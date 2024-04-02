World
Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

By Chris Lau, CNN

Updated 12:15 a.m. ET, April 2, 2024
9 min ago

It's morning in the Middle East. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

Emergency and security personnel gather at the site of strikes, which hit a building next to the Iranian embassy, in Damascus, Syria, on Monday. Maher Al Mountes/AFP/Getty Images

Iran has vowed a "decisive" response after a strike it blamed on Israel killed two of its top commanders and five other officials at its consulate in Syria, in what may be the most dangerous escalation outside of Gaza since the start of the Hamas-Israel war nearly six months ago.

Iranian authorities and state media named senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders Mohammed Reza Zahedi and Haji Rahimi among those killed.

Israel's military said it does not comment on foreign reports, but its spokesperson said the consulate was a "military building of Quds forces disguised as a civilian building."

The Quds Force is a unit of Iran's IRGC responsible for foreign operations.

Here are the latest developments in the region:

  • Aid workers killed: At least five aid workers, including foreigners, from a team delivering food to starving civilians in Gaza have been killed in an Israeli military strike, according to non-profit group World Central Kitchen and authorities in the besieged enclave. Australia confirmed one of its nationals was among those killed.
  • National security powers: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to shut down Qatari state-backed news network Al Jazeera in Israel. It comes after the passage Monday of a sweeping law allowing the government to temporarily ban foreign networks perceived as posing a threat to national security.
  • US weapons: The Biden administration is close to approving the sale of as many as 50 American-made F-15 fighter jets to Israel, in a deal expected to be worth more than $18 billion, according to three people familiar with the matter. It would amount to the largest US foreign military sale to Israel since the country went to war with Hamas on October 7.
  • Ambulances struggle to reach hospital: Ambulances trying to reach Gaza's devastated Al-Shifa Hospital following the withdrawal of Israeli troops are finding it "almost impossible because of the damaged roads," Gaza's Civil Defense told CNN. Israel's two-week military operation at the complex left hundreds dead and survivors malnourished, according to reports from the complex.
  • UN will also try to reach Al-Shifa: The UN is planning a mission to Al-Shifa Hospital as soon as it is "allowed to help people receive medical attention and to assess the facility," the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Monday.
  • US pushed for Rafah alternatives: The US has yet to see plans from Israel detailing what a major military operation into Rafah would look like, including how Israel would try to protect the more than 1 million civilians in the Gazan city, a US official told CNN on the heels of a meeting between senior officials from both countries.
1 min ago

Japan lifts funding suspension of UN Palestinian relief agency

From CNN's Moeri Karasawa

Minister of Foreign Affairs for Japan Yoko Kamikawa during a meeting in Warsaw, Poland, on January 8. Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Japan has lifted its funding suspension of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Minister for Foreign Affairs Yoko Kamikawa said Tuesday.

Israel has accused at least 12 staffers from the UN Relief and Works Agency of being involved in the October 7 Hamas attacks and has alleged that about 12% of the UN Relief and Works Agency's 13,000 staffers are members of Hamas or other Palestinian militant groups. UNRWA says it has fired 10 of the 12 accused staffers and that the other two are dead. CNN cannot confirm the allegations.

Japan's move came after a meeting on Saturday between Kamikawa and Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner General of UNRWA.

In the meeting, Lazzarini laid out the steps the agency was taking to “improve screening and education to ensure neutrality of UNRWA staff,” according to a statement from Japan's foreign ministry on Saturday.

UNRWA also agreed to establish a new framework with Japan on project management and monitoring to ensure “transparency and traceability of projects,” the ministry added.

Some background: UNRWA is the primary humanitarian aid group in Gaza. About 2 million Gazans rely on the agency for aid, with 1 million people using UNRWA shelters for food and healthcare amid the fighting in the enclave.

26 min ago

Australian among aid workers killed in Gaza, Australia's prime minister says

From CNN's Hilary Whiteman and Irene Nasser

Zomi Frankcom in Deir-al-Balah, Gaza. World Central Kitchen/X

An Australian is among members of the aid organization World Central Kitchen who were killed in Gaza, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday.

"Lalzawmi 'Zomi' Frankcom was doing extraordinarily valuable work. This is someone who volunteered in Australia to help people during the bushfires. This is someone who was volunteering overseas to provide aid through this charity for people who are suffering tremendous deprivation in Gaza," Albanese said.
"Australia expects full accountability for the deaths of aid workers, which is completely unacceptable," Albanese said. 

Australia has contacted Israel, Albanese said, adding that the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has "requested a call-in from the Israeli ambassador to Australia" to "ask for accountability."

"The truth is that this is beyond beyond any reasonable circumstances that someone going about providing aid and humanitarian assistance should lose their life. And there were four aid workers as well as a Palestinian driver in this vehicle," Albanese said.

The prime minister sent his deepest condolences to her family.

24 min ago

Israeli strike kills 5 aid workers in Gaza, nonprofit and officials say

From CNN’s Abeer Salman, Caitlin Hu, Muhammad Darwish, and Eyad Kourdi

Passports of the officials working at World Central Kitchen who were killed in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza on April 1. Ali Jadallah/Anadolu/Getty Images

At least five aid workers, including foreigners, who were delivering food to starving civilians in Gaza have been killed in an Israeli military strike, according to non-profit group World Central Kitchen and authorities in the besieged enclave.

Videos obtained by CNN show the bodies of multiple people wearing World Central Kitchen vests following an airstrike in the central city of Deir Al-Balah. Passports from Britain, Poland and Australia are seen in the footage.

World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés confirmed the five deaths to CNN.

“Today @WCKitchen lost several of our sisters and brothers in an IDF air strike in Gaza,” Andrés wrote on Twitter. “I am heartbroken and grieving for their families and friends and our whole WCK family.”

“The Israeli government needs to stop this indiscriminate killing. It needs to stop restricting humanitarian aid, stop killing civilians and aid workers, and stop using food as a weapon,” he added.

The IDF said it is “conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident.”

Hamas condemned the attack in a statement on Tuesday, urging the international community and the United Nations to “take action.”

Read the full story.

25 min ago

Iran's foreign minister says Israel carried out consulate attack, but that the US is responsible

From CNN's Hamdi Alkhshali

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian speaks during a press conference at the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Beirut, Lebanon February 10. Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has blamed Israel for Monday's attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, but also said that the United States was responsible for it because it supports Israel.

The top diplomat's comments underscore the increasing strain between Tehran and Washington, with Iran pointing fingers at the US for its support of Israel.

Conveying the stern message in a post on X, Amir-Abdollahian said the Swiss chargé d'affaires in Tehran was summoned by Iran's Foreign Ministry early Tuesday to discuss the incident, given Switzerland's role in representing US interests in Iran.

“The dimensions of the Israeli regime’s terrorist attack and crime were explained, and the American administration’s responsibility underlined" in the meeting, the minister said.
“An important message was relayed to the American administration as the Zionist regime’s supporter,” he added. “The United States should be answerable.”

Some background: The Israel Defense Forces hasn't commented publicly on the strike that Iran said killed two commanders and several others. But IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari disputed that the building was a consulate. "This is a military building of Quds forces disguised as a civilian building in Damascus," he said. Separately, The New York Times reported that four unnamed Israeli officials acknowledged that Israel carried out the attack.

22 min ago

Biden administration set to approve $18 billion deal to send fighter jets to Israel

From CNN's Natasha Bertrand, Jennifer Hansler, Katie Bo Lillis and Kylie Atwood

An Israeli air force F-15 war plane flies near the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, Israel, in June 2023. Tsafrir Abayov/AP

The Biden administration is close to approving the sale of as many as 50 American-made F-15 fighter jets to Israel, in a deal expected to be worth more than $18 billion, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The transaction, which would amount to the largest US foreign military sale to Israel since the country went to war with Hamas on October 7, comes as the administration is also expected to notify Congress soon of a large new sale of precision-guided munitions to Israel, the people said.

The new sales of some of the US’ most sophisticated weaponry underscore the extent to which the US continues to support Israel militarily, even as Biden administration officials criticize Israel’s operations in Gaza, which have killed more than 32,000 Palestinians since October, according to the Gaza Ministry of health.

The sale is likely to be hotly debated in Congress, particularly by members of the president’s party. US weapons sales to Israel have come under intense scrutiny in recent months and Democratic lawmakers have called for restricting military aid to Israel until it allows more humanitarian aid into Gaza and does more to protect civilians there.

Since Hamas’ attack on Israel in October, which killed over 1,200 Israelis, the United States has made more than 100 foreign military sales to Israel. Most of those have fallen under the specific dollar amount that requires a notification to Congress, an official familiar with the matter previously told CNN.

23 min ago

Netanyahu says he will temporarily shut down Al Jazeera news network in Israel

From CNN staff

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to shut down news network Al Jazeera following the passage Monday of a sweeping law allowing the government to ban foreign networks perceived as posing a threat to national security.

Netanyahu said he intended “to act immediately in accordance with the new law” to stop the Qatari-based news outlet’s activity, according to a post on social media platform X following the passage of the law.

Al Jazeera, which has produced dogged, on-the-ground reporting of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, slammed the decision in a statement, vowing it would not stop the network from continuing its “bold and professional coverage.”

The new law gives the prime minister and communications minister authority to order the temporary closure of foreign networks operating in Israel – powers that rights groups say could have far-reaching implications on international media coverage of the war in Gaza.

Read the full story.

31 min ago

Analysis: Middle East on the brink of an expanded war after attack on Iranian consulate in Damascus

From CNN's Tamara Qiblawi

The attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on Monday may be the most dangerous escalation outside of Gaza since the start of the Hamas-Israel war nearly six months ago.

The attack is the latest in a recent string of apparent Israeli strikes in Syria that targeted the IRGC and Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. So far, the attacks have not provoked a response outside the scope of months-long skirmishes on Israel’s border with Lebanon — despite repeated threats by Iran and Hezbollah’s leadership to respond to Israeli attacks in kind.

Monday’s incident, however, may be the last straw.

Iran’s regional allies say they entered confrontations with Israel on behalf of Palestinians in Gaza, where over 32,000 people have been killed, according to local authorities. This has boosted their regional popularity and shored up their political positions domestically. But they have sought to avoid an all-out conflagration, a relief to Washington, which has thrown its weight into preventing a regional war.

That may be an untenable position after today’s strike, which has again brought the region to the brink of an expanded war.

31 min ago

Iran threatens to retaliate against Israel after blaming it for deadly airstrike on its consulate in Damascus

From CNN's Adam Pourahmadi in Abu Dhabi, Lauren Kent in London and Jim Sciutto 

Iran has promised a "decisive" response after a deadly strike on its consulate in Damascus, Syria, that it blamed on Israel.

Iranian ambassador in Damascus, Hossein Akbari, accused Israel of the attacks, alleging that the building “was targeted with six missiles from Israeli F-35 warplanes.”

Syrian state media Syrian Arab News Agency reported that “an Israeli act of aggression targeted on Monday afternoon a building in Mezzeh neighborhood in Damascus,” causing “massive destruction.” CNN cannot independently verify the claims.

Akbari said Israel's attack was "against all international laws" and Iran "will be decisive in our response."

Seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp officials were killed in the attack, including senior Iranian commanders Mohammed Reza Zahedi and Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, according to an IRGC statement.

"This is perhaps the first time that the Zionist regime allows itself to attack an official building of the Islamic Republic of Iran embassy, which had the flag of the Islamic Republic raised on top of it," he claimed.
"Iran preserves the right to take reciprocal measures and will decide the type of response and punishment against the aggressor," Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said, according to IRGC-affiliated Fars News.

Israel response: Israel's military said it does not comment on foreign reports, but a military spokesperson said:

"According to our intelligence, this is no consulate and this is no embassy. I repeat, this is no consulate and this is no embassy. This is a military building of Quds forces disguised as a civilian building in Damascus," Daniel Hagari said in an interview with CNN.