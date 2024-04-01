An Israeli drone strike on tents outside the Al-Aqsa medical complex killed at least two people on Sunday, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Thousands of displaced people are sheltering on the hospital grounds in central Gaza, along with several journalist teams working from tents in the area. Al-Aqsa is the only remaining functional medical facility in the central city of Deir al-Balah.

Videos of the aftermath, shared by journalists, show panic as people ran for cover, and to aid the wounded.

The Israeli military said one of its aircraft struck an "operational Islamic Jihad command center and terrorists that operated from the courtyard" of the hospital. It did not provide evidence to support this claim.

In the north, a raid on Al-Shifa Hospital — Gaza's largest medical facility — has lasted 14 days, as of Sunday. Israel says it has killed more than 200 militants at the facility, while Palestinians inside Al-Shifa and around it have reported civilian casualties and arrests, as well as large-scale destruction.

The health ministry in Gaza says Israel is not allowing patients and medical staff to evacuate, trapping them without basic resources.

