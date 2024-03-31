World
Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

Updated 12:42 a.m. ET, March 31, 2024
1 min ago

Israeli police arrest 16 people in Tel Aviv during anti-government protests

From CNN's Lauren Izso and Mohammed Tawfeeq

The Israel Police said 16 people were arrested in Tel Aviv during large protests calling for the release of hostages held in Gaza and the removal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The demonstrators were arrested "for disruption of traffic and road blockages," the police said in a statement released Saturday.

"There were large amounts of protestors who disrupted public order by igniting fires, toppling police barriers, obstructing roads, and scuffling with law enforcement: 16 disorderly individuals were arrested and 9 citations of 1000 shekels ($270) were written for disruption of traffic and road blockages," according to the statement.

Video shows police using a water cannon to disperse protesters on the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv and arresting at least one person, who was taken into a police vehicle.

The footage shows a number of protesters standing in front of the water cannon, chanting: "We will not give up until things get better."

Israel Police encouraged protesters in Tel Aviv to obey the law and avoid violent protests in a separate statement released on Saturday and posted on X.

15 min ago

Fresh talks on ceasefire and hostage deal set for Cairo on Sunday, Egyptian state-run media reports

From CNN’s Eyad Kourdi

Palestinians inspect the damage to a residential building after an Israeli airstrike in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza Strip on March 29.
Palestinians inspect the damage to a residential building after an Israeli airstrike in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza Strip on March 29. Ismael Abu Dayyah/AP

Negotiations over a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas are expected to resume in Cairo on Sunday, Egypt’s state-run Al-Qahera News reported on Saturday, citing a security source.

"Egypt and the UAE continue their joint efforts to achieve progress in the negotiations between the two sides," the security source added, according to Al-Qahera News. 

CNN is reaching out to the Israeli government as well as Hamas.

Remember: Earlier this month, talks over the release of hostages and a humanitarian pause were held in Qatar. On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu authorized an Israeli negotiating delegation to travel to Qatar and Egypt in the coming days.

 

16 min ago

Nearly 400 tons of food aid will arrive in Gaza by sea in the coming days, NGO says

From CNN’s Benjamin Brown

Nearly 400 tons of food aid are expected to arrive in Gaza by ship in the coming days, according to the non-governmental organization arranging the deliveries.

The aid will be provided to people in the northern part of the strip, said Juan Camilo, a community outreach manager with World Central Kitchen.

The Open Arms, a salvage vessel that delivered aid to Gaza earlier this month, is towing a barge, while a cargo vessel, the Jennifer, is also carrying aid, Camilo said.

World Central Kitchen said the vessels were also carrying machinery to speed up the process of offloading the ships, and that it was delivering dates provided by the United Arab Emirates for Palestinians observing Ramadan.