Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

By Heather Chen

Updated 12:32 a.m. ET, April 3, 2024
Top US humanitarian official says aid worker deaths are "devastating and deeply alarming"

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

The top US humanitarian aid official said the deaths of seven World Central Kitchen workers in Gaza, as well as "the deaths of more than 30,000 Palestinians and 200 humanitarian workers in this conflict, are devastating and deeply alarming."

US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power said she had shared with WCK Founder José Andrés "deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of those killed."

"We acknowledge Israel’s commitment to conduct a comprehensive investigation into how yesterday’s strike occurred, and as President Biden said, that investigation must be swift, it must bring accountability, and its findings must be made public.
But what is clear is that the Government of Israel must do far more to protect aid workers and protect civilians from the unacceptable levels of casualties they continue to experience as a result of IDF military operations," Power said Tuesday.

Power reiterated that the Israeli government and the IDF "must do much more to facilitate this work."

"We will continue to press Israel to create the conditions to ensure the safety of humanitarian actors and activities, open additional landcrossings, remove impediments to the delivery of humanitarian aid, and do far more to prevent the killing of humanitarian workers andinnocent civilians," Power said.
It's morning in the Middle East. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

The Israel Defense Forces' chief of staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi apologized Tuesday for the airstrikes that killed seven aid workers in Gaza, calling it “a mistake that followed a misidentification.” He said the fatal incident is being investigated.

US President Joe Biden said he was “outraged and heartbroken” by the killings of the humanitarian aid workers, adding that Israel has “not done enough to protect civilians.”

World Central Kitchen, that charity that employed the aid workers, on Tuesday shared the identities of those who were killed: John Chapman, 57; James (Jim) Henderson, 33; James Kirby, 47; Jacob Flickinger, 33; Damian Sobol; Lalzawmi (Zomi) Frankcom and Saifeddin Issam.

"Their smiles, laughter, and voices are forever embedded in our memories,” CEO Erin Gore said in a statement.

Here are the latest headlines from the region:

  • Official reactions: In a call with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Britain’s Rishi Sunak “demanded a thorough and transparent independent investigation" and said he was appalled by the attack. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had a “reasonably long” phone call with Netanyahu, during which he said Netanyahu expressed his condolences for the death of Australian citizen Zomi Frankcom and “committed to full transparency” in the investigation into the strike.
  • Fury in the White House: The strike has touched off fury and indignation inside the White House, frustrating Biden and his top officials to a new level, a senior administration official told CNN. It has been a “standout incident” for the administration, the official said, prompting serious consternation and concern in what had already been a moment of high tensions between the US and Israel. 
  • Damascus aftermath: The US assesses that Israel carried out the fatal airstrike in Damascus on Monday, on what Iran has said was a consulate building, the Pentagon said. Iran and Syria also accused Israel of authoring the attack, with Tehran warning of a “serious response,” and the powerful Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah saying the strike would be met with “punishment and revenge.” Iran also said it would hold the US “answerable” due to its support of Israel. The US has reiterated that it was not involved.
  • More from the US: The Biden administration has come under immense scrutiny domestically, and from members of the US government workforce, for its policy on Israel and the Gaza war. Secretary of State Antony Blinken marked the start of National Arab American Heritage Month by noting that it comes “at a time of immense pain.” Underscoring the high tensions, a Palestinian-American doctor on Tuesday walked out of a meeting with Biden before it was over "out of respect" for his community. He told CNN he was disappointed that he was the only Palestinian in attendance.
  • Jerusalem protesters: Some anti-government protesters breached security barriers near Netanyahu's Jerusalem residence Tuesday, according to social media videos. Israeli police said most of the demonstrators behaved lawfully, but noted that some were "disorderly" as they tried to approach the leader's home. Israeli media reported several arrests.
  • Renewed request: The Palestinian Authority sent the UN secretary-general a letter renewing its request for UN membership, according to a post on social media from the Palestinian permanent observer mission to the UN on Tuesday.

Australian aid worker killed in Gaza leaves "legacy of compassion, bravery and love," family says

From CNN’s Dhruv Tikekar and Manveena Suri

Zomi Frankcom.
Zomi Frankcom. From World Central Kitchen

The family of an Australian aid worker killed in Gaza says she leaves a "legacy of compassion, bravery and love for all those in her orbit."

A statement issued by Zomi Frankcom's family said they are "deeply mourning the news that our brave and beloved Zomi has been killed doing the work she loves delivering food to the people of Gaza.

"She was a kind, selfless and outstanding human being that has traveled the world helping others in their time of need. She will leave behind a legacy of compassion, bravery and love for all those in her orbit,” the Frankcom family said in a statement to CNN affiliate Channel 9.

It added that the family was “still reeling from the shock” and has asked for “privacy during this difficult time".

Foreign nationals were among the seven aid workers from the non-profit World Central Kitchen killed in an Israeli military strike on Tuesday as they were delivering food to starving civilians in Gaza.

Speaking to reporters during a press conference in Canberra on Wednesday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called for full accountability for the deaths and said the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade was working to have her body returned to Australia.

“This is someone who volunteered in Australia to help people during the bushfires... (and) was volunteering overseas to provide aid through this charity for people who are suffering tremendous deprivation in Gaza,” Albanese said of Zomi.
Aid worker killings have touched off fury inside the Biden White House, official says

From CNN's MJ Lee

President Joe Biden exits the Oval Office of the White House before boarding Marine One on March 22.
President Joe Biden exits the Oval Office of the White House before boarding Marine One on March 22. Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomber/Getty Images

An Israeli strike in Gaza that killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers has touched off fury and indignation inside the White House, prompting President Joe Biden on Tuesday to release a public statement using a word he has rarely invoked over the course of the tragedy-ridden conflict: “Outraged.”

The deaths of the workers who were delivering food to starving civilians in the besieged enclave — including one dual US-Canadian citizen – has frustrated Biden and his top officials to a new level, a senior administration official told CNN. 

The strike has been a “standout incident” as far as the White House is concerned, the official said, prompting serious consternation and concern in what had already been a moment of high tensions between the US and Israel. 

The president discussed the deaths of the workers with a small group of Muslim community leaders at the White House Tuesday, according to one of the attendees.

s. Some of the participants were doctors who had spent time in Gaza and had seen first-hand the plight of the Palestinian civilians there. One of them, CNN reported, walked out of the meeting early in a show of protest.

“The president expressed that this is a very difficult situation and that he would like to see an end to this war,” said Salima Suswell, founder of the Black Muslim Leadership Council. “The conversation was difficult at moments.”

Asked about Biden blaming Israel for failing to protect civilians and aid workers in his statement, a senior adviser to the president told CNN: "It's what he wanted to say."

 

Biden says Israel has "not done enough to protect civilians" in Gaza after airstrikes kill 7 aid workers

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

US President Joe Biden said he is “outraged and heartbroken” after an Israeli air strike in Gaza killed seven aid workers Monday. He admitted the strike was “not a stand-alone incident” and that Israel has “not done enough to protect civilians.”

“They were providing food to hungry civilians in the middle of a war,” Biden wrote in a statement Tuesday. “They were brave and selfless. Their deaths are a tragedy.”

He wrote that Israel had “pledged to conduct a thorough investigation” into the incident, but that the “investigation must be swift, it must bring accountability, and its findings must be made public.”

“Even more tragically, this is not a stand-alone incident,” Biden wrote.

“This conflict has been one of the worst in recent memory in terms of how many aid workers have been killed. This is a major reason why distributing humanitarian aid in Gaza has been so difficult – because Israel has not done enough to protect aid workers trying to deliver desperately needed help to civilians.”

He said that incidents like this “simply should not happen,” and that “Israel has also not done enough to protect civilians.”

World Central Kitchen identifies 7 aid workers killed by Israeli strike

From CNN's Hira Humayun

From top left, Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha, Laizawmi "Zomi" Frankcom, Damian Soból, Jacob Flinkinger, John Chapman, James "Jim" Henderson and James Kirby.
From top left, Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha, Laizawmi "Zomi" Frankcom, Damian Soból, Jacob Flinkinger, John Chapman, James "Jim" Henderson and James Kirby. From World Central Kitchen

The World Central Kitchen (WCK) shared the identities of the seven aid workers who were killed by an Israeli strike in central Gaza on Monday.

In a post on X on Tuesday, the aid group named the victims:

  • John Chapman, 57, a British citizen on the security team.
  • James (Jim) Henderson, 33, a British citizen on the security team.
  • James Kirby, 47, a British citizen on the security team.
  • Jacob Flickinger, 33, a US-Canadian dual citizen on the relief team.
  • Damian Sobol, 35, a Polish citizen on the relief team.
  • Lalzawmi (Zomi) Frankcom, 43, an Australian citizen and a lead on the relief team.
  • Saifeddin Issam, 25, a Palestinian on the relief team.
“These are the heroes of WCK. These 7 beautiful souls were killed by the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) in a strike as they were returning from a full day's mission. Their smiles, laughter, and voices are forever embedded in our memories,” WCK quoted CEO Erin Gore.

The IDF said the incident was being investigated and that the strike was a "grave mistake" and that it did not intend to harm the aid workers.

Palestinian-American doctor says he walked out of meeting with Biden and Muslim community

From CNN's Betsy Klein and Alex Marquardt

A Palestinian-American doctor walked out of a meeting with US President Joe Biden before it was over Tuesday evening, underscoring the high tensions, anger and concern from Arab, Palestinian and Muslim-American communities around the Israel-Hamas war. 

Dr. Thaer Ahmad, an emergency physician from Chicago who traveled to Gaza earlier this year, told CNN he abruptly left the meeting that included Vice President Kamala Harris, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, other administration officials and a small group of Muslim community leaders.  

Following the meeting, a White House official said in a statement that the president and vice president "know this is a deeply painful moment for many in the Muslim and Arab communities.”

Biden, the official said, expressed commitment “to continue working to secure an immediate ceasefire as part of a deal to free the hostages and significantly increase humanitarian aid into Gaza.”

Ahmad traveled to Gaza as part of a delegation of doctors from the NGO MedGlobal, working in the city of Khan Younis as fighting raged around the Al Nasser hospital. He discussed his experience there, citing massive numbers of displaced, injured and dying people, and he spoke out against an expected Israeli offensive in Rafah.

“I said it was disappointing I’m the only Palestinian here, and out of respect for my community, I’m going to leave,” Ahmad said he told the president.  

Before he left, he handed Biden a letter from an 8-year-old orphaned girl, Hadeel, who lives in Rafah.  

“I beg you, President Biden, stop them from entering Rafah,” a translation of the letter shared with CNN says. Hadeel is referring to Israel's declared plan to enter the southern Gaza city, which the US has said Israel should not do without a comprehensive plan to protect civilian lives.

Biden told him he understood that he needed to leave, Ahmad said. 

CNN previously reported that what was supposed to be an iftar dinner to break the Ramadan fast was changed to a meeting because participants didn’t feel comfortable having a celebratory meal while hundreds of thousands in Gaza are on the brink of famine.

Israeli general says strike on World Central Kitchen team was a "mistake that followed a misidentification"

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond

A person looks at a vehicle where employees from the World Central Kitchen were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza, on April 2.
A person looks at a vehicle where employees from the World Central Kitchen were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza, on April 2. Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

The Israeli military's top general apologized for an Israeli strike on a World Central Kitchen convoy that killed seven aid workers, calling it “a mistake that followed a misidentification.”

Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said in a video statement Tuesday that the military completed a preliminary debrief and determined it did not intend to kill the aid workers.

“I want to be very clear—the strike was not carried out with the intention of harming WCK aid workers. It was a mistake that followed a misidentification – at night during a war in very complex conditions. It shouldn’t have happened,” Halevi said.
"We are sorry for the unintentional harm to the members of WCK. We share in the grief of their families, as well as the entire World Central Kitchen organization, from the bottom of our hearts," Halevi added.

He called the strike "a grave mistake," and vowed that the Israel Defense Forces "will continue taking immediate actions to ensure that more is done to protect humanitarian aid workers.

"This incident was a grave mistake. Israel is at war with Hamas, not with the people of Gaza," Halevi added.

Protesters confront Israeli police near Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem

From CNN's Ami Kaufman and Tim Lister

Some anti-government protesters Tuesday breached security barriers near the Jerusalem residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to social media videos.

Israeli police said most of the demonstrators behaved lawfully, but noted that some were "disorderly" as they tried to approach Netanyahu's residence. Israeli media reported several arrests.

“It is emphasized that at no point was there any threat to the Prime Minister's residence, nor did individuals physically reach it,” a statement from Israeli police read.

One video shows a confrontation between police and Ayala Metzger — the daughter-in-law of one of the hostages held in Gaza. Metzger can be seen being wrestled to the ground as police tried to confiscate a megaphone she was carrying.

Another video showed protesters and police struggling over steel barricades. One man crawled beneath a police water cannon vehicle to prevent it from moving.

National Security Minister Ben Gvir criticized the Israeli security services for allowing protesters to get so close to Netanyahus’ residence.

"Just last week I warned the head of the Shin Bet about the contempt for the Prime Minister's security and was rejected. I demand that the Shin Bet wake up immediately and take seriously the security of the Prime Minister of Israel and his family," Gvir said on X. "A situation where thousands of people break into the area of ​​the Prime Minister's house and the Shin Bet turns a blind eye is unacceptable."

Other protesters marched toward Israeli President Isaac Herzog's residence. 