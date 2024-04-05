World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

By Brad Lendon, CNN

Updated 1:19 a.m. ET, April 5, 2024
10 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
43 min ago

It's morning in the Middle East. Catch up on the latest

From CNN staff

From left, Benjamin Netanyahu and Joe Biden.
From left, Benjamin Netanyahu and Joe Biden. Getty Images

US President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a call Thursday that the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the deaths of aid workers due to Israeli strikes were "unacceptable." Biden warned Israel to take steps to address the crisis or face consequences.

Hours after the call, Israel approved the reopening of the Erez crossing into Gaza, closed since the October 7 Hamas attacks, as well as the Port of Ashdod to allow more aid into the enclave, an Israeli official told CNN.

  • In his phone call with Biden, Netanyahu admitted that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were to blame for the deaths of the seven World Central Kitchen aid workers – and assured Biden that his government planned to announce measures to prevent such a mistake from happening again, according to a senior administration official.  
  • A spokesman for the United Nations secretary-general welcomed the news that Israel had agreed to reopen the Erez crossing into Gaza, but said a "massive influx of aid" for Palestinians is needed. 
  • The US military conducted an aid drop of more than 50,000 meal equivalents into northern Gaza on Thursday, US Central Command said in a post on X
1 hr 7 min ago

US House speaker rips Biden over warning to Israel

From CNN's Manu Raju

Speaker Mike Johnson is giving remarks in Washington DC, on March 21.
Speaker Mike Johnson is giving remarks in Washington DC, on March 21. Aaron Schwartz/NurPhoto/AP

US House Speaker Mike Johnson criticized President Joe Biden following Biden's warning to Israel to take steps to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza or face consequences.

"The president’s ultimatums should be going to Hamas, not Israel," Johnson said in a post on X.

"Hamas resisted a ceasefire, brought about needless bloodshed, and refuses to release Israeli and American hostages. Biden should not undercut our ally amidst an existential threat by conditioning our support," he continued.

1 hr ago

First lady privately expressed Gaza concerns to Biden, president tells meeting with Muslim leaders

From CNN's Betsy Klein, MJ Lee and Arlette Saenz

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend a reception in the East Room of the White House on March 18, in Washington, DC. 
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend a reception in the East Room of the White House on March 18, in Washington, DC.  Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

When US President Joe Biden met with a group of Muslim community leaders this week, he recounted a recent conversation he had with First Lady Jill Biden relating to the conflict in Gaza, two participants have told CNN.

One of the attendees told the president that the decision to take part in the gathering had been a cause of concern for his wife, given the fierce backlash Joe Biden has drawn for his handling of the Israel-Hamas war, according to two people present at the meeting.

Those attendees tell CNN that Biden brought up his own wife and closest confidant.

“It’s got to stop,” he recounted the first lady had said to him recently, according to the recollection of Nahreen Ahmed, who was in the room.

Another participant, who declined to be named, told CNN they remembered the president saying that the first lady had used these words: “Stop it. Stop it now.”

While that attendee said they believed the suggestion was that the first lady was calling for the war to end, Ahmed said it was unclear to her whether the first lady’s comment was directed at the Israel-Hamas war at large, or the mounting civilian death toll in Gaza.

Asked about the president’s remarks, a White House official said there is “no daylight” between the couple on the issue, with both sharing outrage over civilian deaths. The official added that Jill Biden was not calling for Israel to end its efforts against Hamas.

The New York Times first reported on the president’s comments referencing the first lady.

Read more on this story here.

8 min ago

Netanyahu told Biden that deaths of World Central Kitchen workers were Israel's fault, US official says

From CNN's MJ Lee

Palestinians stand next to a vehicle in Deir Al-Balah, in central Gaza, on Tuesday, April 2, where employees from the World Central Kitchenwere killed in an Israeli airstrike.
Palestinians stand next to a vehicle in Deir Al-Balah, in central Gaza, on Tuesday, April 2, where employees from the World Central Kitchenwere killed in an Israeli airstrike. Yasser Qudihe/Middle East Images/AFP/Getty Images

In his phone call with President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted to his US counterpart that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were to blame for the deaths of the seven World Central Kitchen aid workers this week – and assured Biden that his government planned to announce measures to prevent such a mistake from happening again, according to a senior administration official.  

Netanyahu told Biden on Thursday that Israel was set on improving the tracking of non-profit workers inside Gaza and the US president affirmed that such steps were necessary, according to the official. 

The White House has previously said that the two leaders did not go into details of the investigation into the incident that killed the workers, including a dual American-Canadian citizen, which has drawn wide condemnation and angered the White House.

1 hr 28 min ago

Biden avoided specifics on potential changes to US policy in call with Netanyahu, senior official says 

From CNN's Kayla Tausche

In a half-hour call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Joe Biden did not lay out the specifics of how he would consider shifting US policy if Israel doesn’t make changes in its handling of the war in Gaza, according to a senior administration official.

He instead spoke in the same broad strokes reflected in the White House readout of the call that concrete changes needed to be made, according to the official. 

“He made clear US policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these steps,” the official statement said. But Biden didn’t outline specific threats or consequences for the Mideast ally if it did not make changes to improve the civilian and humanitarian situation in Gaza.  
Asked how Netanyahu responded, the senior US official tells CNN: “He understood.” 

Netanyahu pledged during the call that Israel will soon announce new openings of humanitarian crossings, as well as procedural changes to limit civilian harm, according to the official. 

Hours later, an Israeli official told CNN that the security cabinet has approved the reopening of the Erez crossing between Israel and northern Gaza.

While there were moments of disagreement between Biden and Netanyahu on the call — typical among the two leaders who have known each other for decades — there was no “sparring,” the official said, describing the conversation as “direct.” There is no follow-up call currently planned between the two leaders, the official says.

1 hr 30 min ago

"Everybody has failed" hostages, say parents of man believed held by Hamas

From CNN's Natalie Barr

Rachel Goldberg and Jon Polin told CNN's Anderson Cooper on Thursday that "everybody has failed" when it comes to securing the release of hostages held in Gaza, including their son Hersh Goldberg-Polin, and the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Goldberg-Polin, a 23-year-old American, was wounded and kidnapped by Hamas at an Israeli music festival.

"Our leaders, all of them, have failed to make this suffering on all sides stop," Rachel Goldberg told CNN.

"We feel that we as parents have failed 'cause, as a parent your job is to keep your children safe and, if they get into trouble, to save them," she added.

It has been 181 days since Goldberg-Polin was kidnapped by Hamas. His parents wear a badge that is updated daily to represent the days since Hersh was taken into Gaza.

Jon Polin said he couldn't help but feel that day 181 would become 281, 381, and even 581.

"We can't allow that to happen, but world leaders don't seem to have that sense of urgency," Polin said.

Goldberg said she often feels she is not "living on the same planet as 'normal' people," as she and her husband are constantly strategizing on how to best bring their son home.

A video of Goldberg-Polin being kidnapped, which his parents have seen, shows his left hand and part of his arm either blown or shot off.

When asked by Cooper if they had received any word about their son's condition, Goldberg said there has been none, but there is an assumption, based on information from hostages who have been released, that Goldberg-Polin received medical treatment on October 7.

"The assumption is that he is alive," Goldberg added.

6 min ago

A journalist's report alleged that Israel is using AI tools in its war in Gaza: "It’s completely dehumanizing"

From CNN’s Eleni Giokos in Abu Dhabi and Zeena Saifi in Jerusalem

Smoke rises from Gaza amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, March 17
Smoke rises from Gaza amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, March 17 Amir Cohen/Reuters

Journalist Yuval Abraham produced an investigation by +972 Magazine into the Israeli military’s alleged use of artificial intelligence to help identify bombing targets in Gaza.

The AI-based tool called “Lavender” collects information on “almost everybody” in the Gaza Strip, Abraham said, adding that one source told him it’s nearly 90%. The machine is then meant to identify how probable the targeted individuals are connected to Hamas or Islamic Jihad military wings.

“This AI-based warfare, I think it’s completely dehumanizing. I think it allows militaries to bomb and maintain this aesthetics of international law, when in fact it’s not abiding by international law,” he said Thursday.

In the first few weeks of the war, his sources said they were not forced to apply “any thorough supervision over the results,” Abraham told CNN. “One source told me he would spend roughly 20 seconds before authorizing each target, and the only supervision he needed to do was check if the targets the machine marked was a male or a female.”

Abraham noted that the machine would sometimes mark individuals with either a loose connection to Hamas or none at all. The forces received “sweeping predetermined authorization” to kill between 15 and 20 Palestinian civilians per junior Hamas targets, he added. 

“After talking to all these Israeli intelligence officers, the general feeling that I got from them really is, trigger happy would be an understatement. They were using these systems in an almost automatic way and authorizing strikes that killed entire Palestinian families,” Abraham told CNN in an interview Thursday, adding that he believed the use of the AI system was “partially motivated by revenge.”

The Israel Defense Forces has repeatedly said it does not use AI for "designating persons as targets." When asked about the +972 Magazine’s report, the IDF did not dispute the existence of the tool but denied AI was being used to identify suspected terrorists.

1 hr 27 min ago

Israel's military halts leave for all combat units

From CNN’s Benjamin Brown in London

The Israeli military has temporarily suspended leave for its combat units, a day after announcing it would increase recruitment and call up air defense reserves.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Thursday that the decision to pause leave was made following a “situational assessment.”

“The IDF is at war and the deployment of forces is under continuous assessment according to requirements,” the Israeli military said in a statement. 

Some context: On Wednesday, the IDF said it would increase recruitment and call up reservists for its air defense.

It comes as Iran has vowed to retaliate after it accused Israel of bombing its embassy complex in Syria on Monday, in a deadly escalation of regional tensions over the war in Gaza that once again appeared to raise the risk of a wider Middle Eastern conflict.

4 min ago

Gaza's municipality warns disease is spreading due to pile-up of waste and sewage

From CNN’s Abeer Salman and Zeena Saifi in Jerusalem

A child walks past a pile of household refuse as he transports objects, in a street in Gaza on March 28.
A child walks past a pile of household refuse as he transports objects, in a street in Gaza on March 28. Stringer/AFP/Getty Images

Gaza municipality warned on Thursday that diseases are spreading due to waste pile-up and sewage overflow as a result of Israel’s bombardment.

In a statement on X, Gaza municipality called on local and international institutions "to help improve the health and environmental conditions in Gaza and enable the municipality to provide services that the aggression has caused near complete paralysis in."

Health officials in Gaza have been warning of the increasing threat of infectious diseases, as access to food and medicine remains impeded.

Gaza's public health crisis: The United Nations, international aid agencies and non-governmental organizations have also been sounding the alarm about the catastrophic impact of poor sanitation and the health care system collapse in Gaza. 

Last month, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that “catastrophic healthcare conditions are impeding the disease management of thousands of chronically ill patients in Gaza.”