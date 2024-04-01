An Israeli drone strike on tents outside the Al-Aqsa medical complex killed at least two people on Sunday, according to a hospital spokesperson.
Thousands of displaced people are sheltering on the hospital grounds in central Gaza, along with several journalist teams working from tents in the area. Al-Aqsa is the only remaining functional medical facility in the central city of Deir al-Balah.
Videos of the aftermath, shared by journalists, show panic as people ran for cover, and to aid the wounded.
The Israeli military said one of its aircraft struck an "operational Islamic Jihad command center and terrorists that operated from the courtyard" of the hospital. It did not provide evidence to support this claim.
In the north, a raid on Al-Shifa Hospital — Gaza's largest medical facility — has lasted 14 days, as of Sunday. Israel says it has killed more than 200 militants at the facility, while Palestinians inside Al-Shifa and around it have reported civilian casualties and arrests, as well as large-scale destruction.
The health ministry in Gaza says Israel is not allowing patients and medical staff to evacuate, trapping them without basic resources.
Here are the latest developments in the conflict:
- Anti-government protests in Israel: Protesters called for the release of hostages held in Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's removal outside Israel's parliament Sunday. The protests marked the second straight day of mass anti-government demonstrations after thousands took to the streets of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Caesarea, Raanana and Herzliya on Saturday. At least 16 people were arrested, Israeli police said.
- Netanyahu speaks before surgery: In comments, before undergoing surgery for a hernia Sunday, Netanyahu rejected the calls for early elections, saying it would weaken the war effort. He also reiterated his commitment to a planned ground offensive in Gaza's southern city of Rafah, saying it was necessary to defeat Hamas. Netanyahu insisted any delay of a military operation in Rafah had nothing to do with US pressure or the month of Ramadan, saying such an operation takes time to plan. Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem in Jerusalem has confirmed the prime minister's surgery was successful.
- Talks in Egypt: Negotiations over an Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage deal resumed in Cairo. The talks had reached a stalemate in recent days, a source told CNN on Wednesday. Their resumption takes place against the backdrop of massive protests in cities across the world over the weekend in solidarity with the people of Gaza and to call for a ceasefire in the strip.
- Palestinian government sworn in: A new Palestinian government has been sworn in amid intense international pressure for the Palestinian Authority to reform. The PA, which governs parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, has long been seen as corrupt by US politicians and many Palestinians.
- Aid airdrops: Jordan made 10 airdrops of humanitarian relief into northern Gaza on Sunday, according to a statement. Countries are using the faster but less effective method to try to address the hunger crisis in Gaza while Israel maintains a tight siege on ground deliveries.
- World Food Programme: WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain urged Israel to make it clear where and when more food can be distributed. The WFP needs “full, unfettered access, and right now we don’t have that” in Gaza, she told CBS Sunday, adding the aid making it through is "nothing — it really is."