been punctuated by war, the latest fighting has compounded years of suffering under partial blockade. These days, many find themselves marking death instead of celebrating life. 

Some, like Um Ihab, are desperately trying to hold their families together. But their age and poor health make daily survival even more of a struggle.

Read her full story here.

17 min ago

Netanyahu responded quickly after Biden's threat

From CNN's MJ Lee

President Joe Biden ticked through several things that he needed to see Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu do immediately: open up the Erez crossing into northern Gaza and the port of Ashdod in southern Israel for humanitarian aid; significantly ramp up the supplies getting in through Kerem Shalom.

A person familiar with the Thursday call paraphrased Netanyahu as responding: “Joe, we’re gonna do it.”

But Biden wasn’t finished. The prime minister must announce the moves that evening, the president insisted.

By Thursday night, the Israeli security cabinet had approved those three measures to increase humanitarian aid entering the besieged enclave.

The relatively brief phone call between the two leaders this week marked the first time since Hamas’ attack on Israel in October that Biden threatened Netanyahu with serious consequences if Israel did not change the way it was waging its war in Gaza.

Biden, who has remained steadfast in his support of Israel’s right to defend itself — even amid growing political backlash at home — warned the prime minister that if conditions did not rapidly improve for civilians in the strip, he would reconsider how the US was backing Israel in the conflict.

The exact policy changes discussed have remained unknown, but here are a few things at stake for both the countries.

Read the full story here.

55 min ago

UK deploys Navy to boost Gaza aid through new maritime corridor

From CNN's Mia Alberti

The UK has deployed a Navy ship to boost aid through Gaza as it joins international efforts to set up a new maritime corridor from Cyprus, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said in a statement on Saturday.

“The situation in Gaza is dire and the prospect of famine is real. We remain committed to getting aid to those who so desperately need it," Cameron said.

Joining efforts with the US, Cyprus and other partners, the UK is setting up a new temporary pier off the coast of Gaza to get aid in, according to Cameron.

The corridor is expected to be operational in early May. It will allow for the delivery of "tonnes of aid pre-screened in Cyprus", the British Foreign Office said.

The Royal Navy ship is already en route and will work on "military and civilian" operations, such as life-saving missions in the eastern Mediterranean and the delivery of aid from Cyprus to Gaza.

The Foreign Office is also committed to providing logistical expertise and equipment, including forklift trucks and storage units, and up to £9.7 million in aid deliveries, the statement said.

Marking six months of war, Cameron called for an "immediate humanitarian pause leading to a sustainable ceasefire," and also welcomed the recent opening of the Erez crossing and the Port of Ashdod.

50 min ago

Israeli hostage might have been saved if a deal had happened earlier, his sister says

From CNN's Eugenia Yosef and Mohammed Tawfeeq

The family of Israeli hostage Elad Katzir, who the Israeli military says was likely killed in January, said he might be alive today if a ceasefire-hostages deal had been struck.

Katzir's body was rescued overnight from Khan Younis and returned to his family in Israel following identification procedures, according to an earlier joint statement by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israeli Security Agency (ISA).

He "could have been saved if a deal had happened in time," Carmit Katzir, his sister, said at a small rally held in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

Katzir was abducted from kibbutz Nir Oz by Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants on October 7. IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Katzir was likely killed in January, according to Israeli intelligence.

"Our leadership is cowardly and driven by political considerations and that is why it did not happen. He might be recognized as a casualty of hostilities, but the exact term is casualty of acts of neglect," Carmit Katzir said.

She made similar comments earlier Saturday on Facebook.

CNN is not able to independently confirm the information provided by Hagari. 

49 min ago

Anti-government protesters in Israel call for Netanyahu's resignation and early elections

From CNN's Lauren Izso, Eugenia Yosef and Mohammed Tawfeeq

Protesters once again took to the streets of Tel Aviv, Caesarea and Haifa on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and early elections.

Demonstrators also called for the release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza ahead of the six-month mark of hostilities. 

Many people waved Israeli flags and held up signs with images of hostages, calling on the government to bring them home alive.

In Tel Aviv, protesters were heard chanting:

"We are not afraid; you destroyed the country, and we will fix it. We want them (hostages) back alive and not in coffins."

Other protesters were seen by a CNN team on the ground holding flags and banners, with one reading, "The government that destroyed the country and tore the nation apart."

Another banner called for the "division of religion and state," and one stated that "Netanyahu is dangerous to Israel."

Protesters in Haifa called the government a failure, saying Netanyahu is "guilty, guilty, guilty."

"Elections now!" read one banner held by a protester.

A protester was arrested for punching and injuring a police officer during an anti-government rally in Tel Aviv, Israeli police said in a statement.

45 min ago

It's morning in the Middle East. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

Speaking from a funeral procession Saturday for a slain military officer, Iran's highest-ranking commander vowed that an Israeli strike on its embassy complex in Damascus will not go unanswered.

The remarks come as the US braces for a significant Iranian attack on US or Israeli assets in the Middle East, according to a senior administration official.

The situation once again underlines fears that the war in Gaza could spread into a broader regional conflict.

Here's what to know:

  • The strike killed at least seven Iranian officials in Syria on Monday: Among them were Mohammed Reza Zahedi, a top commander in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, whose funeral was held today. The airstrike destroyed the Iranian consulate building in the Syrian capital of Damascus and also killed at least six Syrian citizens, according to Iranian state TV. An Israel Defense Forces spokesperson told CNN this week that intelligence showed the building was not a consulate but “a military building of Quds forces disguised as a civilian building.”
  • The attack dealt a significant blow to Iran's military: Zahedi — a former commander of the IRGC’s ground forces and air force, and the deputy commander of its operations — is the most high-profile Iranian target killed since the US assassination of IRGC Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad in 2020. At least one other senior commander was among those killed, according to Iran's foreign ministry.
  • Tehran has vowed to respond: Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of staff of Iran's military, said Saturday that the Damascus strike "won’t remain unanswered,” according to Iran's semi-official news outlet Tasnim. His remarks follow similar vows by Iran's supreme leader and its president.
  • The US says it was uninvolved: The US was quick to tell Iran that the Biden administration was not involved and had no advance knowledge of Monday’s strike on the embassy. It has warned Iran against coming after American assets. Nonetheless, Bagheri said Saturday that Washington bears the "main responsibility" for the Damascus attack. He has previously said the US supply of weapons to Israel makes it complicit in its ally's attacks.
  • Washington is bracing for retaliation: The US is on high alert and actively preparing for a “significant” attack by Iran that could come as soon as the coming week, targeting Israeli or American assets in the region, a senior administration official tells CNN. Senior US officials believe an attack by Iran is “inevitable,” the source said.
  • How this ties back to the war in Gaza: Israel's ongoing conflicts with Iran and its proxy groups — like the Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon — have intensified since the October 7 attacks by Hamas, which is also backed by Tehran. Israel has carried out numerous strikes on Iran-backed targets in Syria, but the targeting of the embassy marks a significant escalation. Iran's response could further escalate the already tumultuous situation in the Middle East.
44 min ago

UN humanitarian chief calls war in Gaza "betrayal of humanity" as conflict nears 6-month mark

From CNN’s Caitlin Danaher

The United Nations humanitarian aid chief called the war in Gaza a “betrayal of humanity” as the conflict between Israel and Hamas is reaching its six-month mark.

UN's Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths marked the “terrible milestone” in a statement on X Saturday.

“Rarely has there been such global outrage at the toll of conflict, with seemingly so little done to end it and instead so much impunity,” he said.

The aid chief said a moment of remembrance and mourning is “not enough,” and instead urged for a “reckoning” as the people of Gaza face “death, devastation and now the immediate prospect of a shameful man-made famine.”

He also reiterated grave concerns for the “already fragile” aid operation in Gaza, which is continually undermined by bombardments, insecurity and lack of access.

The statement comes after a week that saw the death toll in Gaza surpass 33,000 and an Israeli strike that killed seven World Central Kitchen humanitarian aid workers, an incident the IDF said was a "grave mistake."

“On this day, my heart goes out to the families of those killed, injured or taken hostage, and to those who face the particular suffering of not knowing the plight of their loved ones,” Griffiths said.

43 min ago

Analysis: Israel has no exit strategy and no clear plan for the future after 6 months of war in Gaza

Analysis by CNN's Ivana Kottasová

The war in Gaza has been raging for six months and the patience of Israel’s allies is running out. As the death toll in the enclave continues to climb, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Israel has no viable plan for how to end the war or what comes next.

The determination to continue pursuing Hamas in Gaza despite the horrific humanitarian consequences is leaving Israel increasingly isolated on the global stage, with its government facing pressure from all sides.

Multiple international organizations have warned Israel may be committing genocide, and even the country’s closest allies are now openly criticizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Calls to halt arms shipments to Israel are growing in the United States and the United Kingdom.

At the same time, Netanyahu and his government are under mounting pressure at home, with protesters back on the streets in large numbers calling for his resignation.

Israel launched the war immediately after the deadly October 7 terror attacks by Hamas. At that time, the Israeli government said the operation had two goals: eliminating Hamas and bringing back the hostages taken by the militants to Gaza.

Six months into the conflict, neither goal has been reached.

Read more.