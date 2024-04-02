Iran has vowed a "decisive" response after a strike it blamed on Israel killed two of its top commanders and five other officials at its consulate in Syria, in what may be the most dangerous escalation outside of Gaza since the start of the Hamas-Israel war nearly six months ago.
Iranian authorities and state media named senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders Mohammed Reza Zahedi and Haji Rahimi among those killed.
Israel's military said it does not comment on foreign reports, but its spokesperson said the consulate was a "military building of Quds forces disguised as a civilian building."
The Quds Force is a unit of Iran's IRGC responsible for foreign operations.
Here are the latest developments in the region:
- Aid workers killed: At least five aid workers, including foreigners, from a team delivering food to starving civilians in Gaza have been killed in an Israeli military strike, according to non-profit group World Central Kitchen and authorities in the besieged enclave. Australia confirmed one of its nationals was among those killed.
- National security powers: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to shut down Qatari state-backed news network Al Jazeera in Israel. It comes after the passage Monday of a sweeping law allowing the government to temporarily ban foreign networks perceived as posing a threat to national security.
- US weapons: The Biden administration is close to approving the sale of as many as 50 American-made F-15 fighter jets to Israel, in a deal expected to be worth more than $18 billion, according to three people familiar with the matter. It would amount to the largest US foreign military sale to Israel since the country went to war with Hamas on October 7.
- Ambulances struggle to reach hospital: Ambulances trying to reach Gaza's devastated Al-Shifa Hospital following the withdrawal of Israeli troops are finding it "almost impossible because of the damaged roads," Gaza's Civil Defense told CNN. Israel's two-week military operation at the complex left hundreds dead and survivors malnourished, according to reports from the complex.
- UN will also try to reach Al-Shifa: The UN is planning a mission to Al-Shifa Hospital as soon as it is "allowed to help people receive medical attention and to assess the facility," the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Monday.
- US pushed for Rafah alternatives: The US has yet to see plans from Israel detailing what a major military operation into Rafah would look like, including how Israel would try to protect the more than 1 million civilians in the Gazan city, a US official told CNN on the heels of a meeting between senior officials from both countries.