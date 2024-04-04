World
Israel-Hamas war

Taiwan quake

Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

Updated 1:33 a.m. ET, April 4, 2024
1 min ago

Israel uses AI to help pick Gaza bombing targets, report says

From CNN's Tara John

The Israeli military has been using artificial intelligence to help identify bombing targets in Gaza, according to an investigation by +972 Magazine and Local Call.

The investigation by the online publication, jointly run by Palestinians and Israelis, cited six Israeli intelligence officials involved in the alleged program – who also allege that human review of the suggested targets was cursory at best.

The officials said the AI-based tool was called “Lavender” and was known to have a 10% error rate.

When asked about +972 Magazine’s report, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) did not dispute the existence of the tool but denied AI was being used to identify suspected terrorists.

In a lengthy statement, the IDF emphasized that “information systems are merely tools for analysts in the target identification process,” and that Israel tries to “reduce harm to civilians to the extent feasible in the operational circumstances ruling at the time of the strike.”

It added that analysts independently examine whether targets "meet the relevant definitions in accordance with international law and additional restrictions stipulated in the IDF directives.”

However, one official told +972 “that human personnel often served only as a 'rubber stamp' for the machine’s decisions” and typically devoted only around 20 seconds to each target – ensuring they are male – before authorizing a bombing.

Read more about the investigation here:

1 hr 3 min ago

It's morning in the Middle East. Catch up on the latest 

From CNN staff

World Central Kitchen has yet to decide when it will resume its humanitarian operations in Gaza after seven workers were killed Monday night in an Israel airstrike.

WCK founder José Andrés accused Israel of systematically targeting the aid convoy

A United Nations aid agency is also suspending its movements at night for at least 48 hours, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said after the attack that, according to a CNN analysis, appeared to have consisted of multiple precision strikes.

Meanwhile US President Joe Biden, who expressed outrage over the strike, will speak to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, according to a US official.

Here's the other news from the region:

  • Rafah offensive: The White House is looking to have an in-person meeting with senior officials from Israel next week about potential military operations in the southern Gaza city of Rafah after holding a virtual meeting earlier this week. Meanwhile, a statement signed by 13 leading humanitarian and human rights organizations Wednesday called for urgent international action to stop Israel from escalating military operations in Rafah.
  • Protests in Israel: Family members of the hostages held in Gaza stormed into a gathering of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, on Wednesday. Video posted to X by the Knesset showed family members stepping over seats and putting handprints in yellow paint on the glass above the parliament. Meanwhile, opposition figures have called for fresh elections as Netanyahu faces pressure.
  • US on ceasefire: Biden “expressed his commitment to continue working to secure an immediate ceasefire as part of a deal to free the hostages and significantly increase humanitarian aid into Gaza,” during a contentious meeting with Muslim leaders at the White House on Tuesday, administration officials said on Wednesday.
42 min ago

Analysis: Biden-Netanyahu call comes amid extreme mutual tensions and political pressure

From CNN's Stephen Collinson

President Joe Biden’s scheduled call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday will not simply test the leaders’ increasingly sour relationship.

It will also highlight a glaring contradiction in US policy toward the war in Gaza, a conflict that potentially poses an existential threat to both leaders' political careers.

While Biden is expressing growing frustration about the Israeli leader’s conduct of the military onslaught and its impact on civilians – including the killing of seven aid workers in Gaza this week – the fundamentals of staunch US support for Israel are not shifting.

And at the same time as the White House is demanding changes to Israeli procedures to shield civilians, warning a planned assault on Rafah could cause a humanitarian disaster, the administration is moving toward approving a sale of F-15 warplanes worth $18 billion to Israel, sources told CNN this week.

The Biden-Netanyahu call will also come amid renewed fears in Washington that Israel’s actions could spark the regional conflagration that Biden has been desperate to avoid. A strike on senior Iranian officers in Syria on Monday, which the US attributes to Israel, has drawn vows of retaliation, which could again put US troops in the region at risk.

Building pressure: The conversation will take place with both leaders under enormous domestic pressure and amid signs their political priorities are irreconcilable. Biden badly needs the war to end to ease anger among progressives that is threatening his weakened political coalition ahead of November’s election. But Netanyahu may need to prolong it to stave off elections many US leaders believe he would lose.

It’s not impossible that the crisis could end up driving both of them out of office.

Read the full analysis here.

1 hr 3 min ago

US forces destroy Houthi missile and drones launched toward warship

US forces destroyed Houthi weapons launched from Yemen toward a warship in the Red Sea on Wednesday, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The USS Gravely, a guided missile destroyer, along with CENTCOM forces destroyed an anti-ship ballistic missile and two drones launched by Houthis.

There were no injuries or damage to the ship, CENTCOM said.

Around the same time, US forces “destroyed a mobile surface-to-air missile system in Houthi controlled territory,” CENTCOM said.

Some context: Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been striking ships in the Red Sea since late last year, which they say is revenge against Israel for its military campaign in Gaza.

Most of these missile and drone attacks have been intercepted by US or coalition destroyers or landed harmlessly in the water.

The United States and Britain have conducted multiple rounds of airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen in recent months, but that has not stopped the attacks. The rebel group has continued to fortify its weapons stockpile in Yemen, CNN previously reported.

1 hr 2 min ago

In a post in Hebrew, Iran's supreme leader warns Israel it will regret attacking consulate in Damascus

From CNN's Tawfeeq Mohammed

People gather as an excavator clears rubble after a suspected Israeli airstrike on Iran's consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus on April 2.
People gather as an excavator clears rubble after a suspected Israeli airstrike on Iran's consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus on April 2. Firas Makdesi/Reuters

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday warned Israel that it will regret carrying out a deadly strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on Monday.

"With God's help, we will make the Zionists sorry for their crime of aggression against the Iranian consulate in Damascus," Khamenei said in an early-morning post on X in Hebrew.

Iran has vowed to retaliate after it accused Israel of bombing its embassy complex in Syria's capital, in a deadly escalation of regional tensions over the war in Gaza that once again appeared to raise the risk of a wider Middle East conflict.

The airstrike destroyed the consulate building in the Syrian capital, killing at least seven officials, including Mohammed Reza Zahedi, a top commander in Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), and senior commander Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, according to Iran's foreign ministry.

The Israeli military told CNN it does not comment on foreign reports. However, a military spokesperson said Israel believes the target struck was a "military building of Quds forces," a unit of the IRGC responsible for foreign operations.

1 hr 2 min ago

Analysis shows Israeli attack that killed aid workers consisted of multiple precision strikes

From CNN’s Allegra Goodwin and Gianluca Mezzofiore

A Palestinian man rides a bicycle past a damaged vehicle where employees from the World Central Kitchen were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza, on April 2.
A Palestinian man rides a bicycle past a damaged vehicle where employees from the World Central Kitchen were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza, on April 2. Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

A deadly Israeli attack that killed seven aid workers from the nonprofit World Central Kitchen in Gaza on Monday appears to have consisted of multiple precision strikes, a CNN analysis of aftermath videos and images found.

WCK said in a statement Tuesday that its team was traveling in a “deconflicted zone” in two armored cars and one unarmored vehicle, after dropping off more than 100 tons of food supplies at a warehouse in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, when the attack occurred. The charity said it had coordinated the convoy’s movements with the Israeli military.

CNN geolocated video and imagery of all three destroyed vehicles, at least one of which was clearly marked with a WCK logo on its roof, to two positions on the strip’s Al Rashid coastal road, and a third location on an off-road area of open ground nearby. The first location is around 2.4 kilometers (about 1.5 miles) from the third, indicating that the three vehicles were hit by separate strikes.

The first vehicle, which appeared to have suffered the least damage, was geolocated on Al Rashid street just outside Deir al-Balah. The second car, which was clearly fire damaged with a hole through its WCK-marked roof, was located around 800 meters down the same road. CNN geolocated the third car, which seems to be the “soft skin” or unarmored vehicle referenced in WCK’s statement and appeared to be the most heavily damaged, to an open field 1.6 kilometers from the second car.

Read more about the World Central Kitchen convoy attack.