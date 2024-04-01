World
Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

Updated 12:32 a.m. ET, April 1, 2024
14 min ago

It's morning in Gaza. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

An Israeli drone strike on tents outside the Al-Aqsa medical complex killed at least two people on Sunday, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Thousands of displaced people are sheltering on the hospital grounds in central Gaza, along with several journalist teams working from tents in the area. Al-Aqsa is the only remaining functional medical facility in the central city of Deir al-Balah.

Videos of the aftermath, shared by journalists, show panic as people ran for cover, and to aid the wounded.

The Israeli military said one of its aircraft struck an "operational Islamic Jihad command center and terrorists that operated from the courtyard" of the hospital. It did not provide evidence to support this claim.

In the north, a raid on Al-Shifa Hospital — Gaza's largest medical facility — has lasted 14 days, as of Sunday. Israel says it has killed more than 200 militants at the facility, while Palestinians inside Al-Shifa and around it have reported civilian casualties and arrests, as well as large-scale destruction.

The health ministry in Gaza says Israel is not allowing patients and medical staff to evacuate, trapping them without basic resources.

Here are the latest developments in the conflict:

  • Anti-government protests in Israel: Protesters called for the release of hostages held in Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's removal outside Israel's parliament Sunday. The protests marked the second straight day of mass anti-government demonstrations after thousands took to the streets of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Caesarea, Raanana and Herzliya on Saturday. At least 16 people were arrested, Israeli police said.
  • Netanyahu speaks before surgery: In comments, before undergoing surgery for a hernia Sunday, Netanyahu rejected the calls for early elections, saying it would weaken the war effort. He also reiterated his commitment to a planned ground offensive in Gaza's southern city of Rafah, saying it was necessary to defeat Hamas. Netanyahu insisted any delay of a military operation in Rafah had nothing to do with US pressure or the month of Ramadan, saying such an operation takes time to plan. Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem in Jerusalem has confirmed the prime minister's surgery was successful.
  • Talks in Egypt: Negotiations over an Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage deal resumed in Cairo. The talks had reached a stalemate in recent days, a source told CNN on Wednesday. Their resumption takes place against the backdrop of massive protests in cities across the world over the weekend in solidarity with the people of Gaza and to call for a ceasefire in the strip.
  • Palestinian government sworn in: A new Palestinian government has been sworn in amid intense international pressure for the Palestinian Authority to reform. The PA, which governs parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, has long been seen as corrupt by US politicians and many Palestinians.
  • Aid airdrops: Jordan made 10 airdrops of humanitarian relief into northern Gaza on Sunday, according to a statement. Countries are using the faster but less effective method to try to address the hunger crisis in Gaza while Israel maintains a tight siege on ground deliveries.
  • World Food Programme: WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain urged Israel to make it clear where and when more food can be distributed. The WFP needs “full, unfettered access, and right now we don’t have that” in Gaza, she told CBS Sunday, adding the aid making it through is "nothing — it really is."

51 min ago

New Palestinian government sworn in

From CNN staff

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa takes an oath during the swearing-in ceremony for the newly formed cabinet in Ramallah, West Bank on March 31.
A new Palestinian government has been sworn in amid intense international pressure for the Palestinian Authority to reform. 

The cabinet, led by Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa, was officially sworn in on Sunday before President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Mustafa had been appointed earlier this month to replace former Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh, who resigned in February along with his government.

Following the ceremony, Abbas chaired a meeting of the new government, during which he said:

“Work is underway with Arab and international parties to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza," he said at the meeting, according to WAFA.

“Our political goal is to achieve freedom, independence and liberation from the occupation, and we are working with concerned Arab and international parties to obtain full membership in the United Nations,” Abbas said. 

Abbas emphasized the need for "far-reaching institutional reforms to enhance performance and provide better services to the Palestinian people everywhere."

He added that the new government will need to focus on humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza and the revitalization of the Palestinian economy, according to WAFA.

The PA faces intense pressure from the US to reform and improve its governance in the West Bank. It has long been seen as corrupt by US politicians and Palestinians themselves.

Some background: The PA held administrative control over Gaza until 2007. Hamas won the 2006 legislative elections in the occupied territories and thereafter expelled the Palestinian Authority from Gaza. Hamas has ruled the enclave since, while the PA governs parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

51 min ago

Family members of hostages attend massive protest calling for Netanyahu to resign 

From Tamar Michaelis, Mohammed Tawfeeq and Benjamin Brown

A drone view shows protesters calling for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to resign, near the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem on March 31.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, the current opposition leader, has called on the government to pay attention to the ongoing demonstrations and the protesters' demands. 

"Present here in the crowd are families of hostages. They stood outside the Kirya (the Israel Defense Forces headquarters in Tel Aviv), screamed their souls out, and nobody heard. They waved signs and no one saw. The Israeli government is ignoring their existence," Lapid said while at the rally outside the Knesset in Jerusalem on Sunday.

Danny Elgarat, brother of one of the hostages, Itzhak Elgarat, also called on Netanyahu to leave his position.

"Bibi, this is the end to the shady deals, the end to corruption," Elgarat said, using a nickname by which the prime minister is widely known in Israel. "Bibi, this is the end to playing games with us. 177 days! Bibi — this is the end!" 

Thousands more protesters gathered outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, carrying flags and banners. 

"Bring everyone home now. Without returning the hostages, Israel doesn't have a justification to exist," one of the banners reads.

The Israel Police said in a statement that "a number of pyrotechnic items, including smoke flares, were set off near the demonstrators" and that one person was arrested on suspicion of being involved.

Meeting with Netanyahu: Separately, the family of an Israeli female soldier held hostage in Gaza said “no good news” came out of their meeting with Netanyahu on Sunday.

“After six months, we hoped and expected to get some good news as the negotiations progressed,” the father of 19-year-old captured soldier Naama Levy said in an interview with Israel's Army Radio.

“We received no such news. On the contrary, we are disturbed that negotiations are progressing slowly.”

52 min ago

Anti-government protests in Israel call for Netanyahu's resignation

From CNN staff

People take part in a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, and call for the release of hostages held in Gaza, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on March 31.
Protesters gathered in Israel for a second day on Sunday to call for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's resignation.

What Netanyahu said: At a news conference ahead of a medical procedure on Sunday night, the prime minister said Israeli forces killed more than 200 people he described as militants in Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital. The Israeli military has made similar claims about its ongoing raid at the medical facility. He also reiterated his commitment to invading the southern city of Rafah, saying it was necessary to defeat Hamas.

Ongoing protests: As the prime minister spoke, another major protest was underway outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, calling for the release of hostages held in Gaza and the resignation of Netanyahu.

Sunday's protests mark the second day of mass anti-government protests this weekend. Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Caesarea, Raanana and Herzliya on Saturday. At least 16 people were arrested, according to Israeli police.

54 min ago

Israeli strike kills at least 2 near Gaza's Al-Aqsa medical complex, hospital spokesperson says

From Abeer Salman, Kareem Khadder in Jerusalem, Lauren Izso in Tel Aviv and Sarah El Sirgany

Palestinians and journalists check the damage after an Israeli strike at a makeshift camp for displaced people in front of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, on March 31.
An Israeli drone strike on tents surrounding the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza killed at least two people and wounded more than a dozen others Sunday, a hospital spokesperson told CNN.

Thousands of displaced people are sheltering on the hospital grounds, along with several journalist teams working from tents in the area. Al-Aqsa is the only remaining functional medical facility in the central city of Deir al-Balah.

Videos of the aftermath, shared by journalists, show panic as people ran for cover under flying debris, while others rushed toward the smoldering tents to aid the injured and put out small fires.

IDF statement: The Israeli military claimed in a statement that one of its aircraft struck an "operational Islamic Jihad command center and terrorists that operated from the courtyard" of the hospital. The Israel Defense Forces and Israeli Security Agency did not provide evidence to support this claim.

The IDF said the operation was planned with the aim of "minimizing harm to uninvolved civilians" and avoiding damaging the main hospital building.

Firsthand accounts: Journalist Usama Al-Kahlout told CNN the strike was "direct targeting of the journalists’ tents," which are surrounded by the tents of displaced people at the hospital’s emergency entrance.

"We were sitting here safely. Suddenly, dust filled the air. I looked around and I saw that our neighbor’s tent was hit. Those displaced people have nothing to do with anyone — one is a teacher and the other is a doctor that are not related to anything," Hamza al-Kurd, who is sheltering in the area with his family, told CNN.

Video shot by a CNN stringer shows the destruction of some of the journalists' tents and equipment. In the footage, people are seen inspecting the damaged tarp tents and going through the blood-stained wreckage to salvage what’s left of their belongings.

18 min ago

Israeli raid of Al-Shifa Hospital enters second week as people trapped inside run out of supplies

From CNN's Lauren Izso, Sarah Sirgany, Kareem Khadder and Sophie Jeong

The Israeli military said Sunday it was continuing its operations in and around Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City for a 14th day.

The Israel Defense Forces said it was “preventing harm” to civilians, patients and medical teams, and said it killed what it described as “terrorists barricaded in the area in close-quarters combat and located weapons in the area of the hospital.” 

But Gaza's Health Ministry on Saturday said 107 patients, including 30 paralyzed patients, and 60 medical staff remain in Al-Shifa Hospital in “inhuman conditions, without water, medicine, food or electricity.”

“The occupation has prevented all attempts to evacuate these patients through international institutions,” the ministry said, adding that the lives of these patients are in grave danger.

Palestinians inside Al-Shifa and around it have reported civilian casualties and arrests, as well as large-scale destruction at the complex.

59 min ago

Israel and Hamas truce talks resume in Cairo, Egyptian media reports

From CNN staff

Negotiations over a ceasefire and a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas resumed in Cairo on Sunday, Egypt’s state-run media Al-Qahera News said on Sunday, citing a security source. 

“An Egyptian security source confirmed that there is resumption of negotiations on the truce between Israel and Hamas in Cairo today. The Egyptian source has pointed out that joint Egyptian-Qatari efforts are being exerted to achieve progress in the forthcoming talks between Israel and Hamas,” Al-Qahera News reported.

CNNlier this month, talks over the release of hostages and a humanitarian pause were held in Qatar's Dohcapital a. On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu authorized an Israeli negotiating delegation to travel to Qatar and Egypt in the coming days.

Some context: CIA Director Bill Burns was also in Doha late last week to meet with Israeli, Egyptian and Qatari counterparts. 

Burns put forward a proposal that was accepted by Israel and sent back to Hamas, according to a source and an Israeli official. On Tuesday morning, Israel was informed that the proposal was rejected by Hamas.

1 min ago

Nearly 400 tons of food aid will arrive in Gaza by sea in the coming days, NGO says

From CNN’s Benjamin Brown

Juan Camilo, activation manager of World Central Kitchen, during an interview in Larnaca, Cyprus on March 12.
Nearly 400 tons of food aid are expected to arrive in Gaza by ship in the coming days, according to the non-governmental organization arranging the deliveries.

The aid will be provided to people in the northern part of the strip, said Juan Camilo, a community outreach manager with World Central Kitchen.

The Open Arms, a salvage vessel that delivered aid to Gaza earlier this month, is towing a barge, while a cargo vessel, the Jennifer, is also carrying aid, Camilo said.

World Central Kitchen said the vessels were also carrying machinery to speed up the process of offloading the ships, and that it was delivering dates provided by the United Arab Emirates for Palestinians observing Ramadan.

55 min ago

Thousands protested across the world this weekend for a ceasefire in Gaza

From CNN's Eve Brennan in London

Thousands of protesters gather to call for a ceasefire in Gaza on March 30, in London.
Thousands of protesters took to the streets in cities across the world over the weekend, including in London, Paris, New York, Tunis and Amman, to demonstrate solidarity with the people of Gaza and show their support for a ceasefire in the strip.

Amman, Jordan: Police can be seen in a video published by AFP pushing back against a massive crowd of demonstrators who gathered Saturday – also known as "Land Day" – chanting, holding signs and waving Palestinian flags.

Tunis, Tunisia: In the capital, demonstrator Mona Elsayed told AFP on Saturday, "This march is the least we can do for the Palestinian people. A people who have been suffering for years. Today is 'Land Day' and it's an opportunity to remind people that oppression exists. As Arabs and Muslims, we must stand by our brothers."

Paris, France: A French-Palestinian lawyer Salah Hamouri told AFP on Saturday that he expects France "to put an end to its complicity in this ongoing genocide (in Gaza), to totally halt the sale of arms to the Israeli occupier, and to impose a military and economic embargo on the occupying force." Left-wing politician Manon Aubry was also among those demonstrating Saturday.

London, UK:  A significant police presence could also be seen in London on Saturday as large swathes of people joined a pro-Palestinian march waving the Palestinian flag in front of a smaller pro-Israeli demonstration. 

New York, US: Protesters marched through the streets chanting and banging drums. 