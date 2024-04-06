World
Israel-Hamas war

Recap

Northeast earthquake

Live Updates

Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

By Heather Chen, CNN

Updated 12:41 a.m. ET, April 6, 2024
4 Posts
5 min ago

US reviewing Israel's report on airstrike that killed 7 aid workers. Here's what you should know

From CNN staff

The US received Israel’s report on the deadly strike on a World Central Kitchen (WCK) convoy in Gaza and is “reviewing it very carefully,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday.

There are "no plans" for the US to conduct an independent or separate investigation, according to National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.

The Israel Defense Forces fired two of its officers and reprimanded others for their involvement in the strikes, but the WCK charity said Israel could not be trusted to investigate its own errors in Gaza.

Here are other headlines you should know:

  • More on the WCK convoy attack: UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that while Israel had admitted mistakes in the killing of the WCK workers, there must be independent investigations and “meaningful” change on the ground. John Kelly, the appointed US representative to the UN, also highlighted the urgent need to protect humanitarian personnel in conflict zones. And the Palestinian ambassador to the UN accused Israel of deliberately targeting the WCK staff. "It took the deaths of foreigners" for the international community to acknowledge the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza over the past 180 days, Ambassador Riyad Mansour said.
  • Humanitarian crisis: The International Rescue Committee has issued a warning about the grim situation facing pregnant women and mothers in Gaza. These vulnerable groups are struggling to survive, confronting acute shortages of food, water, and medical care, along with the looming threat of famine, it said. Amid the crisis, the World Health Organization said it completed a “highly complex mission” delivering medical aid to hospitals in northern Gaza on Thursday.
  • Potential Iranian attack: The US is on high alert and actively preparing for a “significant” attack that could come as soon as within the next week by Iran targeting Israeli or American assets in the region in response to Monday’s Israeli strike in Damascus that killed top Iranian commanders, a senior administration official told CNN. The United States has warned Iran not to use the Israeli strike as “a pretext to attack US personnel and facilities."
  • Pressure on Israel: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock urged Israel’s government to “quickly implement” its plans to reopen the Erez land crossing and port of Ashdod to allow more aid into Gaza, saying there are “no more excuses.” And Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide told CNN of the “frustration” felt within NATO that Israel is “going too far” in Gaza after this week's attack on a WCK aid workers.
  • AI in war: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concerns over reports of Israel's use of artificial intelligence during its war in Gaza.

31 min ago

UN chief "deeply troubled" by reports Israel using AI to identify targets in Gaza

From CNN's Ruba Alhenawi

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concerns over reports of Israel's use of artificial intelligence (AI) in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

"I am deeply troubled by reports that the Israeli military’s bombing campaign includes AI as a tool in the identification of targets, resulting in a high level of civilian casualties. AI should be used as a force for good to benefit the world; not to contribute to waging war on an industrial level, blurring accountability," Guterres said in a post he shared on X late Friday.

His words come amid intensifying international scrutiny of Israel’s military campaign, after targeted airstrikes killed several foreign aid workers delivering food in the Palestinian enclave.

A recent investigation by online news publication +972 Magazine also revealed that Israel's military has been using artificial intelligence to help identify bombing targets in Gaza, and cited Israeli intelligence officials who had been involved in the alleged program.

When asked about the allegations, a spokesperson for the Israeli military did not dispute the existence of the tool but denied AI was being used to identify suspected terrorists.

35 min ago

Palestinian ambassador to the UN accuses Israeli military of deliberately targeting aid convoy in Gaza

From Eyad Kourdi

The Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations has accused Israel of deliberately targeting the World Central Kitchen staff killed by a strike in Gaza this week.

"The killing of the aid workers from the World Central Kitchen is not an isolated incident," the ambassador, Riyad Mansour, said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday.

"Israel knew very well who it was targeting, hitting three cars in three locations, despite the fact that they were identifiable and had gotten coordinated with Israel," Mansour added.

The ambassador said "it took the deaths of foreigners" for the international community to acknowledge the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza over the past 180 days. The strike killed one Palestinian, three Britons, a US-Canadian dual citizen, an Australian and a Pole, according to the organization.

Israeli report: On Friday, the Israel Defense Forces published a report into the killings, which it said violated its own protocols and should not have happened.

The report found that IDF forces "mistakenly assumed" there were Hamas gunmen traveling in the aid convoy and opened fire on the vehicles.

The WCK has called for further independent investigations, saying the IDF cannot be trusted to “investigate its own failure in Gaza.”

Read more about the IDF report.

37 min ago

WHO completes "highly complex mission" delivering medical aid to hospitals in northern Gaza

From CNN’s Ami Kaufman and Caitlin Danaher

The World Health Organization completed a “highly complex mission” delivering medical aid to hospitals in northern Gaza on Thursday.

Despite “ongoing hostilities” in Gaza City, the supplies were delivered to around 1,000 patients at both Al Sahaba and Al Ahli hospitals, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X Friday

Al Sahaba hospital also received one pallet of canned food, and a patient with complex lower-limb injuries was successfully moved from Al Ahli to a field hospital in Rafah, Tedros said.

“On the way to the north, some medical supplies and food were self-distributed by desperate, starving communities,” Tedros added, but urged that more medical supplies and food are needed to serve “hundreds of patients.”

Tedros concluded by repeating calls for a “sustained and safe passage for humanitarian aid” and appealed for an immediate ceasefire.

Some context: The successful delivery of much-needed medical supplies follows several months of difficulty getting aid where it is needed most in Gaza. The UN agency reported that heavy bombardment, movement restrictions and interrupted communications were making it nearly impossible to deliver medical supplies regularly and safely.  

Medical aid relief teams were forced to call off repeated delivery missions in January after failing to receive security guarantees, the WHO said at the time.

Israeli authorities denied 30% of humanitarian aid missions to northern Gaza in March, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported.