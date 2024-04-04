The Israeli military has been using artificial intelligence to help identify bombing targets in Gaza, according to an investigation by +972 Magazine and Local Call.

The investigation by the online publication, jointly run by Palestinians and Israelis, cited six Israeli intelligence officials involved in the alleged program – who also allege that human review of the suggested targets was cursory at best.

The officials said the AI-based tool was called “Lavender” and was known to have a 10% error rate.

When asked about +972 Magazine’s report, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) did not dispute the existence of the tool but denied AI was being used to identify suspected terrorists.

In a lengthy statement, the IDF emphasized that “information systems are merely tools for analysts in the target identification process,” and that Israel tries to “reduce harm to civilians to the extent feasible in the operational circumstances ruling at the time of the strike.”

It added that analysts independently examine whether targets "meet the relevant definitions in accordance with international law and additional restrictions stipulated in the IDF directives.”

However, one official told +972 “that human personnel often served only as a 'rubber stamp' for the machine’s decisions” and typically devoted only around 20 seconds to each target – ensuring they are male – before authorizing a bombing.

