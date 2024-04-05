US President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a call Thursday that the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the deaths of aid workers due to Israeli strikes were "unacceptable." Biden warned Israel to take steps to address the crisis or face consequences.
Hours after the call, Israel approved the reopening of the Erez crossing into Gaza, closed since the October 7 Hamas attacks, as well as the Port of Ashdod to allow more aid into the enclave, an Israeli official told CNN.
- In his phone call with Biden, Netanyahu admitted that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were to blame for the deaths of the seven World Central Kitchen aid workers – and assured Biden that his government planned to announce measures to prevent such a mistake from happening again, according to a senior administration official.
- A spokesman for the United Nations secretary-general welcomed the news that Israel had agreed to reopen the Erez crossing into Gaza, but said a "massive influx of aid" for Palestinians is needed.
- The US military conducted an aid drop of more than 50,000 meal equivalents into northern Gaza on Thursday, US Central Command said in a post on X