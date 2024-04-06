The US received Israel’s report on the deadly strike on a World Central Kitchen (WCK) convoy in Gaza and is “reviewing it very carefully,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday.
There are "no plans" for the US to conduct an independent or separate investigation, according to National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.
The Israel Defense Forces fired two of its officers and reprimanded others for their involvement in the strikes, but the WCK charity said Israel could not be trusted to investigate its own errors in Gaza.
Here are other headlines you should know:
- More on the WCK convoy attack: UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that while Israel had admitted mistakes in the killing of the WCK workers, there must be independent investigations and “meaningful” change on the ground. John Kelly, the appointed US representative to the UN, also highlighted the urgent need to protect humanitarian personnel in conflict zones. And the Palestinian ambassador to the UN accused Israel of deliberately targeting the WCK staff. "It took the deaths of foreigners" for the international community to acknowledge the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza over the past 180 days, Ambassador Riyad Mansour said.
- Humanitarian crisis: The International Rescue Committee has issued a warning about the grim situation facing pregnant women and mothers in Gaza. These vulnerable groups are struggling to survive, confronting acute shortages of food, water, and medical care, along with the looming threat of famine, it said. Amid the crisis, the World Health Organization said it completed a “highly complex mission” delivering medical aid to hospitals in northern Gaza on Thursday.
- Potential Iranian attack: The US is on high alert and actively preparing for a “significant” attack that could come as soon as within the next week by Iran targeting Israeli or American assets in the region in response to Monday’s Israeli strike in Damascus that killed top Iranian commanders, a senior administration official told CNN. The United States has warned Iran not to use the Israeli strike as “a pretext to attack US personnel and facilities."
- Pressure on Israel: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock urged Israel’s government to “quickly implement” its plans to reopen the Erez land crossing and port of Ashdod to allow more aid into Gaza, saying there are “no more excuses.” And Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide told CNN of the “frustration” felt within NATO that Israel is “going too far” in Gaza after this week's attack on a WCK aid workers.
- AI in war: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concerns over reports of Israel's use of artificial intelligence during its war in Gaza.