The top US humanitarian aid official said the deaths of seven World Central Kitchen workers in Gaza, as well as "the deaths of more than 30,000 Palestinians and 200 humanitarian workers in this conflict, are devastating and deeply alarming."
US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power said she had shared with WCK Founder José Andrés "deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of those killed."
"We acknowledge Israel’s commitment to conduct a comprehensive investigation into how yesterday’s strike occurred, and as President Biden said, that investigation must be swift, it must bring accountability, and its findings must be made public.
But what is clear is that the Government of Israel must do far more to protect aid workers and protect civilians from the unacceptable levels of casualties they continue to experience as a result of IDF military operations," Power said Tuesday.
Power reiterated that the Israeli government and the IDF "must do much more to facilitate this work."
"We will continue to press Israel to create the conditions to ensure the safety of humanitarian actors and activities, open additional landcrossings, remove impediments to the delivery of humanitarian aid, and do far more to prevent the killing of humanitarian workers andinnocent civilians," Power said.